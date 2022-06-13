Something new is growing at Kauffman Orchards this season.

The Bird-in-Hand orchard has a new art installation, called “Returning,” made from pruned fruit tree branches surrounding a labyrinth.

“’Returning’ invites viewers to honor and enjoy nature by engaging with various contemplative spaces within the exhibit,” artist Rhonda Hershey Ike writes in an email. In October, after the orchard harvest, there will be a closing celebration where the sculptures will be burned, "returning them to the Earth from which they came."

The installation is a collaboration between Rhonda Hershey Ike and orchard manager Clair Kauffman. “Returning” will be open during orchard’s fruit picking hours, which change depending on the crop. They are posted on kauffman.farm. For strawberry and cherry season, the picking schedule is Monday, 8 a.m.-noon; Friday and Saturday, 8 a.m.-4 p.m.

The orchard will host an artist reception, 6:30-8:30 p.m., Friday, June 17 at 48 S. Harvest Road, Bird-in-Hand.

Rhonda Hershey Ike plans to lead tours of the installation, Kauffman says, but registration has not been set up.