This May, there's a lot happening in the Lancaster County region to help you grow.

There are plant sales and plant exchanges.

Join a class (in-person) to make container gardens, floral centerpieces and compost.

Or stay home and join a virtual talk on attracting pollinators, building a raised bed and how to use dead plants to predict the future (really).

Because it's spring, there is a session on foraging ramps (wild leeks).

Saturday, May 1, 8 a.m.-noon. Manheim Central Ag Department greenhouse sale. Students in the department will sell the plants they grew for the now-canceled Herb and Garden Faire. The sale is also Friday, April 30, 3:30-5 p.m. and continues 3:30-5 p.m., Friday, May 7 and 8 a.m.-noon, Saturday, May 8. The greenhouse is at the high school, 400 E. Adele Ave., Manheim. Enter through the rear parking lot entrance on Hershey Drive. More information: lanc.news/MPlants.

Saturday, May 1, 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Plant sale at Horn Farm Center in Hellam, York County. Plants are also online with pickups scheduled April 26-30.

Saturday, May 1, 8-9 a.m. (plant drop-off), 9-11 a.m. (plant exchange). Plant exchange at Milanof-Schock Library, Mount Joy. Pre-register at 717653-1510.

Saturday, May 1, 11 a.m.-noon. Spring Container Garden workshop at Ken’s Gardens, 2467 Old Philadelphia Pike, Smoketown. Make a patio planter in one of these themes: sun, shade, hummingbird or butterfly garden. $45, includes a 13-inch container, plants and soil. Register at 717-392-4875 or online.

Sunday, May 2, 11 a.m.-12:30 p.m. Deep Forest Bathing. Join a guided deep listening meditation and mindful walk through the forest at Theodore A. Parker III Natural Area. $3 per person. Register at 717-295-2055 or online.

Sunday, May 2, 1:30-2 p.m. Annual Plant Exchange hosted by Lititz Historical Foundation and Lititz Garden Club is behind the Lititz Museum, 137-145 E. Main St., Lititz. Exchange plants must be perennials in containers with ID tags. The museum won’t be open but reservations can be made for a later tour. More information: 717-627-4636 or on Facebook.

Monday, May 3, 7-8:30 p.m. Invite Pollinators to Your Garden This Spring. This virtual event from Penn State Extension will focus on learn about our Pennsylvania pollinators and the best ways to attract them to your garden. $5. Register online.

Tuesday, May 4, noon-1 p.m. The New Garden Revolution: Back to the Practical. In this online lecture from Pennsylvania Horticultural Society, learn about the English landscape revolution. $35 for non-members. Register online.

Tuesday, May 4, 6-7:30 p.m. Indigenous Food Sovereignty: Pawpaws and Other Incredible Edibles. This online class from Mt. Cuba Center will explore the importance of food tribes gather and cultivate and the importance of these resources to cultural continuity and good health. $35. Register online.

Tuesday, May 4, 6:30 p.m. Spring Centerpiece class with Flourish Flowers in East Earl. Learn how to create a centerpiece with tulips and daffodils. $78, includes arrangement. Register online.

Wednesday, May 5, 6:30-7:45 p.m. Gardening for All Seasons: Kitchen Gardens. This virtual event from Penn State Extension will share how to create a practical and attractive kitchen garden. Free. Register online. https://extension.psu.edu/gardening-for-all-seasons-kitchen-gardens

Thursday, May 6, 10 a.m.-noon Wildflowers in Color. This online class (in four sessions) from Mt. Cuba Center will show how to draw botanicals from Mt. Cuba Center’s collections. $109. Register online.

Thursday, May 6, 4-5 p.m. Gardens and Tonic: Welcome to Peony Season: Let’s Arrange with One of Nature’s Stars. In this virtual talk from Scott Arboretum, learn how to arrange peonies. Free. Register online.

Thursday, May 6, 6-9 p.m. Celebrate Mother’s Day with Delightful Spring Bouquets. This online course from Longwood Gardens will show how to create two floral arrangements. $129, includes materials. Register online.

Thursday, May 6, 7-8 p.m. Changing Weather Patterns in Pa.: How does this impact our environmental goals? This online talk from Bowman’s Hill Wildflower Preserve will look at ways to improve the resilience of our regional systems to extreme weather events. $15. Register online.

Friday, May 7. Go Public Gardens Day. Participating public gardens offer discounts, such as Hershey Gardens has half off admission with an online voucher.

Saturday, May 8, 10 a.m.-noon. Backyard Composting. Learn how to make your own compost at Horn Farm Center, 4945 Horn Road, Hallam. $25. Register online.

Saturday, May 8, 10 a.m.-noon. Knowing Native Plants: Late Spring Lovelies from Bowman’s Hill Wildflower Preserve is a virtual talk about later-blooming wildflowers. $25. Register online.

Saturday, May 8, 8 a.m.-3 p.m. SECA Flower and Plant Sale at SECA Center, 299 Park Ave., Quarryville. Annuals, perennials, herbs, native trees and ground cover plants will be sold.

Saturday, May 8. Hershey Horticulture Society Plant Sale. Access to the sale is included in Hershey Gardens admission and free for garden members.

Sunday, May 9, 10-11 a.m. and noon-1 p.m. Mother’s Day Make and Take. Decorate a 4-inch terra cotta pot and plant a flower. For children ages 5-11 at Horn Farm Center, 4945 Horn Road, Hallam. $25 per child and $10 per additional child. Register online.

Monday, May 10, noon-1 p.m. It All Comes Down to Soil. In this online lecture from Pennsylvania Horticultural Society, learn about how to identify soil issues and improve soil. $35 for non-members. Register online. Monday, May 10, 1 p.m. Home Food Preservation: Jams and Jellies. In this online lecture from Penn State Extension, learn the science behind food preservation for jam and jelly. $5. Register online. Tuesday, May 11, noon-12:30 p.m. Go Public Gardens Virtual Tour. This virtual tour from Scott Arboretum will highlight spring blooms in the garden. Free. Live on Facebook. Tuesday, May 11, 7:30 p.m. Ramp/Wild Leek Foraging and Forest Farming: Ramp Culture. In this online panel discussion from Penn State Extension, learn the latest research and information about ramps and forest farming. Free. Register online.

Wednesday, May 12, 6-7:30 p.m. Trees: The Garden’s Backbone. This online class from Mt. Cuba Center focuses on how to find trees to fit your space. $19. Register online.

Wednesday, May 12, 6:30 p.m. The Home Gardener: Nature’s Nurturer? This virtual webinar from Penn State Extension will share how residential garden landscape choices affect the environment. $5. Register online. Thursday, May 13, 11 a.m. Protecting Yourself from Tick Bites This virtual webinar from Penn State Extension will share how to prevent tick bites. Free. Register online.

Thursday, May 13, 4-5 p.m. Gardens and Tonic: Tree Peonies and More. In this virtual talk from Scott Arboretum, take a virtual tour of the arboretum’s tree peony collection. Free. Register online.

Thursday, May 13, 6-7:30 p.m. Nature’s Best Hope. In this online talk from Mt. Cuba Center, entomologist Doug Tallamy shares tips on creating landscapes that sustain plants and animals. $29. Register online.

Thursday, May 13, 6:30-8:30 p.m. Oh, The Places You’ll Go: The Musings of a Vagabond Plant Geek. In this virtual talk from York County Master Gardeners, Richard Olsen, director of the U.S. National Arboretum, will give a look at the diversity of plants in our gardens and around the world. Free. Join online.

Thursday, May 13, 7-8 p.m. Tales from the Crypt: Using Dead Plants to Resurrect the Past and Predict the Future. This online talk from Bowman’s Hill Wildflower Preserve will cover how herbarium specimens are used and make a case for ongoing plant collection. $15. Register online.

Friday, May 14, 11 a.m.-noon. Virtual Gentle Flow Yoga in the Garden. Join a virtual garden-themed yoga class from Scott Arboretum. Free. Register online.

Saturday, May 15, 9 a.m.-2 p.m. Ag and Arts at Eicher Arts Center, 409 Cocalico St., Ephrata. Native plant vendors plus artists, speakers and demonstrations. Free.

Saturday, May 15, 9:30-10:30 a.m. Shade Gardening Success. In this online talk from Mt. Cuba Center, learn about creating an attractive, colorful, low-maintenance shade garden. $19. Register online. (Three shade garden classes are $49.)

Saturday, May 15, 10 a.m.-noon. Foundations of Plant Medicine: Oil Infusions and Salves. Learn about plant medicines, including how to make oil infusions and salves. This in-person class is at Horn Farm Center, 4945 Horn Road, Hallam. $30. Register online.

Saturday, May 15, 11 a.m.-noon. Growing Organics: Approaching Your CSA and Food Preservation. In this online lecture from Pennsylvania Horticultural Society, learn how to preserve the produce from your garden and your community-supported agriculture share. $15 for non-PHS members and free for community garden members. Register online.

Saturday, May 15, 11 a.m.-noon. Spring Container Garden workshop at Ken’s Gardens, 2467 Old Philadelphia Pike, Smoketown. Make a patio planter in one of these themes: sun, shade, hummingbird or butterfly garden. $45, includes a 13-inch container, plants and soil. Register at 717-392-4875 or online.

Saturday, May 15, 11:15 a.m.-12:15 p.m. Top Shade-loving Perennials. In this online talk from Mt. Cuba Center, learn about shade-loving plants like foamflower to heucheras. $19. Register online. (Three shade garden classes are $49.)

Saturday, May 15, 1-2 p.m. Container Gardens Made for the Shade. In this online talk from Mt. Cuba Center, learn how to create container combinations for low-light areas. $19. Register online. (Three shade garden classes are $49.)

Monday, May 17, 5:30-6:30 p.m. Growing Organics: Build a Bed. In this online lecture from Pennsylvania Horticultural Society, learn how to build raised garden beds. $15 for non-PHS members and free for community garden members. Register online.

Tuesday, May 18, 6-7:30 p.m. Philadelphia and the Pastoral Landscape: FDR Park. In this online lecture from Pennsylvania Horticultural Society, learn about Frederick Law Olmsted’s approach to designing FDR Park, the site of the 2021 Philadelphia Flower Show. $35 for non-PHS members. Register online.

Tuesday, May 18, 6 p.m. Lessons for the Home Garden: Bethlehem’s Hoover Mason Trestle Garden. This virtual webinar from Penn State Extension will share lessons from a native plant garden at Bethlehem Steel Stacks. Free. Register online.

Wednesday, May 19, 6-7:30 p.m. Shrubs: The Garden’s Workhorses. In this online class from Mt. Cuba Center, learn about attractive and fool-proof shrubs that attract birds and pollinators. $19. Register online.

Thursday, May 20, 6-7:30 p.m. Small Space Gardening. In this online class from Mt. Cuba Center, learn about how to grow native plants in small areas. $24. Register online.

Thursday, May 20, 4-5 p.m. Gardens and Tonic: Cemetery Arboreta and Pennsylvania Champion Trees. In this virtual talk from Scott Arboretum, learn about exploring specimen trees in historic cemeteries. Free. Register online.

Thursday, May 20, 6-8 p.m. Women’s Intro to Foraging. Elizabeth Davidson of Forage Culture leads this in-person class at Horn Farm Center, 4945 Horn Road, Hallam. $25. Register online.

Thursday, May 20, 7-8 p.m. Forest Bathing: Finding Wellness Naturally. This online talk from Bowman’s Hill Wildflower Preserve will focus on the practice of Shinrin-Yoku, also known as forest bathing. $15. Register online.

Saturday, May 22, 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Susquehanna Iris Society Display. The society will have a display of irises at Hershey Gardens. Free with admission.

Saturday, May 22, 9-11 a.m. Foraging: May Plant Walk. Join a plant walk at Horn Farm Center, 4945 Horn Road, Hallam. $25.

Saturday, May 22, 10-11:30 a.m. The Art of Combining Native Plants. In this online class from Mt. Cuba Center, learn about using color, texture, form and size to add native plants to gardens. $24. Register online.

Saturday, May 22, 11 a.m.-noon. Moon Garden workshop at Ken’s Gardens, 2467 Old Philadelphia Pike, Smoketown. Make a moon garden planter filled with white, silver and gray plants visible in moonlight. $45, includes a 13-inch container, plants and soil. Register at 717-392-4875 or online.

Saturday, May 22, 3-9 p.m. Arbor Decorating and Centerpiece class with Flourish Flowers in East Earl. Learn how to create an arbor spray and a centerpiece. $165, includes an outdoor catered meal. Register online.

Monday, May 24, noon. Home Food Preservation: Introduction to Preserving. This virtual webinar from Penn State Extension will share safe ways to preserve food and dispel myths. Free. Register online.

Tuesday, May 25, 6-7:30 p.m. Plants for Problem Areas. This online course from Longwood Gardens will share plants for problem spots like dry shade, salty soil and more. $29. Register online.

Wednesday, May 26, 6-7:30 p.m. Perennials: The Garden’s Color Palette. In this online class from Mt. Cuba Center, learn about pollinator-friendly species that will compliment your property and tackle shady, sunny, wet or dry garden sites. $19. Register online.

Wednesday, May 26, 7-8:15 p.m. Replacing the Dirty Dozen. This webinar from Community Conservation Committee covers invasive garden plants and replacement plants. Free. Register online.

Thursday, May 27, 2 p.m. Special Techniques in the Vegetable Garden: Straw Bales, Trellises and Tipis. This in-person class at Berks County Ag Center,1238 County Welfare Road, Leesport, from Penn State Extension will share the basics of straw bale gardening plus show how to set up cattle panel trellis and a tipi. $5. Register online.

Thursday, May 27, 4-5 p.m. Gardens and Tonic: From Trash to Treasure: A Story of Resiliency, Sustainability and Beauty Among the Ruins. In this virtual talk from Scott Arboretum, learn about how South Coast Botanic Garden grew from a former open-pit mine. Free. Register online.

Friday, May 28, 11 a.m.-noon. Virtual Gentle Flow Yoga in the Garden. Join a virtual garden-themed yoga class from Scott Arboretum. Free. Register online.

Saturday, May 29, 11 a.m.-noon. Herb Container Garden workshop at Ken’s Gardens, 2467 Old Philadelphia Pike, Smoketown. Make a herb garden planter. $35, includes a 12-inch container, five plants and soil. Register at 717-392-4875 or online.

Ongoing, The World of Plants: Exploring Horticulture. This online course from Longwood Gardens covers topics like evolution and diversity of plants, pruning bonsai and Longwood’s plant acquisitions. Free. Register online through July 9.

And looking into June:

(Starts) Thursday, June 3. Beginning Bonsai. This online, self-paced course from Longwood Gardens is an introduction to the world of bonsai. $39. Class continues through Dec. 1. Register online.

Thursday, June 3, noon-1 p.m. Gardens and Tonic: The Solstice Garden: The International Garden Festival: Chaumont-sur-Loire. In this virtual talk from Scott Arboretum, learn about designing an award-winning garden. Free. Register online.

Thursday, June 3, 6-7:30 p.m. Top 10 Sun-Loving Summer Perennials. In this online class from Mt. Cuba Center, learn about easy-to-grow summer-blooming plants to liven up your garden. $24. Register online.

June 4-12, Water Week. Lancaster Conservancy has a week filled with activities connected to clean water. Saturday, June 5, 9-11 a.m. Home Food Preservation Can-Along: Strawberry Jam. This virtual webinar from Penn State Extension will show how to make strawberry jam and jelly. $15. Register online.

Saturday, June 5, 10:30 a.m.-noon. Instant Pollinator Garden. In this online class from Mt. Cuba Center, learn about transforming your garden into an ecologically-diverse paradise for pollinators. $24. Register online.

Tuesday, June 8, 6-8 p.m. Natural Landscape Design: Meadows, Shrublands and Woods. In this online class from Mt. Cuba Center, learn about designing ecologically-based gardens. $29. Register online.

Wednesday, June 9, 1 p.m. Home Food Preservation: Introduction to Drying. This virtual webinar from Penn State Extension will share safe ways to dry food and dispel myths. $5. Register online.