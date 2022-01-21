Anna Fry red beans get their name from the woman who grew them a century ago.

Early in the growing season, she planted sugar peas along a fence in her home in the village of Mastersonville. Once those were harvested, she planted a crop of red beans.

Fry usually cooked the beans in ham broth. Her seeds were passed down through three generations.

Now anyone can grow these beans thanks to the work of the Heirloom Seed Project at Landis Valley Village and Farm Museum. They're one of the new offerings for the project, which just released its 2022 list of heirloom seeds. Also new in 2022, the volunteer group will sell seeds online.

Fry’s family donated beans to the seed project more than a decade ago. Volunteers grew the seeds to preserve them for future generations. The beans made the cut for the short list sold to the public because it’s a new type of bean for the preservation group, says Joanne Ranck Dirks, heirloom seed project coordinator. Plus the beans can be harvested and eaten fresh or dried.

“It came with a bit of a story which we love,” she says.

For more than 30 years, volunteers with the seed project have grown heirloom plants and harvested the seeds to keep them and their stories alive. There are beans shaped like pretzels, white pumpkins perfect for pies as well as big crookneck squash and hot hinkelhatz peppers.

The pandemic scaled back the seed work a bit with the (temporary) closing of Landis Valley and the cancellation of the Herb and Garden Faire, where many of the project's plants are sold.

This year is different. The site is open and the Herb and Garden Faire is scheduled for May 6 and 7.

Usually, volunteers work in a three- or four-year rotation to plant seeds in the collection, Ranck Dirks says. A few plantings were postponed during the pandemic.

Despite last year’s warm temperatures (one of the top five warmest years since 1914), fall brought a good harvest. The Dr. Martin’s lima beans, grown on hoops, had a particularly good year, Ranck Dirks says.

For 2022, the lima beans will join a catalog filled with tomatoes, melon, vegetables and flax. Peas will be missing this year because something beat the humans to the harvest.

Seeds will be sold:

At the Landis Valley store.

By mail with a brochure and check. Call 717-333-2711 to request a catalog.

Online.

Plus, plants grown from the seeds will be sold at the Herb and Garden Faire, May 6 and 7

While the seed project has faithful customers who return year after year, adding online sales will reach more gardeners, Ranck Dirks says.

Each new grower gives these heirloom plants one more chance to survive.