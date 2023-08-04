It started with a DIY wooden windmill only about a foot tall. With bricks, rocks and scrap lumber, Austin Van Grouw, 7, set up a few more mini golf holes in his driveway.

His parents mowed the grass low enough for A.J.’s Pop-Up Mini Golf to wind through the lawn.

That nine-hole course has gone from pool noodle construction to holes with pulleys, potatoes and (fake) poop.

The Van Grouws drove out of state to pick up the windmill of their mini golf dreams. They lit torches on fire at a volcano made from a painted pool cover. They turned American Music Theatre’s Christmas Show into putt-putt by sending the ball through a miniature piano.

Each summer for the past eight years, they’ve done all of this for one big weekend of mini golf. Last year more than 700 people showed up, donating money to local charities. This year’s pop-up will be the final year for Austin, now 15, and his family, who love the pop-up but also are looking forward to having their summers back.

‘Anybody can mini golf’

Austin may be the pro behind the putt-putt course, but mini golf is fun for the whole family: parents Tim and Marni and 10-year-old Alex. You may have seen Marni make it to the finals in an episode of ABC’s "Holey Moley." In the season two premiere, she flew on a zipline, dodged giant windmill blades and was electrocuted.

The action at their Warwick Township golf course is less extreme.

Austin likes how miniature golf brings people together even if the Van Grouws are competitive on the green.

“It’s just a fun activity that anybody can do,” he says. “It’s not an age-restricted sport. It’s not restricted at all. Anybody can mini golf.

“I also feel like it’s something simple, but it brings joy to people.”

Building a course

The Van Grouws invited neighbors to their little “golf course” that first year. Word spread as they started coming up with themes. As the course grew to 18 holes, so did the crowds and donations from local businesses for prizes.

Coming up with a theme and the design of each hole is a collaboration.

“We’ll be talking about mini golf in December, just random times when we’re out and about, we’ll see something and say, ‘Oh we could do that,’ ” Marni says. “It’s a lot of discussion. We don’t usually proceed until everyone’s on board.”

In 2017 (theme: books), they agreed on a hole inspired by “The Best Nest” by P.D. Eastman. Golfers tried to hit a ball around a paper-mache egg in a stick pile nest into the cup.

Another hole went vertically into a treehouse.

“We built a pulley system that you put your golf ball in and use the pulley to get it up, like ‘Swiss Family Robinson’ getting into the treehouse,” Austin says. “We built this ramp so that it would dump (the ball) out and then go down the slide and come out onto the green, which was pretty cool.”

Watching the ball go up and tumble was a hit with kids, Marni says.

“Sometimes it’s more about the experience involved with it, not about the mini golf per se, it’s about what fun you can have along the way.”

They love adding fun features like a bell inside the big windmill (for “Charlotte’s Web” in 2018, theme: movies). If the ball hit the bell, it was an automatic hole-in-one.

“We want something that is fun for everyone,” Marni says. “So, you know that toddler who may not be so much into actually hitting the ball properly wants to just go ring the bell.”

In 2019 (theme: All Across America), golfers had to navigate around a green filled with potatoes (Idaho) or off of old skis (Vermont).

The outdoor course continued during the pandemic with sanitizer, masks and no charge (theme: “Let the Games Begin.”)

The Van Grouws also have handled downpours with the help of borrowed pop-up tents, nearly enough to protect each hole.

One last round

Every summer, Tim “Tetris packs” the golf green boards away in the garage. And every year, the props are painted anew or rearranged to fit the theme, with a few additions in donations or yard sale finds.

They like to keep people surprised, so no spoilers here for this year’s course which is open Aug. 4-6.

While the full course may be ending, the family expects to continue the tradition by bringing a few of their creations to community events.

While the Van Grouws are prepping for this year’s pop-up, they’re also looking forward to traveling more next summer.

“It’s going to be good to have more of a regular summer,” Austin says. “But I’m also sad that we’re wrapping it up because we’ve seen it grow every year.”

Marni marvels about something that started as her 8-year-old son’s dream.

“It started with 75 people on some patches of dirt and grass, now is 18 full holes of golf, to me that’s the final thought,” she says. “It almost has to have an end for you to appreciate what it came from.”