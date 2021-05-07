Gregory J. Scott, the architect who writes the monthly column “Design Intervention” for LNP | LancasterOnline, will present a talk on “Lancaster’s Forgotten Architect: James Warner” next week.

The talk, part of LancasterHistory’s spring lecture series, can be viewed via Zoom at 7 p.m. Tuesday, May 11.

Lancaster is filled with examples of the work of the London-born Warner, who lived from 1865 to 1913.

Warner came to the United States at age 19, first settling in Harrisburg and then moving to Lancaster at age 24. He immediately won the commission to design Lancaster’s Central Market building.

As a young man, Warner also was chosen to design such local buildings as the Catherine Long Mansion (now the Hamilton Club), the old library building at what is now Millersville University, St. John’s Lutheran Church, South Duke Street and South Mulberry Street schools and major mansions for wealthy Lancaster families.

Warner also faced tragedy and disappointment; he lost the commission for the state Capitol, and died at age 40.

Scott’s lecture is free, but registration is required and can be made online through LancasterHistory.org.