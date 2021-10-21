Given current construction prices, you’d be hard-pressed to find anyone who needs a new roof and is looking forward to learning how much that will cost.

Tiffany Fisk is definitely not.

She’s the administrator of the 1719 Herr House & Museum in Willow Street where, she says, the precipitously pitched roof on the oldest Mennonite meetinghouse in the Americas must be replaced within a few years. There are 4,600 white oak side-lapped shingles currently up there. Some are starting to curl.

“It’s about getting the right material and having it installed the right way, which on this house is a challenge,” Fisk says.

Welcome to the kind of project that most Lancaster County residents don’t typically need to consider. Sure, many of the homes in designated historic districts must meet standards established by a historical architectural review board. But one-time homes with museum designations can have even more blocks to check.

“I can’t speak to how other small museums do things, because we all have varying ... limitations,” Fisk says. “But I can tell you, as the person responsible for the care of the oldest surviving house in the county, I rely on experts in architectural history and historic tradespeople.”

Details and decisions

Workers installed the current Herr House roof about 20 years ago to make it historically accurate. Before that, the house built in 1719 by Christian (son of Hans) and Anna Herr, was for a while sporting the type of roof that might be found on a much more modern structure. It was before her time at the museum, but Fisk says there were some varying theories of what might have been up there to start with.

“Would it have been a red clay tile roof? Would it have been a thatched roof? What would it have been?” she says.

Fortunately, a piece of what’s believed to have been an original oak shingle was discovered within the house, she says. Mystery solved. Material selected.

Stanley White, president of the Southern Lancaster County Historical Society, says he made sure that the state handled as many projects as possible at the Robert Fulton Birthplace before turning that over to the historical society.

That included some old warehouse roofs (one of which protects the society’s archives) that were rebuilt largely with historic Peach Bottom slate. A similar substance was used when that slate ran out, White says.

Some of that slate was removed from a barn on the property, which instead got a new metal roof. White says that decision was made in collaboration with the State Historical & Museum Commission and “seemed like the best way to have the most important buildings keep their slate.”

White says the state also trimmed a massive buttonwood tree before turning over the keys. That way the society wouldn’t be fretting huge branches falling on the home where Fulton — best known for his steamboat — arrived on the scene in 1765.

Details of the deal took a few years to iron out, but the society ended up buying the Robert Fulton Birthplace for $1 and took ownership in 2017. Now it’s all about continued maintenance of the property located in, of course, Fulton Township.

The state has a say over colors and changes made to the birthplace because it’s a registered historical site, White says. Most of the colors were previously discussed with state officials. So unless the society wants to make a change, they’re equipped with all the paint samples they need and, in some cases, leftover paint.

People can take paint very seriously in old homes that they tour. Fisk says she learned that in Historic Williamsburg, where she worked in a variety of roles.

Fisk says comparing a massive, historic-resource-rich place like Williamsburg to the small parcel on which she works now is apples and oranges.

“But one of the things with a place like that — and I would say here, too — is that people have been going there for years,” she says. “If something changes, they don’t always like it.”

Say, for example, a Williamsburg room is repainted with a different hue.

“They’ll say, ‘I came here in 1955. And it was this color then,’ ” she says.

Fisk says scientific advances now allow historians a better feel for what the past — including wall colors — truly looked like. “Now we’re able to look at things with technology that didn’t used to exist,” she says.

That’s a potential learning opportunity for visitors, she says. So is explaining why the Herr House’s current oak shingles aren’t exactly like that once-tucked-away piece.

The original shingles were red oak, Fisk says. The ones on the roof now are white. The difference in absorbency made white the better choice, she says, adding that once the shingles are weathered, it’s hard to tell the difference.

Valuable volunteers

White says Fulton Birthplace volunteers keep historical accuracy in mind — even with the type of vegetables they plant in its garden.

“When a tree comes down, or a pipe breaks, our volunteers do what they can or call in professionals to do the work,” White says. “I am happy to report the grounds are in the best shape they have ever been in, thanks to a great extent to one or two volunteers who greatly enjoy making it so.”

The historical society raises funds through events like an annual greens sale. And White adds that before that $1 deal, he also insisted that the adjoining farmland be included. A local farmer now leases from the society 36 tillable acres and four acres of pastureland.

“This income is, to a large extent, why our little-but-hard-working society is able to face repairs to the Robert Fulton Birthplace property with a brave face,” White says.

“There is a reversal clause in our deed that basically says that if we fail to maintain the buildings or to open the birthplace to the public, the state has the right to take the property back,” White says.

He’s asked to have that removed and was told not to worry about it as it’s unlikely to ever be used.

“I truly doubt the state wants day-to-day care of the birthplace back and are very pleased to let us take care of it,” he says.

Some sweat and sore muscles are involved.

“It isn’t always fair, but many of our members are no longer as able to help as they once were, so we tend to rely on the same few people, over and over, to do the heavy lifting,” White says. “Sometimes, though, I can get help from one of my friends from outside the society to do a small project. As long as I don’t talk history too much.”

There’s also a small group doing most of the work at the Historic Stoner House in Manheim Township, says Deb Frantz, who is the manager there.

The township owns that house. It’s occupied, operated and maintained by the Manheim Township Historical Society, which on its website traces the structure’s history back to a log cabin and cellar built in the 1700s by an innkeeper named Jacob Slough. The Wilhelm family owned it after Slough and built a Germanic stone structure adjoining the cabin. The Stoner family got it next, and owned it during an 1848 extension of the home’s second floor, per the society, which is now tasked with keeping the house in good shape.

“There are about 12 of us that probably do 99% of the work,” Frantz says.

The society hires professionals for big jobs like the upper floor exterior painting. But to save money, volunteers paint parts they can get to themselves, Frantz says. Other tasks range from cleaning floors to tackling this summer’s yellow jacket infestation.

“They burrowed under a windowsill and we had a problem,” Frantz says. “It’s a stone structure, but they still found a way to … chew their way through.”

Volunteers went on the attack with a variety of substances and techniques.

“They tried several different things and finally got a handle on it and plugged the hole,” Frantz says.

She says there is plenty to do for anyone who is interested in joining the society but who lacks the skill set to tackle that sort of task. Fundraising volunteers, for example, are always needed, she says. But being handy and energetic doesn’t hurt.

“We do have some younger members coming on board,” she says. “Basically it’s a hope and a prayer that there will be qualified people who join the group who are historically minded and have trade skills.”

Frantz says she is happy to work in a house that contains multiple centuries of history within its walls. The one she lives in does not.

“It’s not historic. I bought it because it’s low maintenance,” Frantz says. “I have enough to do at the Stoner House.”