From Lancaster’s Penn Square, pick a direction, start walking and pay attention.

“It’s an architectural history lesson,” says Suzanne Stallings, a historic preservationist specialist.

Always on the hunt for both history and beauty, she’ll often walk past a building that would be prized elsewhere.

“Here, it’s just kind of ignored,” she says. “And that’s sad.”

SELF-GUIDED ARCHITECTURAL WALKING TOURS The full tours, funded through Pennsylvania Historical and Museum Commission’s Certified Local Government Program, can be found at lanc. news/WalkTour.

As part of the bureau of planning of Lancaster’s Department of Community Planning and Economic Development, Stallings created two self-guided architectural walking tours throughout Lancaster: along East King Street and Mussertown/Churchtown in Southeast Lancaster. Both tours, plus a West Chestnut Street tour, are online. You can follow the tours on foot. On a bitter winter day, you can take the tour virtually without stepping outside.

The tours help people learn more about Lancaster’s history and how it’s evolved. Stallings selected these stops, which are open to the public and have evolved as well, through construction.