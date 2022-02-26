Soon after hearing that nearly everything in Pennsylvania would close for two weeks because of the newfound COVID-19 virus, I decided to find a new hobby.

I had a few friends who were dipping their toes into the world of candle making, and I figured it'd be fun to try. After all, it felt like the perfect gift to give to people during that unprecedented and unpredictable time. So, I bought some candle supplies and started creating.

And thus, Love + Kindness Candles was born. I never intended for it to be a business, and I didn't expect people to enjoy my candles all that much. But two years later, and a lot more skills and personal bonds built along the way, I've nurtured a small business that doubles as a hobby to pass the time.

So, using the knowledge I’ve gleaned over those two years, here’s a primer for those who love candles and want to make them last longer, those who want to know more about what they're burning, and those who want to start making candles for fun.

(For those interested in starting a candle business, start with guides from reputable sources, including Standley Handcrafted and Memory Box Candle Co. on YouTube.)

What's burning?

There are several types of candles to choose from when shopping, and each wax performs differently. Here's a small rundown of some common candle types you'll find.

Paraffin

Paraffin wax is a byproduct of petroleum. It's colorless and odorless, but it's known as one of the best waxes to get a candle with a strong "hot throw." (Hot throw is how fragrant your candle is in a given space. A good hot throw means your candle is strong and fragrant). There is a debate over whether or not paraffin releases more soot into the area, making for an uncomfortable breathing experience. There's not much research to suggest that paraffin is any better or worse for health than other waxes; it all depends on how your candle is made and how it burns. Paraffin wax is non-toxic and clean-burning, which means it releases very little into the air.

Soy

Soy wax is primarily composed of soybean oil, and is non-toxic and clean-burning. It doesn't have as strong of a hot throw as paraffin, which means soy candles will smell a little weaker, on average. Soy candles are often marketed as cleaner alternatives to other types of candle wax, but there's not much research to back it up.

Beeswax

Beeswax is a harder wax naturally produced by bees. It has a naturally sweet scent, but does not hold fragrance well unless it's blended with other wax types. These candles are better for ambiance than making your house smell like a tropical oasis, for instance.

Coconut

Coconut wax is a creamy, soft, slow-burning wax known for its good hot throw. It's one of the newer types of natural waxes added to the market.

Sources: Lone Star Candle Supply, Armatage Candle Company, Beeswax Co., Candlescience

Candle-making dos and don'ts

Do:

- Get a starter kit from a reputable candle supply distribution company, such as Wooden Wick, CandleScience or the Flaming Candle Company. Their kits offer everything you need to make aromatic and safe candles without too much of a dent in your bank account.

- Stay around your candles as they burn. Leaving a candle unattended, or near children or pets unattended, is a fire hazard.

- Let your candle sit for a few days before burning it. It will make the oil bind better with the wax and give you a stronger scent.

Don't:

- Melt other candles over the stove and make a large Franken-candle. It may smell good, but the results could be unpredictable. A safer alternative would be to buy a candle warmer, which melts your candle from the bottom and turns it into, essentially, a large wax melt.

- Use random jars or other vessels to try to create a functioning candle. There are hundreds of wick sizes to choose from, and the performance of each depends on how large your jar is, what type of wax you're using and if there are any types of additives in your candle mixture. Even if making candles recreationally and not for sale, you don't want your wick to be wrong. Some vessels are beautiful for candles, but it would be smarter not to burn anything you can't test for safety concerns.

- Use crayons in your candles if you're making them at home. Crayons are made from paraffin wax, but they aren't suitable to burn. At best, you'll have unincorporated clumps of crayon in your candle creation. At worst, it's a big fire hazard. Instead, to get some color in your candles, buy a candle-safe dye from a candle distributor, or a dye labeled specifically for candles.

- Burn your candles near any air drafts, and don't burn them on a bookshelf or anywhere that something above them could catch on fire.

Ways to make your candles last longer

- Before burning a candle, make sure the wick is cut to 1/4-inch. If the wick is too long when you start to burn it, you will have a large and hard-to-manage flame. A well-made candle will still have a small but mighty flame with a short wick.

- Candles have memory, which means a candle will remember where you burned it to last, and won't burn past that. When you have a ring of pesky wax that just won’t melt around your wick, chances are you didn't burn it long enough on the first few burns. It's best to let it burn until it reaches full melt pool (you can see melted wax on all sides), which depends on the container it's in. Most candle makers, especially small makers, have their candles reach full melt pool in about three hours. If you notice your candle is burning too fast, you may need to trim the wick.

- Don't wrap your candle with aluminum or put it in a candle holder that fully encloses the candle. It will get too hot and melt much quicker. Some people wrap their candles in foil if the wax is tunneling, or leaving a wax ring along the outside of the melt pool. It's a potential way to fix tunneling, but make sure if you do this, you watch the candle to make sure the jar does not overheat.