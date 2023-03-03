Henrietta Heisler and Nichol Hollinger had comfortable front-row seats at the National Kitchen & Bath Association’s award ceremony this year.

That’s because the owner and director of design at Henrietta Heisler Interiors Inc. and the Lancaster firm’s senior designer both had award-winning entries. Hollinger took second place in the secondary bathroom category. Heisler went onstage to accept the People’s Pick Kitchen Award.

“When I got back down the stairs, I heard, ‘We have a big surprise for you,’ ” she says. “It was Kool & The Gang. They started singing ‘Celebration.’ And it was very cool.”

The 2023 Kitchen & Bath Industry Show, which wrapped up in Las Vegas last month, was a notable event for the designers whose projects are now circulating through their peer circles.

“What you can’t tell from the pictures is that it actually functions incredibly well,” Heisler says. “We met all our clients’ objectives. It works. It really made a big difference in how they use their space.”

The kitchen

The kitchen belongs to Damon Myers, who works in analytics, and Dr. Efrem Magtagnob, whose resume includes both primary care and hospital medicine.

“We couldn’t be happier that Henrietta got that recognition on the national level,” Myers says. “We’re thrilled … to be a part of that. We’re so proud of her team.”

The couple met Heisler about 7 ½ years ago, shortly after moving to Lancaster from Brooklyn. They went for brunch on a busy Saturday at Rachel’s Café & Creperie and were waiting to be seated when they noticed the big “HH” on the building next door.

“Efrem said, ‘I’m just going to go over there and check that out while we’re waiting.’ And about five minutes later he called me and whispered into the phone, ‘Get over here,’ ” Myers says. “I ... went over and met Henrietta. We instantly hit it off.”

They told her about how — having just come from a tiny single-bedroom Brooklyn apartment — the size of the front rooms in their ranch home was daunting. She asked to take a look.

“The rest is history,” Myers says.

She designed the front rooms, and they became friends.

“I kept saying, ‘Let me do your kitchen.’” Heisler says. “Because it was an awful kitchen. And they use it. It wasn’t functional. It wasn’t attractive.”

She tried to be patient, knowing that saving money for such undertakings is key.

“I’m trying to save money for a big project in my own house,” she says. “It’s all about timing. Not everyone can do everything all at once.”

MORE FROM PROGRESS

Direct primary care practices gaining traction nationally and in Lancaster County

Lancaster County private religious schools see growth in enrollment

New sections of Greater Lancaster Heritage Pathway scheduled to open this year

But once she got the green light, she was ready to help Magtagnob and Myers procure a specialty range. They picked one from Officine Gullo after visiting that manufacturer’s showroom in New York to discuss color options. Given the many orange accents found throughout their house — not to mention a bright orange front door — Myers had an early favorite.

“Of course, I was thinking orange. My husband, who loves me very much, was willing to do that,” Myers says. “But when we got there, my mother’s influence kicked in and I thought, ‘Remember resale.’ ”

Not everybody is as into orange as he is.

“Ultimately, after falling back and forth, we did land on what is pretty close to Tiffany blue and we love it,” he says. “And I do think orange — 20 years from now when we’re selling the house — may or may not be in vogue.”

It’s a whiz-bang gas contraption with deep double ovens, matching bell hood and computerized advice on what temperature works best for what food.

“Officine Gullo is made in Italy, right around the Tuscany area. And a lot of their designs we were seeing featured mixed metals,” Myers says. “At first we were concerned about that. We wondered if Henrietta would like that. But she loved it. And she embraced it.”

She carried the mixed metal motif throughout the kitchen.

“There are gold knobs and gold handles right alongside silverpoints on things like the pot filler and the beautiful, unusual sink plumbing,” Myers says.

Satin brass hardware on tall pullout cabinets are from Lisa Jarvis, whom Heisler met many years ago at a show in Miami.

“She’d just recently changed from a different part of the design world. ... (Her booth) was great and she was lovely to talk to,” Heisler says. “I’ve always had her in the back of my mind as somebody I wanted to use. But you have to have the right client who is willing to use that something special that’s different and maybe costs a little more.”

Classic, functional look

Natural lighting and a double-door granting access for outside dining was essential, Heisler says. The rooms she designed previously for her friends had more funky touches. This was to be more classic.

“I just wanted a very clean, white kitchen,” Magtagnob says. “And she thought of the process and how the Tiffany blue would just be that pop of color.”

With a coffee bar, a wine fridge, and lots of dishes and glassware to consider, open shelving wouldn’t have worked.

“When everything is put away and you’re going to bed for the night, the kitchen has a very minimalist feel to it,” Myers says. “There isn’t a lot of clutter or noise. That is something we wanted.”

Functionality has already been put to the test during several gatherings, including a fundraiser for now-Gov. Josh Shapiro.

“It was just before the election and we had like 60 people in the house,” Myers says. “And the kitchen had a third of those people, if not more, and it was totally comfortable. It’s just a really fun room to be in.”

Heisler cut into the garage to create separation — as well as a mudroom and hallway leading to the guest suite. That involved some careful measuring.

“I think I told Henrietta that I will probably upgrade to a different car,” Magtagnob says. “And she was like, ‘What car? I need to know what car it is.’ She wanted to make sure I would have enough room.”

She also remembered that a place would be needed to keep their dogs’ water bowl out of the way and tweaked the island accordingly. She had legs made specifically to match and scored a single piece for the top large enough to create an overhang.

“The island got installed and there was a big hole in the middle and we were like what ... is that? And then we found out it was for a (pop-up) plug. Absolutely perfect,” Myers says. “Now I’m able to use my KitchenAid and my blender without having any ugly plug on the side.”

Myers cooks a lot. This past Thanksgiving he went all out while hosting several of Magtagnob’s relatives from the Philippines, including his father who has since passed away. His attendance adds to the memory.

“I made this giant porchetta roast,” Myers says. “You really need like 500 degrees for the first couple of hours to make that skin happen. And it was perfect. The oven did an amazing job.”

He simultaneously roasted a turkey in the other side.

“That was probably the best meal here for both of us so far,” Myers says. “It was family. Something special and unusual.”

The bath

Hollinger’s challenge for her clients just outside Landisville was a little different. She’d designed downstairs rooms for that family that were more traditional. This time she tackled an upstairs Jack and Jill bathroom with one door leading to a guest room and the other the room of a college-age daughter who comes home for visits and summers.

“Because this was more removed, I felt like we had more room to go a little bit more modern,” Hollinger says.

She nailed it, says owner Jennifer Ammons, who appreciates the incorporation of her favorite color, blue.

“I wish that we had some before pictures, honestly, because I think it’s hard to conceptualize the difference,” Ammons says. “It looks like a completely and totally different room.”

Hollinger brought Ammons three tile samples knowing that her selection would then dictate where tile would go. Because Ammons chose the busiest, Hollinger kept the tile placement minimal in the shower niche — and echoed it on the backsplash. Wood — included to warm the space up — has an even, horizontal grain. There’s a time and place for curves and knots, Hollinger says. This small bathroom was not it.

“We had to be careful about space and be selective,” she says. “Everything had to function properly.”

Putting plumbing fixtures on the wall allows for more counter space. Tall cabinets and high mirrors draw the eye upward, she says. A glass surround shower also opens things up visually.

“That shower is really not all that big,” Hollinger says. “Everything in there is pretty compact. But it feels grander.”