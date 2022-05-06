They dazzle with splashes of color, smooth to ruddy textures, and delicate to flamboyant fragrances. They can brighten a space and buoy a mood. Part extravagance, part healer, flowers can add a special je ne sais quoi to any situation.

Whether you pick up a bouquet, purchase a posy or cut flowers from your garden, you can maximize their life in a vase with a little TLC.

“Don’t fear the process — just get them in water so you can enjoy them,” says Woody Felty, vice president and training manager at Royer’s Flowers & Gifts on North Queen Street.

Felty says adequate water with flower food is key to preserving flowers in a vase.

Felty’s flower expertise harks back to his childhood. His grandmother had a flower shop in her home that young Felty and his sisters “had to help with,” he says with a chuckle. “It gets in your blood.”

He went on to major in horticulture in college, then landed the gig with Royer’s in 1982. He says that it’s a “happy profession” and that as florists, “we sell emotion — the good and the sad.”

Royer’s is a fourth-generation, family-owned business with 16 stores in Pennsylvania and three stores in Ohio. They provide their customers a broad range of bouquets at different price points. Felty says customers can keep their bouquets — purchased or homegrown — thriving with a few simple tricks.

Vase size

Make sure your vase is the right size and proportion for your flowers. Ideally, there should be a bit of room to bloom. Some flowers, like sunflowers, can be top-heavy, so you may need marbles or some other water-friendly material to anchor the vase. Keep the vase away from vents and direct sunlight to prolong vitality.

Water

Fill the vase at least half full with lukewarm water, so each stem will be immersed. Add flower food. This will discourage bacteria and provide nutrients to the flowers. Felty says that “old school” additives like aspirin, Sprite, pennies and bleach are not effective and can harm the stems. He says to check the water level each day, as some flowers are “thirsty” and the vase may need topping off with a watering can or pitcher. If the water appears stagnant and cloudy after a few days, remove the dead flowers and foliage, change the water, add flower food, recut the stems and quickly put them back into the water.

Clean cut

Felty isn’t too particular about using scissors, shears, pruners or a knife as long as they are clean and sharp. The important thing is to cut each stem on an angle, at least 1 to 1.5 inches from the previous cut, which will create more surface area on the stem for water uptake, he says. It is also important to trim off any foliage (leaves) that will be below the waterline, as that can cause the water to get murky and bacteria to form. For roses, you can nip off the sharp part of the sticker, but leave the rest as to not damage the tissue on the stem, he says.

Flower powers

Stargazer lilies are dramatic and aromatic, but the pollen can stain and make a mess. When the blooms open, you can use a paper towel or brush to gently remove the yellow pollen from the flower, Felty says. The longest-lasting flowers in a vase include: chrysanthemums, daisies, carnations and mini-green hydrangeas, he says. Roses often have “protector petals” on the outside that may appear bruised. These can be carefully removed with a slight pinch, then pull it down to reveal the lush flower head within.

Relax

Arrange your flowers and enjoy.