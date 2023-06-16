June 19 through 25 is designated as National Pollinator Week. For many, the honeybee is the face of pollination. We have heard dire news in recent years about their declining numbers. It’s important to recognize that other pollinators are also threatened by habitat loss, disease and pesticide use.

Let’s look at these pollinators and the steps we can take to encourage their continued healthy existence.

Bees

Honeybees were imported to America in the 17th century as a source of wax and honey. Pennsylvania is actually home to about 400 species of native bees, as well. These include bumblebees, leafcutter bees, squash bees, mason bees and sweat bees. Native bees are just as important as honeybees in pollinating fruit and vegetable crops. They help ensure diversity of our plant life. Bees are excellent pollinators because their bodies are built for this purpose: to collect pollen to feed their young. As they collect sticky pollen, they transfer it from flower to flower, ensuring pollination.

Wasps

Wasps don’t seek out pollen to feed their young as bees do, but they do transfer a large amount of pollen as they visit flowers, seeking out both insects and nectar as food. In addition, their insect-rich diet helps eliminate insect pests in the garden.

Syrphid flies

Also known as “flower flies,” syrphid flies visit flowers to feed on both nectar and pollen, transferring pollen as they go. Syrphid flies resemble small bees but are recognizable by their tendency to hover and suddenly change position.

Butterflies and moths

Even though their bodies are not particularly suited to collect pollen, butterflies and moths contribute to pollination as they visit large numbers of flowers to feed on nectar. Some even have a pollinating relationship with a specific plant, like yucca moths.

Hummingbirds

As hummingbirds dip their long tongues into flowers to sip nectar, they also gather pollen on their bodies, transferring it to the next flower they visit. Hummingbirds are effective pollinators because they tend to repeatedly visit the same type of flower.

How to support pollinators

The best thing that gardeners can do to encourage pollinators is to provide a variety of plants, particularly native plants, that bloom from early spring through late fall.

Additional steps include providing both fresh sources of water and nesting areas of bare ground and dead wood.

Of course, do not attract pollinators to your garden only to destroy them with pesticides. If you feel that pesticide use is warranted, be careful to use the least toxic option and apply in the evening when pollinators are not active.

Finally, eliminate plants that are known to be invasive. Though these plants may not seem harmful within the confines of your garden, they can spread to natural areas and negatively impact our shared ecosystem.

The Master Gardener Pollinator Habitat Certification Program has encouraged gardeners to support pollinators in Pennsylvania for over 20 years.

They provide an excellent online resource for creating a pollinator-friendly garden at lanc.news/Pollinators23.

Lois Miklas is a Penn State Master Gardener for Lancaster County, and a former area Master Gardener coordinator.