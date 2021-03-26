Local Girl Scout Troop 70122 is using funds garnered from its annual Girl Scout Cookie sales to educate the community about the decreasing monarch butterfly population.

Members of the troop have created a website, are building butterfly houses and are planting butterfly-friendly plants.

The troop is also distributing seed packets for free to help the community to get directly involved with the effort. To receive a free seed packet, send your name and address to themonarchbutterflygirls@gmail.com by Friday, April 9.

Troop 70122 includes members from Smoketown, East Lampeter Township and Leola.

For more information on the project, visit tinyurl.com/themonarchbutterflygirls.