The Perennial Plant Association’s national symposium planned to pop up in Lancaster in 2020.

After a pandemic break, the big event comes to Lancaster Marriott at Penn Square this August.

Many of the speakers and regional tours are geared to professionals. There is a one-day option for home gardeners, with a focus on native friendly gardening and pollinators.

Monday, Aug. 1, will have these sessions:

Plants for Pollinators: the Ecological Value of Perennial Garden Flowers

Have you Thought of Growing Clematis for Pollinators? What We Know About Their Ecosystem Functions

Champions or Chumps? Perennial Plant of the Year Winners in Review

Containers that Create Spaces

Pennsylvania Horticultural Society Gardens: Flourishing through Sustainability.

Early registration for the one day session ($195) is June 24 and the final registration deadline ($215) is July 22. More information about Perennial Plant Education Day can be found at lanc.news/PPA.