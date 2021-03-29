In April, you can learn how to grow your own orchids, identify weeds and photograph your plants. And all of these classes are virtual.

There are dozens of classes to check out, online and in-person throughout the month.

Throughout the Lancaster County region, there are hands-on classes to learn how to make a spring centerpiece and a vegetable-filled planter. There are also a few plant sales and a plant swap.

The in-person events are limited to small groups and some virtual classes ship materials so don’t wait to sign up. Some of the virtual events are selling out quickly as well.

If you have any additional events or talks to share, email enegley@lnpnews.com

Thursday, April 1, 3 p.m. (also April 2 and April 3) How to Create a Thriving Organic Vegetable Garden. This webinar from Joe Gardener covers key principles for a healthy and productive garden. Free. Register online.

Thursday, April 1, 4-5 p.m. Gardens and Tonic: Making Beautiful Books. In this virtual talk from Scott Arboretum, Rob Cardillo shares the joys and challenges to photographing gardens for three books. Free. Register online.

Thursday, April 1, 5:30-7 p.m. Clean Composting. This webinar from Mt. Cuba Center shares how to make compost and keep it clean and manageable, even in an apartment. $29. Register online.

Thursday, April 1, 7-8:15 p.m. Home Composting- Natures Recycler. This virtual class from Penn State Extension will cover how to make your own compost. $5. Register online.

Friday, April 2, 11 a.m.-noon. Virtual Gentle Flow Yoga in the Garden. Join a virtual garden-themed yoga class from Scott Arboretum. Free. Register online.

Saturday, April 3, 11 a.m.-noon. Cold-tolerant Container Garden workshop at Ken’s Gardens, 2467 Old Philadelphia Pike, Smoketown. Make a patio planter with cold-tolerant plants. $45, includes a 13-inch container, plants and soil. Register at 717-392-4875 or online.

Tuesday, April 6, noon-12:30 p.m. Virtual Spring Ephemerals Tour. This virtual tour from Scott Arboretum will highlight spring ephemerals in the garden. Free. Live on Facebook.

Tuesday, April 6, 7-8:15 p.m. Get on the Map! Support Our Pollinators and Certify Your Garden. This virtual event from Penn State Extension will share how to create a pollinator-friendly garden. Free. Register online.

Wednesday, April 7, 6-7 p.m. Nature Hour: They're Baaack-The Return of the 17-year Cicada. This virtual talk from Lancaster Conservancy will share more about the emergence of cicadas. Free. Register online.

Wednesday, April 7, 6:30-7:30 p.m. Vegetable Gardening on a Budget. This virtual class from Penn State Extension will cover how to get the most out of your vegetable garden on a budget. Free. Register online.

Thursday, April 8, 4-5 p.m. Gardens and Tonic: Bedrock Gardens, The Journey from a Private Sanctuary to a Community Refuge. In this virtual talk from Scott Arboretum, learn about how two people created a public garden over 35 years. Free. Register online.

Thursday, April 8, 5:30-6:30 p.m. The Great American Landscape meets the 2021 Philadelphia Flower Show. In this online lecture from Pennsylvania Horticultural Society, designer Donald Pell will share how to create home garden designs and what’s coming up for his flower show exhibit. $35 for non-members. Register online.

Friday, April 9, noon-1 p.m. Garden Hotline Live: Spring Edition. This virtual workshop from Penn State Extension will cover common spring garden problems. Free. Register online.

Friday, April 9, 3-4:30 p.m. Floral Spotlight: Same Flowers, Different Designs. This online course from Longwood Gardens will share three arrangements with the same materials. $29. Register online.

SOLD OUT Saturday, April 10, 9 a.m. Backyard cutting garden class with Flourish Flowers in East Ear. Learn how to create a cutting garden with greens and blooms year-round. $45. Register online.

Saturday, April 10, 10 a.m.-noon. Backyard Composting. Learn how to make your own compost at Horn Farm Center, 4945 Horn Road, Hallam. $25. Register online.

Saturday, April 10, 11 a.m.-noon. Urban Vege Bowl workshop at Ken’s Gardens, 2467 Old Philadelphia Pike, Smoketown. Make a vegetable-filled planter that can handle the cold. $20, includes a 14-inch bowl, plants and soil. Register at 717-392-4875 or online.

Monday, April 12, 7-8 p.m. Watershed-Friendly Property Certification Program. This virtual session from Penn State Extension will share how to protect streams and rivers by managing your property. Free. Register online.

Tuesday, April 13, 9-11 a.m. Flora of Limey Cliffs. Join Lancaster County Parks Department to learn about the wildflowers and evergreens of the limestone cliffs along the Conestoga River. Meet at the parking lot located at 877 Rockford Rd., Lancaster. $2 per person, ages 8 and older. Register online or call 717-295-2055.

Tuesday, April 13, 7-8:15 p.m. Planning a School Garden. This virtual class from Penn State Extension will cover how to start a school garden. Free. Register online.

Wednesday, April 14, 10-11:30 a.m. Shenk's Ferry Wildflowers. Join Lancaster County Parks Department for a walk in the wildflower preserve. Approach from the north via Shenk’s Ferry Road; park and meet at 857 Green Hill Road S., Conestoga. $3 per person, ages 8 and older. Register online or call 717-295-2055.

Wednesday, April 14, 10-11:45 a.m. Weeds 101: Spring Section. This webinar from Mt. Cuba Center shares how to identify the most common annual and perennial lawn and garden weeds. $29. Register online.

Wednesday, April 14, 6-7:30 p.m. Sogetsu Serenity: Japanese Floral Design. This online course from Longwood Gardens is an introduction to the Sogetsu School of Ikebana’s modern approach to floral design. $29. Register online.

Wednesday, April 14, 6:30-7:30 p.m. A Guide to Growing a Cutting Garden. This virtual class from Penn State Extension will cover how to plan and plant a garden full of flowers for arrangements. $5. Register online.

Thursday, April 15, 4-7 p.m. Amazing Aroids. This online course from Longwood Gardens covers aroids, from the Titan arum to the calla lily. $59. Register online.

Thursday, April 15, 5-6:30 p.m. Intro to Foraging. Elizabeth Davidson of Forage Culture leads this in-person class at Horn Farm Center, 4945 Horn Road, Hallam. $20. Register online.

Thursday, April 15, 5-6 p.m. Food Growing Series: Raised Beds. In this online lecture from Pennsylvania Horticultural Society, learn how to build raised beds and fill them with plants. $15 for non-members. Register online.

Thursday, April 15, 7-8:15 p.m. Garden Destinations in Berks and Beyond. This virtual class from Penn State Extension will cover gardens to visit in the region. $5. Register online.

Thursday, April 15, 7-8 p.m. Vegetable Gardening Basics: Plant Propagation and Soil Fertility. This virtual class from Penn State Extension will cover how to give plants essential nutrients and how to propagate seeds. $5. Register online.

Friday, April 16, 11 a.m.-noon. Virtual Gentle Flow Yoga in the Garden. Join a virtual garden-themed yoga class from Scott Arboretum. Free. Register online.

Saturday, April 17, 8 a.m.-4:30 p.m. Trillium Treasureland: Field Trip to Shenks Ferry. This guided hike from Mt. Cuba Center will wind through the Lancaster County wildflower preserve. $74. Register online.

Saturday, April 17, 9 a.m.-2:15 p.m. Home Gardeners School. This virtual class from Penn State Extension will cover how to garden with deer, manage invasive plant and more. $10 per session. Register online.

Starts Saturday, April 17, 9 a.m.-noon (also April 24 and May 1) The Weekend Designer. This online course from Longwood Gardens covers how to create a residential landscape design. $119. Register online.

Saturday, April 17, 10 a.m.-noon. Backyard Composting. Learn how to make your own compost at Horn Farm Center, 4945 Horn Road, Hallam. $25. Register online.

Saturday, April 17, 10 a.m.-noon. Foundations of Plant Medicine: Water Infusions and Plant Journals. Learn how to keep a plant journal at Horn Farm Center, 4945 Horn Road, Hallam. $30. Register online.

Saturday, April 17, 10-11 a.m. The Nesting Needs and Behaviors of Bluebirds. This virtual program from Hershey Gardens will share more about the lives of Pennsylvania bluebirds, followed by a virtual walk of the garden’s bluebird box trail. $15. Register online by April 3.

Saturday, April 17, 10 a.m.-noon. Rain Gardens and the Plants that Love Them. This online course from Longwood Gardens covers how to create a rain garden. $179. Register online.

Saturday, April 17, 11 a.m.-noon. Herb Container Garden Workshop at Ken’s Gardens, 2467 Old Philadelphia Pike, Smoketown. Make an herb garden to last the season. $35, includes a 12-inch container, five plants and supplies. Register at 717-392-4875 or online.

Saturday, April 17, 10 a.m.-noon. Knowing Native Plants: Spring Ephemerals and Other Fleeting Flora from Bowman’s Hill Wildflower Preserve is a virtual talk about spring wildflowers and companion plants. $25. Register online.

Sunday, April 18, 12:30-1:30 p.m. Afternoon Tea: Lessons from Great Gardeners. This online course from Longwood Gardens explores three storied gardeners. $29. Register online.

Monday, April 19, noon-1 p.m. Gardening for a Healthy Mind. In this online lecture from Pennsylvania Horticultural Society, author Sue Stuart-Smith shares how gardening can help loss and trauma recovery. $15 for non-members. Register online.

Tuesday, April 20, 4-5:30 p.m. Floral Spotlight: Branching Out. This online course from Longwood Gardens explores branches and twigs to floral arrangements. $29. Register online.

Starts Wednesday, April 21, 4-6 p.m. (with four more sessions). Sustainable Landscape Design. This online course from Longwood Gardens explores alternative landscaping methods to alleviate environmental pressures. $169. Register online.

Wednesday, April 21, 6-7 p.m. Raised Bed Gardening. This virtual class from Penn State Extension will cover how to build, plant and maintain raised beds. Free. Register online.

Thursday, April 22, 5-6 p.m. Say “No Mow” to Your Lawn. In this online lecture from Pennsylvania Horticultural Society, learn about eco-friendly alternatives to turf grass lawns. $35 for non-members. Register online.

Friday, April 23, 6-7 p.m. Herb Container Garden Workshop at Ken’s Gardens, 3552 W. Newport Road, Ronks. Make an herb garden to last the season. $35, includes a 12-inch container, five plants and supplies. Register at 717-768-3922392-4875 or online.

Friday, April 23, 7:30-8:30 p.m. Improving Composition in Your Landscape, Nature and Travel Photographs from Bowman’s Hill Wildflower Preserve is a virtual talk about how to improve your images of landscapes. $15. Register online.

Saturday, April 24, 8 a.m.-noon. Lancaster Native Plant and Wildlife Festival. The festival at Manheim Township's Overlook Park (near the library) will have nurseries and nonprofits.

Saturday, April 24, 8:30 a.m.-1 p.m. Horticulture, Health and Wellness: Bringing It All Together. This virtual event from Penn State Extension will focus on mental wellness and health through gardening. $15. Register online.

Saturday, April 24, 10 a.m.-noon. Backyard Composting. Learn how to make your own compost at Horn Farm Center, 4945 Horn Road, Hallam. $25. Register online.

Saturday, April 24, 11 a.m.-noon. Bee Friendly to Pollinators: How to Certify Your Pollinator-Friendly Garden. This virtual class from Penn State Extension explains the process of certifying home gardens as Certified Pollinator-Friendly Gardens. $5. Register online.

Tuesday, April 27, 6:30 p.m. Spring Bulbs class with Flourish Flowers in East Earl. Learn how to grow and arrange tulips and daffodils. $52, includes a bunch of flowers. Register online.

Wednesday, April 28, 5-6 p.m. Food Growing Series: Pest Prevention. In this online lecture from Pennsylvania Horticultural Society, learn how to prevent garden pests. $15 for non-members. Register online.

Friday, April 30, 2-5:30 p.m. Design Challenge: Blossoming Creativity. This online course from Longwood Gardens will show how to expand your floral arranging toolbox with hard goods and accents. $129, includes materials. Register online.

Friday, April 30, 3:30-5 p.m. Manheim Central Ag Department greenhouse sale. Students in the department will sell the plants they grew for the now-canceled Herb and Garden Faire. The sale continues 3:30-5 p.m., Friday, May 7 and 8 a.m.-noon, Saturday, May 1 and May 8. The greenhouse is at the high school, 400 E. Adele Ave., Manheim. Enter through the rear parking lot entrance on Hershey Drive. More information: lanc.news/MPlants.

Ongoing, The World of Plants: Exploring Horticulture. This online course from Longwood Gardens covers topics like evolution and diversity of plants, pruning bonsai and Longwood’s plant acquisitions. Free. Register online through July 9.

Ongoing, Everything about Orchids Essentials. This online course from Longwood Gardens includes a look at native orchid conservation and how to grow your own. $29.99. Register online through Sept. 1.

And looking into May:

Saturday, May 1, 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Plant sale at Horn Farm Center in Hellam, York County. Plants are also online with pickups scheduled April 26-30.

Sunday, May 2, 1:30-2 p.m. Annual Plant Exchange hosted by Lititz Historical Foundation and Lititz Garden Club is behind the Lititz Museum, 137-145 E. Main St., Lititz. Exchange plants must be perennials in containers with ID tags. The museum won’t be open but reservations can be made for a later tour. More information: 717-627-4636 or on Facebook.

Monday, May 3, 7-8:30 p.m. Invite Pollinators to Your Garden This Spring. This virtual event from Penn State Extension will focus on learn about our Pennsylvania pollinators and the best ways to attract them to your garden. $5. Register online.

Tuesday, May 4, noon-1 p.m. The New Garden Revolution: Back to the Practical. In this online lecture from Pennsylvania Horticultural Society, learn about the English landscape revolution. $35 for non-members. Register online.

Tuesday, May 4, noon-12:30 p.m. Virtual Spring Blooms Tour. This virtual tour from Scott Arboretum will highlight spring blooms in the garden. Free. Live on Facebook.

Tuesday, May 4, 6-7:30 p.m. Indigenous Food Sovereignty: Pawpaws and Other Incredible Edibles. This online class from Mt. Cuba Center will explore the importance of food tribes gather and cultivate and the importance of these resources to cultural continuity and good health. $35. Register online.

Tuesday, May 4, 6:30 p.m. Spring Centerpiece class with Flourish Flowers in East Earl. Learn how to create a centerpiece with tulips and daffodils. $78, includes arrangement. Register online.

Thursday, May 6, 6-9 p.m. Celebrate Mother’s Day with Delightful Spring Bouquets. This online course from Longwood Gardens will show how to create two floral arrangements. $129, includes materials. Register online.

Friday, May 7. Go Public Gardens Day. Participating public gardens offer discounts, such as Hershey Gardens has half off admission with an online voucher.

Saturday, May 8, 10 a.m.-noon. Backyard Composting. Learn how to make your own compost at Horn Farm Center, 4945 Horn Road, Hallam. $25. Register online.

Saturday, May 8, 10 a.m.-noon. Knowing Native Plants: Late Spring Lovelies from Bowman’s Hill Wildflower Preserve is a virtual talk about later-blooming wildflowers. $25. Register online.

Saturday, May 8. Hershey Horticulture Society Plant Sale. Access to the sale is included in Hershey Gardens admission and free for garden members.

Monday, May 10, noon-1 p.m. It All Comes Down to Soil. In this online lecture from Pennsylvania Horticultural Society, learn about how to identify soil issues and improve soil. $35 for non-members. Register online.