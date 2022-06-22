The Perennial Plant Association’s national symposium planned to pop up in Lancaster in 2020.
After a pandemic break, the big event comes to Lancaster Marriott at Penn Square this August.
Many of the speakers and regional tours are geared to professionals. There is a one-day option for home gardeners, with a focus on native friendly gardening and pollinators.
Monday, Aug. 1, will have these sessions:
Plants for Pollinators: the Ecological Value of Perennial Garden Flowers
- Have you Thought of Growing Clematis for Pollinators? What We Know About Their Ecosystem Functions
- Champions or Chumps? Perennial Plant of the Year Winners in Review
- Containers that Create Spaces
- Pennsylvania Horticultural Society Gardens: Flourishing through Sustainability.
Early registration for the one day session ($195) is June 24 and the final registration deadline ($215) is July 22. More information about Perennial Plant Education Day can be found at lanc.news/PPA.