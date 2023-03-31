Our homes can be so many things to us — a sanctuary to rest and recharge, a space for entertaining and gathering, or even a remote workplace. It makes sense that we want our space to be a reflection of ourselves and our tastes, while being modern and reflective of the current trends. So, what are some of the most popular home trends in 2023?

Goodbye gray, hello bold

If there is one thing that interior design and home industry experts agree on, it’s that bold color is back in a big way.

In recent years, home furnishings have taken on a gray tone — from wood floors and wall colors to furniture and decor. Now, homeowners are beginning to eschew these once very popular gray tones for a mix of bold, rich hues and warm earth tones throughout their space.

“I love gray and I think gray is still going to have its place, but I don’t think it’s going to take over a whole room anymore,” says Alison McIndoe, owner and principal designer at AK Interiors. “I think that we’re probably going to get into a little bit more color … more of a moody kind of a color.

“Rooms might be a moody blue tone or a moody green, and I can see painting the walls and the woodwork the same color, for example, creating a more intimate space and a really warm space,” McIndoe says. “Right along with that, textures are going to be big again, creating warmth in a space. I think we’re probably going to veer away from things being very, very simple.”

Marian Klaips, design studio adviser at Keystone Custom Homes, says, “The trend in 2023 is lots of bold colors, like greens and jewel tones, burnt oranges, along with patterns mixed in as wallpaper, pillows and accents. We’re seeing almost no gray right now. People are kind of shying away from that. They want those earth tones. They want that very calm, very moody feel.”

Ian Hey, a Realtor with RE/MAX Pinnacle in Lancaster, agrees, noting that he has seen a rise in colorfully painted accent walls throughout the homes he has sold and toured with clients. His own house features a terra cotta accent wall, he says.

“There’s a lot of renewal of bold and bright colors,” Hey says. “People are getting tired of the gray.”

Focus on entertaining

Building comfortable, inviting entertaining spaces — both indoor and outdoor — is becoming a priority for homeowners, according to the experts.

Hey says that he has noticed a rise in outdoor spaces including features like a pergola, stamped concrete patio, space heaters and outdoor cooking areas.

Backyard pools are also growing in popularity, according to both McIndoe and Klaips.

“People want their home to be like their own oasis,” Klaips says.

Interiors are being designed to host gatherings, as well, as McIndoe has noted a rise in popularity of traditional dining rooms.

“I did read an article about dining rooms or dining areas coming back into vogue, which I love,” McIndoe says. “I think that’s fantastic. I love entertaining, even if it’s not formal entertaining, but just having friends and family in … It’s about gathering at home and enjoying people, so I think you’re going to have indoor and outdoor dining spaces.”

However, unlike the dining rooms of previous decades, these spaces are built for comfort more than formality, McIndoe says.

Elevated home office

After three years of a rise in work from home because of the COVID-19 pandemic, home offices are enjoying a renaissance.

“For a period of time before COVID, (home) offices were kind of dying out,” Klaips says. “At Keystone, we have a room called the conservatory. It’s an addition to the side of the home. I’ve seen people do those as large offices, especially people that do most of their job from home … That’s where you’ll see a bigger office with built-in bookshelves. It’s more grand.”

Ursula Mendoza-Carrasquillo, lead designer for interior design services at Always Never Done — a furniture and home decor retail shop and design services/furniture refinishing company based in Landisville — says she has seen the home office become “such an elevated space.”

Mendoza-Carrasquillo recently designed a multipurpose office for a client, featuring workspace, a library, a tea bar and a sitting area.

“Before, that work-from-home space used to be like a closed door, don’t go in there,” Mendoza-Carrasquillo says. “Now, it’s wanting to bring people in there and making it adaptable and feasible for clients to come into your space.”

Hey has seen the same trend toward elevated home offices, including a resurgence of built-in bookshelves and home libraries.

“Home offices are getting more flair now because people spend so much more time in them,” Hey says. “You’re seeing built-in (bookshelves) are becoming more of a thing again because people are working from home, they’re staying home … Those are coming back in style. A lot of new builders are including those in homes now.”

Individualism trend

Perhaps the most unexpected trend overall? A complete rejection of most trends — well, at least the ones that don’t feel right to the individual homeowner.

“That kind of follows the world that we’re in right now, right? Where people are being reflective of themselves more than other people,” says Cecilia Zagas, owner of CECILIA Interior Design. “It’s all about self-care and self-love. And I think that (trend toward individualism in design) is probably a reflection of that. Like, what’s best for me now? What do I truly, genuinely love?

“I would say the most important thing is for a client to go with what they love today. That’s it, period,” Zagas says. “Tomorrow or two months from now, it’ll be a different trend. And then you’re going to be mad that you went with the thing that was trendy two months ago.”

Mendoza-Carrasquillo puts it simply: “Your living space is such a personal reflection.”

