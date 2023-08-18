Knowing soil pH important for home gardeners

Penn State Master Gardeners in Lancaster County field many questions each year about the pH recommendations on residents’ soil test results. You will likely not even know anything about the pH of your soil unless you test it. Yet, soil pH is extremely important to plant health.

Why pH is important

The acidity or alkalinity of any material is measured by a pH scale ranging from 0 to 14. The number in the middle of the scale, 7.0, is neutral. Lower numbers represent more acidity and higher numbers more alkalinity. Most plants grow best in slightly acidic soil, generally with a pH between 6.2 and 6.8. Soil’s pH is important because if affects the plant’s ability to use nutrients in the soil. For example, if the pH is low, say 5.0, manganese and aluminum (which is not a nutrient) can be absorbed by the plant at toxic levels. If the pH is too high, above 7.0, nutrients such as phosphorus and iron may be in the soil, but unavailable for the plant to use.

Signs of improper pH

When landscape plants such as azalea, holly, laurel and rhododendron display yellow leaves, improper pH is the prime suspect. These acid-loving

plants prefer a pH near 5.5. Higher pH levels affect their ability to absorb iron, resulting in yellowing (chlorosis). Supplying them with additional iron is only a stopgap solution. On the other hand, pH that is too low for some plants, such as lawn grass or vegetables, can also cause yellowing leaves and a general failure to thrive.

How to check your soil’s pH

The only way you will know for sure whether your soil’s pH is right for your plants is through testing. (See where to get a soil test kit at the end of this column.) When you submit your soil sample, the test form will ask you what you are growing. Use a different test for each “crop.” The test results will provide the pH of the sampled soil and give you recommendations for how to adjust it, if necessary. The test will also give recommendations for amending nutrients in the soil.

How to adjust your soil’s pH

If your soil pH does need to be adjusted, the soil test results will give you the specific amount of nursery material to apply per 100 square feet. If the soil is too acidic for the plants you are growing, the test will recommend an application of lime. If too alkaline, it will recommend an amount of sulfur. Fall is an excellent time to work amendments into the soil.

Soil test kits can be purchased for a small fee ($10 each) at Penn State Extension, 1383 Arcadia Road, Lancaster, PA 17601 or you can find online submission instructions at Penn State’s Agricultural Analytical Services Lab, at lanc.news/SoilTesting.

Master Gardeners are happy to help you interpret the results and provide specifics about how much material to buy and how to incorporate it into your soil.

Contact us at LancasterMG@psu.edu or by calling 717-394-6851.

Lois Miklas is a Penn State Master Gardener for Lancaster County, and a former area Master Gardener coordinator.