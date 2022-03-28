This April, channel some of that excitement to grow All of The Plants and learn something new.

There are dozens of classes to learn how to plant a dye garden, how to start a cutting garden and spring care tips for houseplants.

There are workshops (virtual and in-person) to make things like resurrection gardens, dried floral garlands and compost.

You can also go outside for wildflower walks, plant ID walks and explore a miyawaki (a rapid growth forest).

Here’s a roundup of garden events, virtual and in-person, in the Lancaster County region this April.

First Friday DIY Resurrection Container Garden Workshop. Friday, April 1, 5:30-7:30 p.m. Drop-in at Central Market Flowers to make a resurrection garden planter. At 258 N. Queen St. A $20 kit includes one plant and materials. Containers are extra. No registration required.

Yoga in the Greenhouse. Saturday, April 2, 7:45-9 a.m. Take a yoga class from The Yoga Place inside the greenhouse at Esbenshade's Garden Centers, 546 E. 28th Division Highway, Lititz. $15. Register at 717-626-7007 or online.

Resurrection Garden Workshop. Saturday, April 2, 11 a.m. Make a Easter centerpiece planter at Ken's Gardens, 2467 Old Philadelphia Pike, Lancaster. $20, includes materials to make one resurrection garden. Register online.

Pop-up Plant Bar with Terrarium Therapy. Saturday, April 2, 1-3 p.m. at Tanger Outlets and Nissley Vineyards. Build your own succulent arrangement, prices vary from $15-$75. Pre-registration is suggested.

Kids Mini Resurrection Garden Workshop. Saturday, April 2, 2 p.m. Make a miniature Easter centerpiece planter at Ken's Gardens, 2467 Old Philadelphia Pike, Lancaster. $10, includes materials to make one resurrection garden. For children age 5 and older. Register online.

April Foraging Walk. Sunday, April 3, 10 a.m.-noon. Join a foraging walk to learn what the natural world has to offer at Horn Farm Center, 4945 Horn Road, Hallam. $25. Register online.

Guided Nature Walk: Spring Ephemerals. Sunday, April 3, 1-3 p.m. Search for early perennial blooms in this walk at Horn Farm Center, 4945 Horn Road, Hallam. $15. Register online.

Virtual Lunchtime Tour: Spring Ephemerals. Tuesday, April 5, noon-1 p.m. In this virtual tour from Scott Arboretum, learn about the site’s spring ephemeral plants. Free. Watch online.

Beyond Tree Identification: Learning the Secrets of Trees. Tuesday, April 5, 6:30 p.m. (starts). In this online, three-session class from Atlas Obscura, learn basic botany, tree identifications and more. $65. Register online.

Spring Plant Care Online Workshop. Tuesday, April 5, 7 p.m. In this webinar from The Sill, learn how to prepare houseplants for spring. Free. Register online.

Dried Floral Garland Workshop. Wednesday, April 6, 6 p.m. In this class at Central Market Flowers, make an everlasting floral garland. At 258 N. Queen St. $10 deposit will be used for materials. Register online.

Creating an Inviting Entry Garden. Wednesday, April 6, 6-7:30 p.m. In this virtual talk from Mt. Cuba Center, learn how to plan a stylish front garden. $19. Register online.

Veggies 101: Garden Planning, Soils, and Unusual Crops in Pennsylvania. Wednesday, April 6, 6 p.m. In this talk from Penn State Extension, learn vegetable gardening tips. At Benjamin Olewine III Nature Center, Wildwood Park, 100 Wildwood Way, Harrisburg (or join via Zoom). $5. Register online.

Immigrants and the Creation of American Gardening with Wambui Ippolito. Thursday, April 7, noon-1 p.m. In this online lecture from the Pennsylvania Horticultural Society, explore the history of American gardening through the lens of the immigrants who helped cultivate practices and plant life that are still used today. $30. Register online.

Spring Container Gardening. Thursday, April 7, 6:30 p.m. In talk for Lititz Garden Club, Chris Abel shares spring container garden tips. At Lititz Public Library. Register at lititzgardenclub@gmail.com.

Spring Backyard Cutting Garden Class. Thursday, April 7, 6:30 p.m. (other sessions sold out). Learn how to start a small cutting garden with Flourish Flowers in East Earl. $45. Register online.

Native Plants for Improving Stormwater. Thursday, April 7, 7 p.m. This online talk from Wild Ones is is part of series on how plants can clean hazardous contaminants from soil, air and water. Free. Register online.

Spring Dried Floral Wreath Workshop. Thursday, April 7, 8 p.m. (and more dates). In this virtual class from Alice’s Table, make a dried spring wreath. $90 (includes materials shipped to your home). Register online.

DIY Resurrection Container Garden Workshop. Friday, April 8-Saturday, April 16, 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Drop-in at Perfect Pots to make a resurrection garden planter. At the greenhouse, 745 Strasburg Pike, Strasburg. A $20 kit includes one plant and materials. Containers are extra. No registration required.

Pennsylvania Herb and Garden Festival. Friday, April 8 (11 a.m. to 5 p.m.) and Saturday, April 9 (9 a.m. to 4 p.m.) The show has speakers, workshops and plant-related vendors. Tickets are $10. Children ages 12 and younger are free.

Historic Poole Forge Plant Swap. Friday, April 8. Setup starts at 6 p.m. The swap starts at 6:30 p.m. Bring plants in containers with labels. Free. At Historic Poole Forge, 1940 Main St., Narvon.

Right Plant, Right Place. Friday, April 8, 8 p.m. This virtual talk from Bowman’s Hill Wildflower Preserve covers native plants. $15. Register online.

Secret Garden floral arrangement workshop. Friday, April 8, 8 p.m. (and additional dates) In this virtual class from Alice’s Table, make a spring floral arrangement. $65 (includes materials shipped to your home). Register online.

Garden Symposium. Saturday, April 9, 8:30 a.m. In this webinar from Penn State Extension, learn about container gardening, small gardens, pest-free gardens and more. $30. Register online.

Knowing Native Plants: Spring Ephemerals. Saturday, April 9, 10 a.m.-1 p.m. This talk from Bowman’s Hill Wildflower Preserve (with a virtual option) covers spring wildflowers including Dutchman’s breeches, bloodroot and Virginia bluebells. $25. Register online.

Nature Photography Class. Saturday, April 9, 10 a.m.-noon. Learn forms of nature photography, including landscape, macro, floral, bird and butterfly photography at Horn Farm Center, 4945 Horn Road, Hallam. $30. Register online.

Wildflower Walk: Spring Ephemerals at Shenks Ferry. Saturday, April 9, 10 a.m.-noon (and more dates). Join Lancaster Conservancy for a hike through the wildflower preserve. $5. Register online.

Backyard Composting. Saturday, April 9, 10 a.m.-noon. (and Saturday, April 23, 10 a.m.-noon.) Learn how to make your own compost at Horn Farm Center, 4945 Horn Road, Hallam. $25. Register online (April 9 and April 23).

Insects and Climate Change. Saturday, April 9, 10 a.m. In this webinar from Penn State Extension, learn about how insect pests and beneficial insects will react as the climate changes. $5. Register online.

Cold Tolerant Container Garden Workshop. Saturday, April 9, 11 a.m. Make a patio planter with annuals that don't mind the cold at Ken's Gardens, 2467 Old Philadelphia Pike, Lancaster. $50, includes materials to make one resurrection garden. Register online.

Fuzzy Bunny Planter Workshop. Saturday, April 9, 11 a.m.-1 p.m. (and 2-4 p.m.) Plant a pot decorated with a bunny at Ken's Gardens, 3552 W. Newport Road, Ronks. $15, includes materials to make one planter. Register online.

Succulent Fairy Container Garden Workshop. Saturday, April 9, 11 a.m. Learn how to make a fairy garden at Perfect Pots' greenhouse, 745 Strasburg Pike, Strasburg. $10 deposit will be used for materials. Register online.

Spotted Lanternfly. Saturday, April 9, 11 a.m. In this webinar from Penn State Extension, learn about spotted lanternfly. $4. Register online.

Dye Garden Planning. Saturday, April 9, 1-3 p.m. Learn about common dye plants of southcentral Pennsylvania. At Handwork House, Lancaster. For ages 16 and older. $25, includes seeds for five varieties of plants. Register online.

Knowing Native Plants: Spring Ephemerals. Saturday, April 9, 10 a.m.- 1 p.m. This talk from Bowman’s Hill Wildflower Preserve (with a virtual option) covers native spring wildflowers. $25. Register online.

Herb Garden Colander Workshop. Saturday, April 9, 2 p.m. Learn how to turn a colander into a colorful herb garden at Perfect Pots' greenhouse, 745 Strasburg Pike, Strasburg. $10 deposit will be used for materials. Register online.

Garden Charm floral arrangement workshop. Saturday, April 9, 5 p.m. (and additional dates) In this virtual class from Alice’s Table, make a spring floral arrangement. $72 (includes materials shipped to your home). Register online.

Creating a Crevice Garden. Sunday, April 10, 10 a.m. In this talk from Penn State Extension, learn about how to create a rock garden. At Benjamin Olewine III Nature Center, Wildwood Park, 100 Wildwood Way, Harrisburg (or join via Zoom). $5. Register online.

Miyawaki 101. Sunday, April 10, 1-3 p.m. Take a tour of the miyawaki patch and learn how to create your own rapid growth forest at Horn Farm Center, 4945 Horn Road, Hallam. $20. Register online.

Spring is in the Air. Monday, April 11, 7 p.m. Plant Nite hosts this virtual class to make a chalkboard box planter. $15 ($45 extra for supplies shipped to your home). Register online.

Unique, Edible Plants that We Can Grow. Monday, April 11, 7 p.m. Learn about growing edible plants in this talk from Lancaster County Garden Club at Salem United Church of Christ, 2312 Marietta Ave., Rohrerstown. $5 donation for non-members.

TNT Science: Shenk's Ferry. Tuesday, April 12, 6-7 p.m. Take a hike with Lancaster County Parks Department at Shenks Ferry Wildflower Preserve, 857 Green Hill Road South, Conestoga. For ages 11-18. $3 per person. Register by noon, April 11 at 717-295-2055 or online.

Overflowing Beauty, Cascading Crescendo: Bouquet Demonstration. Tuesday, April 12, 6-7:30 p.m. This online talk from Longwood Gardens (with Lancaster floral designer Tara Folker) shows how to create arrangements that arch and hang. $29 includes a list of materials to make your own arrangement. Register online.

Spring or Summer Planter Workshop. Tuesday, April 12, 6:30-8:30 p.m. Create a container filled with spring or summer plants at Tudbink's Farm, Conestoga. Bring your own planter or buy one. $10, includes soil and fertilizer. Register online.

Veggies 101: Pests and Disease, Harvesting and Growing Figs in Pennsylvania. Sunday, April 13, 6-7:30 p.m. In this webinar from Penn State Extension, learn how to grow figs, trouble-shoot and harvest. $5. Register online.

Rare Finds and Exceptional Specimens: Preserving America’s Finest Native Rhododendrons. Wednesday, April 13, 6:30-7:30 p.m. In this virtual talk from the Hardy Plant Society’s Mid-Atlantic Group, learn how Jenkins Arboretum is creating a native rhododendron germplasm (genetics) repository. Free. Register online.

Herbal Living. Wednesday, April 13, 6:30 p.m. Conestoga Herb Guild's meeting is at Millersville VFW, 219 Walnut Hill Road, Millersville. To register, call President Dee at 717-288-2126. $5.

Plants 101 Online Workshop. Wednesday, April 13, 7 p.m. This webinar from The Sill focuses on houseplant care. Free. Register online.

Succulent Workshop. Wednesday, April 13, 8 p.m. (and more dates). In this virtual class from Alice’s Table, make a succulent arrangement. $65 (includes materials shipped to your home). Register online.

Shenk's Ferry Wildflowers. Thursday, April 14, 10-11:30 a.m. Take a hike with Lancaster County Parks Department at Shenks Ferry Wildflower Preserve, 857 Green Hill Road South, Conestoga. For ages 8 years and older. $4 per person. Register by noon, April 13 at 717-295-2055 or online.

Oral Histories for the Community Garden. Thursday, April 14, 6:30-7:30 p.m. In this online lecture from Pennsylvania Horticultural Society, learn how to conduct an oral history to preserve your community garden’s memory. Free. Register online.

Egg Terrarium. Thursday, April 14, 7 p.m. In this virtual class from Plant Nite, make a terrarium in an egg-shaped glass container. $35 ($16 extra for supplies shipped to your home). Register online.

Outdoor Air Quality. Thursday, April 14, 7 p.m. This online talk from Wild Ones is is part of series on how plants can clean hazardous contaminants from soil, air and water. Free. Register online.

Composting for a Sustainable Future. Thursday, April 14, 8 p.m. This virtual talk from Bowman’s Hill Wildflower Preserve covers how to make compost. $25. Register online.

Virtual Apple Grafting Workshop. Friday, April 15. In these small group virtual sessions from Seed Savers Exchange, learn how to graft trees. $35 for coaching only. Scion kit, grafting knife and rootstock are extra. Register online.

Urban Veggie Bowl Workshop. Saturday, April 16, 11 a.m.-1 p.m. Make a planter filled with salad greens at Ken's Gardens, 2467 Old Philadelphia Pike, Lancaster. $25, includes materials to make one planter. Register online.

Woodland Easter Centerpiece Workshop. Saturday, April 16, 11 a.m. Learn how to make an Easter centerpiece filled with spring flowers at Perfect Pots' greenhouse, 745 Strasburg Pike, Strasburg. $10 deposit will be used for materials. Register online.

Full Moon Walk: Budding Moon of Plants and Shrubs. Saturday, April 16, 8-9 p.m. Take a night hike with Lancaster County Parks Department at Central Park. For all ages. $2 per person. Register by noon, April 14 at 717-295-2055 or online.

Plant Sale Speaker Series: 25 Days, Container gardening. Tuesday, April 19, 7-8 p.m. In this webinar from Penn State Extension, learn about growing tomatoes, herbs and more in containers. Free. Register online.

Spring Floral Wreath. Tuesday, April 19, 11 p.m. In this virtual class from Plant Nite, make a spring floral wreath. $20. Register online.

Tree of Heaven Control and Spotted Lanternfly Trap Tree Approaches. Wednesday, April 20, 9-11 a.m. In this webinar from Penn State Extension, learn the best practices to mitigate and manage spotted lanternfly. $15. Register online.

Make Compost Happen. Wednesday, April 20, 6:30-7:30 p.m. In this in-person class from Lancaster County Parks Department, learn how to make compost. Meet at the environmental center, 1 Nature’s Way, Lancaster. For ages 15 and older. $2 per person. Register by noon, April 19 at 717-295-2055 or online.

Vines for the Home Garden with Andrew Bunting. Thursday, April 21, 6-7 p.m. In this online lecture from Pennsylvania Horticultural Society, learn how to use vines to add another layer of beauty to your garden. $30. Register online.

Summer Planter Workshop. Thursday, April 21, 6:30-8 p.m. Create a container summer and tropical plants at Tudbink's Farm, Conestoga. Bring your own planter or buy one. $10, includes soil and fertilizer. Register online.

The Pollinator Victory Garden: Win the War on Pollinator Decline. Thursday, April 21, 6:30-8 p.m. In this virtual talk from Manada Conservancy, learn how to help win the war on pollinator decline. Free. Register online.

Soil Contamination. Thursday, April 21, 7 p.m. This online talk from Wild Ones is is part of series on how plants can clean hazardous contaminants from soil, air and water. Free. Register online.

Landscape Restoration: The Essential Ingredients. Thursday, April 21, 8 p.m. This virtual talk from Bowman’s Hill Wildflower Preserve explores ecological landscape restoration. $15. Register online.

Take the Pain out of Gardening: Square Foot Gardening. Friday, April 22, 6 p.m. Plant Nite hosts this virtual class. $35. Register online.

Earth Day Celebration. Friday, April 22, 6:30-7:30 p.m. In this workshop from Terrarium Therapy, make an upcycled wine bottle planter. At Nissley Vineyards, 140 Vintage Dr., Bainbridge. $47, includes wine sampling. Register online.

Earth Day Celebration. Saturday, April 23, 10 a.m.-2 p.m. and Sunday, April 24. This event at Hershey Gardens will have information on recycling, composting and gardening. Free with garden admission.

Plant Walk: Spring Plants. Saturday, April 23, 10 a.m.-noon. Take a walk and learn how to identify, harvest and use spring plants at Horn Farm Center, 4945 Horn Road, Hallam. $25. Register online.

Macrame Houseplant Plant Hanger Workshop. Saturday, April 23, 10 a.m. Learn how to make a macrame plant hanger at Perfect Pots' greenhouse, 745 Strasburg Pike, Strasburg. $40, includes materials. Register online.

Herb Container Garden Workshop. Saturday, April 23, 11 a.m.-1 p.m. Make an herb-filled planter at Ken's Gardens, 2467 Old Philadelphia Pike, Lancaster. $40, includes materials to make one planter. Register online.

Botany for Foragers: Leaves. Saturday, April 23, 1-3 p.m. Take a foraging walk and learn how to identify plants with a focus on leaves at Horn Farm Center, 4945 Horn Road, Hallam. $25. Register online.

Herb Container Garden Workshop. Saturday, April 23, 3 p.m. Learn how to make a planter filled with herbs at Perfect Pots' greenhouse, 745 Strasburg Pike, Strasburg. $10 depost can be used for materials. Register online.

Wonders of Wildflowers. Sunday, April 24, 10-11 a.m. Look for spring's first flowers on a hike at Central Park with Lancaster County Parks Department. For all ages. $2 per person. Register by noon, April 22 at 717-295-2055 or online.

Watering and fertilizing Online Workshop. Monday, April 25, 7 p.m. This webinar from The Sill focuses on feeding and watering houseplants. Free. Register online.

Raising Butterflies. Tuesday, April 26, 10 a.m. This talk at Reading Public Museum's arboretum is $5 for non-members. Register at 610-371-5850 x223 or wendy.koller@readingpublicmuseum.org.

Floral Spotlight: Let's Get Tropical! Wednesday, April 27, 4-5:30 p.m. This online talk from Longwood Gardens focuses on how the du Ponts were inspired by tropical flowers. $29 includes a list of materials to make your own tropical arrangement. Register online.

Spring Groundcovers. Wednesday, April 27, 6-7:30 p.m. In this virtual talk from Mt. Cuba Center, learn how to use native plants to replace mulch. $19. Register online.

Spring Bulbs Class. Wednesday, April 27, 6:30 p.m. (other sessions sold out). Learn how about top tulips and daffodils to grow with Flourish Flowers in East Earl. $52. Register online.

Summer Planter Workshop. Tuesday, April 26, 6:30-8 p.m. Create a container summer and tropical plants at Tudbink's Farm, Conestoga. Bring your own planter or buy one. $10, includes soil and fertilizer. .

Misunderstood and Invasive Plants of Our Region. Thursday, April 28, 1 p.m. In this meeting of the Women's Garden Club of Lancaster County, Lisa Sanchez, naturalist with the Lancaster County Department of Parks and Recreation will talk plants. At St. Thomas Episcopal Church, 301 St. Thomas Road, Lancaster. $5 donation for guests.

Pink and Pearl Floral Design Workshop. Thursday, April 28, 7 p.m. (and more dates). In this virtual class from Alice’s Table, make a pink and white floral arrangement. $72 (includes materials shipped to your home). Register online.

Diversify Your Lawn: Transforming Your Lawn into a Rich Tapestry of Native Plants. Thursday, April 28, 8 p.m. This virtual talk from Bowman’s Hill Wildflower Preserve explores how to convert turf lawns into a wildlife-friendly area. $15. Register online.

Lancaster Native Plant and Wildlife Festival. Saturday, April 30, 8 a.m.-noon. The festival will have plants with a focus on native plants and plants for pollinators. At Manheim Township’s Overlook Park, near the library. Free. habitatmt.wordpress.com

Woodland Terrarium Workshop. Saturday, April 30, 11 a.m. Learn how to make a mini-plant or succulent terrarium planter at Perfect Pots' greenhouse, 745 Strasburg Pike, Strasburg. $10 deposit can be used for materials. Register online.

Spring Container Garden Workshop. Saturday, April 30, 11 a.m.-1 p.m. Make a patio planter (for sun, shade, hummingbirds or butterflies) at Ken's Gardens, 2467 Old Philadelphia Pike, Lancaster. $50, includes materials to make one planter. Register online.

Bring your Mom/Special Person Potting Workshop. Saturday, April 30, 2 p.m. Plant a heat-tolerant plnater at Perfect Pots' greenhouse, 745 Strasburg Pike, Strasburg. $10 depost can be used for materials to make as many planters as you want. Register online.

Spring Soiree Floral Design Workshop. Saturday, April 30, 5 p.m. (and more dates). In this virtual class from Alice’s Table, make a spring floral arrangement. $80 (includes materials shipped to your home). Register online.

Ongoing:

Take a one-hour guided tour of Hershey Gardens with biologist Ray Barbehenn. Saturdays, 10-11 a.m. Free with garden admission.

Floral Design Basics. This self-paced online course from Longwood Gardens covers the foundational skills needed to create floral arrangements. $99. Register online through May 19.

Floral Design Basics II. This self-paced online course from Longwood Gardens expands on skills learned in the basics class. $99. Register online through May 19.

Everything About Orchids. This self-paced online course from Longwood Gardens focuses on orchids. Free. Register online through Aug. 16.

Vegetables, Herbs, Fruits and Nuts. Through May 2. This online, self-paced course from Longwood Gardens is an introduction to the world of edible plants. $179. Register online.

Houseplants, Succulents and Cacti. Through May 2. This online, self-paced course from Longwood Gardens is an introduction to the world of houseplants. $179. Register online.

Annuals, Perennials and Vines. Through May 2. This online, self-paced course from Longwood Gardens is an introduction to the world of annuals, perennials and vining plants. $179. Register online.

And looking into May:

Lititz Historical Foundation plant exchange. Sunday, May 1, 1:30 p.m. Exchange perennials in containers with identification. At Mary Oehme Gardens, behind the Lititz Museum, 137-145 E. Main St., Lititz. Free. More information: 717-627-4636 or on Facebook at lanc.news/LExchange.

Potting 101 Online Workshop. Monday, May 2, 7 p.m. This webinar from The Sill focuses on potting houseplants. Free. Register online.

Virtual Lunchtime Tour: Late Spring Blooms. Tuesday, May 3, noon-1 p.m. In this virtual tour from Scott Arboretum, learn about the site’s spring spring-blooming plants. Free. Watch online.

Spring Centerpiece Class. Tuesday, May 3, 6:30 p.m. (plus Tuesday, May 10). Learn how to make an arrangement with tulips, daffodils and spring flowers with Flourish Flowers in East Earl. $88, includes your own arrangement and refreshments. Register online.

Summer Planter Workshop. Tuesday, May 3, 6:30-8 p.m. Create a container summer and tropical plants at Tudbink's Farm, Conestoga. Bring your own planter or buy one. $10, includes soil and fertilizer. Register online.

Jump into STEM: Native Plants. Thursday, May 5, 10-11 a.m. Learn about native plants in a hike at at Muhlenberg Native Plant Meadow with Lancaster County Parks Department. For ages 3 and older. $3 per child and $1 per adult. Register by noon, May 4 at 717-295-2055 or online.

Ruthless Nature: Why Plants Grow Where They Do and Why They Do Not. Thursday, May 5, 8 p.m. This virtual talk from Bowman’s Hill Wildflower Preserve explores how to find the “Goldilocks zone” to help plants thrive. $15. Register online.

Bees and Beekeeping. Thursday, May 5, 6:30 p.m. In talk for Lititz Garden Club, Lori Stahl of Lancaster County Beekeepers Association talks bees. At Lititz Public Library. Register at lititzgardenclub@gmail.com.

Herb & Garden Faire. Friday, May 6 and Saturday, May 7, 9 a.m.-5 p.m. This event has plants from the museum’s heirloom seed project plus other vendors. Tickets are $12 for adults, $10 for seniors ages 65 and older and $8 for ages 6-11. Information: landisvalleymuseum.org.

Berks County’s master gardener sale. Friday, May 6, noon-7 p.m. and Saturday, May 7, 9 a.m.-1 p.m., May 7 at the Berks County Agricultural Center, 1238 County Welfare Road, Leesport.

Lancaster County Master Gardeners plant sale. Saturday, May 7, 8 a.m.-2 p.m. Perennials, herbs and vegetables are for sale. Ask a master gardener your plant questions. Free. At arm and Home Center, 1383 Arcadia Road, Lancaster.

SECA Plant Sale. Saturday, May 7, 8 a.m.-2 p.m. Annuals, perennials, herbs, native trees and ground cover plants will be sold at SECA Center, 299 Park Ave., Quarryville. Free.

Lebanon County’s master gardener plant sale and garden faire. Saturday, May 7, 8 a.m.-noon at Lebanon Valley Exposition Center, 80 Rocherty Road, Lebanon in the Brightbill barn. Free.

York County master gardeners’ Native Plant Sale. Saturday, May 7, 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. at John Rudy County Park, 400 Mundis Race Road, York. Free.

Horn Farm Center’s heirloom plant sale. Saturday, May 7, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Free. At 4945 Horn Road, York.

Town and Country Garden Club of Lancaster’s Spring Garden Market. Saturday, May 7, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Free. at Manheim Township Community Park, 209 Petersburg Road.

Knowing Native Plants: Late Spring Lovelies. Saturday, May 7, 1 p.m. This virtual talk from Bowman’s Hill Wildflower Preserve explores spring wildflowers. $25. Register online.