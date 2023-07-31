Take a break from your tomato harvest to learn something new about plants in August.

Throughout the Lancaster County region this month are classes to learn about your garden and make something green. There also are virtual events.

There are talks about bonsai, air plants, forest restoration and more. There are hands-on workshops for adults to make things like floral arrangements, broken pot fairy gardens and glass garden stakes. Plus, there are walks to forage wild edible plants, sales to buy orchids and native plants, a house and garden tour in the woods and yoga classes on a farm.

Don’t forget: Aug. 8 is National Sneak Some Zucchini Onto Your Neighbor’s Porch Day.

Here’s a roundup of plant and gardening events in the region throughout August.

The Realities of Building and Maintaining Meadows. Thursday, Aug. 3, 7-8 p.m. This virtual talk from Bowman’s Hill Wildflower Preserve explores designing, building and maintaining meadows. $15. Register online.

Flameworked Glass Garden Stakes. Friday, Aug. 4, 2-5 p.m. (and Aug. 29) In this class from Pennsylvania Guild of Craftsmen, Lancaster, make garden stakes from glass. $150. Register online.

Wild Edible Plant Hike. Saturday, Aug. 5, 9 a.m. In this hike at Middle Creek Wildlife Management Area, learn how to identify berries and edible mushrooms. Meet at the visitors center, 100 Museum Road, Stevens. Free.

Meadow Exploration. Saturday, Aug. 5, 9-11 a.m. (and Aug. 12 at Clark Nature Preserve). In this session from Lancaster Conservancy, explore the complexity of meadow habitat, including plants, insects and birds. At Wizard Ranch Nature Preserve, 1060 Accomac Road, York. $5. Register online.

Mt. Gretna Tour of Homes. Saturday, Aug. 5, 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Tour 10 homes and gardens. Rain or shine. $20 in advance. $25 the day of the tour.

Broken Clay Pot Fairy Garden Workshop. Saturday, Aug. 5, 10 a.m. In this class, create a fairy garden in a broken clay pot. At Jenne's Garden Center & Farm, 49 Martin Road, Myerstown. $29, includes materials and plants. Register online.

Natural Dye: Wax and Paste Resist. Saturday, Aug. 5, 11 a.m.-4 p.m. In this class from Green Matters Natural Dye Co., Gap, learn how to create patterns by painting on fabric with wax and plant-based dyes. $115, includes up to 5 pounds of textiles to dye. Add lunch for $20. Register online.

Glass Blown Hanging Plant Holder class. Saturday, Aug. 5, 2-5 p.m. In this class from Pennsylvania Guild of Craftsmen, Lancaster, make two air plant holders with flameworked glass. $150. Register online.

Succulent Terrarium Soy Candle Making. Sunday, Aug. 6, 8 p.m. (and Sept. 1) In this virtual class from Plant Nite, learn how to make a succulent you can light on fire. $10 ($20 extra for supplies shipped to your home). Register online.

Botanical Watercolor. Tuesday, Aug. 8, 6-9 p.m. In this class with Pennsylvania College of Art & Design, learn about native plants plus how to draw and paint them. $50. Register online.

Summer Centerpieces. Tuesday, Aug. 8, 6:30 p.m. Learn how to arrange lisianthus and other summer blooms at Flourish Flowers, East Earl, make a floral arrangement. $90. Register online.

Air Plant 101. Thursday, Aug. 10, 6-7 p.m. In this webinar from The Sill, learn how to care for air plants. Free. Register online.

Can One Community Save a Forest? Thursday, Aug. 10, 7-8 p.m. This virtual talk from Bowman’s Hill Wildflower Preserve explores the story of a community’s efforts to restore the Sourland forest of central New Jersey. $15. Register online.

Susquehanna Orchid Society Sale. Saturday, Aug. 12, 9 a.m.-5 p.m. at Hershey Gardens. Learn about growing orchids from members of the orchid society. Included in garden admission.

The Basics of Bonsai. Saturday, Aug. 12, 10-11 a.m. In this talk for Friends of the Tanger Arboretum, learn about bonsai at LancasterHistory, 230 N. President Ave., Lancaster. $5 for adults and $3 for children. Register online or 717-392-4633.

Eco-Printing with Fresh Flowers. Saturday, Aug. 12, 11 a.m.-4 p.m. In this class from Green Matters Natural Dye Co., Gap, learn how to create patterns of color with fresh and dried flowers. $115. Add lunch for $20. Register online.

Modular Origami Sunflowers. Saturday, Aug. 12, 1-4 p.m. In this class from Pennsylvania Guild of Craftsmen, Lancaster, make an origami paper sunflower. $65. Register online.

Garden Treasures. Saturday, Aug. 12, 1-4:30 p.m. Town and Country Garden Club of Lancaster will host a National Garden Club horticulture specialty show in the West Community Room at Landis Homes, 1001 E. Oregon Road, Lititz. Free.

August Foraging Walk. Sunday, Aug. 13, 10 a.m.-noon. Take a foraging walk at Horn Farm Center, 4945 Horn Road, Hallam. $25. Register online.

Native Plant Nature Journals. Saturday, Aug. 13, 1-4 p.m. (and Aug. 27) In this class from Pennsylvania Guild of Craftsmen, Lancaster, learn about 10 native plants and draw or paint them in a journal. $40. At Homefields Organic Farms, Millersville. Register online.

Virtual Lunchtime Tour: Beating the Heat. Tuesday, Aug. 15, noon-12:30 p.m. In this virtual talk from Scott Arboretum, explore plants that love the heat. Free. Join online.

Succulents 101. Tuesday, Aug. 15, 6-7 p.m. In this webinar from The Sill, learn how to care for succulents. Free. Register online.

Twilight Pond Walk. Tuesday, Aug. 15, 6-8 p.m. In this event from Penn State Extension, learn about pond water quality, ecology, plant identification and management. $10. At Elizabethtown. Register online.

Hemp Research Field Walk. Tuesday, Aug. 15, 6-8:30 p.m. In this event from Penn State Extension, learn about the state of hemp in Pennsylvania and tour an industrial hemp trial. Free. At Penn State Southeast Research and Extension Center, 1446 Auction Road, Manheim. Register online.

Advice from the Woods: Ask Our Experts. Wednesday, Aug. 16, noon-1 p.m. In this webinar from Penn State Extension, ask the experts about forests. Free. Register online.

The Wonderful World of Owls. Wednesday, Aug. 16, 6-8 p.m. In this session from Lancaster Conservancy, explore the life of owls and how we can protect them. At Climbers Run Nature Center, 226 Frogtown Road, Pequea. Ages 10 and older. $5. Register online.

Functional Movement for Everyday Life. Thursday, Aug. 17, 5-6:30 p.m. This outdoor movement class is informed by garden tasks. At Horn Farm Center, 4945 Horn Road, Hallam. Free. Register online.

Summer Native Plant Sale. Thursday, Aug. 17, 5-8 p.m. Manada Conservancy will sell late-blooming perennials and keystone plants at East Hanover Township Nature Park, 328 N. Crawford Road, Grantville.

Wild Edible Plants of Pennsylvania. Thursday, Aug. 17, 6:30-7:45 p.m. In this talk from “The Wild Edibles Lady,” learning about edible plants and join a foraging walk at Adamstown Area Library. Free. Register online.

Wine Barrel Planter Workshop. Thursday, Aug. 17, 7-8 p.m. In this virtual class from Terrarium Therapy, make a planter with succulents and dried plants in a barrel ring. $75. Register online.

Gardening for Wildlife: Selecting Native Plants for Pollinators and Songbirds. Thursday, Aug. 17, 7-8 p.m. This virtual talk from Bowman’s Hill Wildflower Preserve explores how landscaping influences birds. $15. Register online.

Urban Gardening. Saturday, Aug. 19, 10 a.m.-2 p.m. In this family-friendly event from WITF, learn about plants, pollinators and meet Nature Cat. At The Bridge, 2200 Market St., Harrisburg. Free. Register online.

Zuni Bowls 101. Sunday, Aug. 20, 9 a.m.-1 p.m. In this hands-on class, learn about an indigenous technology used to slow the flow of water, catch sediment and halt erosion. At Horn Farm Center, 4945 Horn Road, Hallam. $25. Register online.

Colorful Mushroom Garden Stakes class. Sunday, Aug. 20, 1-3:30 p.m. In this class from Pennsylvania Guild of Craftsmen, Lancaster, make ceramic garden decorations. $65. Register online.

Hoya 101. Tuesday, Aug. 22, 6-7 p.m. In this webinar from The Sill, learn how to care for hoya plants. Free. Register online.

Exploring Color in Floral Design. Tuesday, Aug. 22, 6:30 p.m. Learn about color in floral design and make your own floral arrangement at Flourish Flowers, East Earl, make a floral arrangement. $90. Register online.

Wine Bottle Succulent workshop. Thursday, Aug. 24, 6-7:30 p.m. In this class from Gallery Grow, make an arrangement in a wine bottle at Grandview Vineyards, 1489 Grandview Road, Mount Joy. $45. Register online.

Backyard Composting Webinar. Thursday, Aug. 24, 6-7 p.m. In this webinar from Pennsylvania Resources Council, learn how to compost. $20 ($70 for webinar and a compost bin). Register online.

New Naturalism: Designing and Planting a Resilient and Vibrant Home Garden. Thursday, Aug. 24, 6 p.m. In this virtual session from Garden Design magazine, Kelly Norris will talk about the art of purposeful and mindful gardening. $20. Register online.

The Story of the Understory and Carnivores with Chloroplasts. Thursday, Aug. 24, 7-8 p.m. This virtual talk from Bowman’s Hill Wildflower Preserve explores Pennsylvania’s most voracious plants. $15. Register online.

Explore the Native Wildflower Meadow. Saturday, Aug. 26, 10-11:30 a.m. In this class with Lancaster County Parks, explore the native wildflower meadow. Meet at 548 Golf Rd. Lancaster. $3 per person. Register online or call 717-295-2055.

Knowing Native Plants: Confusing Yellow Composites. Saturday, Aug. 26, 10 a.m.-1 p.m. This talk (with a virtual option) from Bowman’s Hill Wildflower Preserve explores late summer and fall-blooming yellow plants, including goldenrods, sunflowers and coneflowers. $25. Register online.

Fall Succulents workshop. Saturday, Aug. 26, 10 a.m.-4 p.m. In this walk-in workshop from Ken’s Gardens, make a succulent planter or cloche at Smucker Village, 3526 Old Philadelphia Pike, Intercourse. $20. Register online or walk-in.

Ceramic Hosta Leaf Vase. Saturday, Aug. 26, 1-4 p.m. In this class from Pennsylvania Guild of Craftsmen, Lancaster, make a vase with texture from a hosta leaf. $60. Register online.

Native Plants of Fall. Monday, Aug. 28, 10 a.m.-noon In this online self-guided course from Mt. Cuba Center, learn about native plants. Includes optional garden tours. $205. Register online.

Why We Should be Making Small Pruning Cuts. Tuesday, Aug. 29, noon-1 p.m. In this webinar from Penn State Extension, learn how to prune trees correctly. Free. Register online.

Entomology Short Course. Thursday, Aug. 31, 8:30 a.m.-4 p.m. This event from Penn State Extension is an introduction to the world of insects. $120. At Penn State Extension York County, 2401 Pleasant Valley Road, York. Register online.

DIY Kokedama Online Workshop. Thursday, Aug. 31, 6-7 p.m. In this webinar from The Sill, learn how to make a kokedama planter. Free. Register online.

How to Read a Landscape: Botany and Ecology. Thursday, Aug. 31, 6:30-8 p.m. (starts). In this online, three-session class from Atlas Obscura, learn how to experience landscapes with greater depth. $165. Register online.

Embracing Diversity in the Environment: Exploring the Heart of the Matter. Thursday, Aug. 31, 7-8 p.m. This virtual talk from Bowman’s Hill Wildflower Preserve explores the barriers to environmental access and how we can ensure outdoor spaces include everyone. $15. Register online

Forest Farming Series: American Ginseng. Thursday, Aug. 31, 7:30-9 p.m. In this webinar from Penn State Extension, learn benefits and uses of ginsent. Free. Register online.

Ongoing:

Take a one-hour guided tour of Hershey Gardens with biologist Ray Barbehenn. Saturdays in August, 10-11 a.m. Free with garden admission.

Yoga for All. Sundays through mid-September, 10-11 a.m. At Homefields (150 Letort Road, Millersville), join a yoga class on the farm. $14. Register online.

Flower Trials. Daily through Aug. 31, dawn to dusk. Explore the plants at Penn State’s Southeast Agricultural Research and Extension Center, 1446 Auction Rd, Manheim. Free.

And looking into September:

September Foraging Walk. Sunday, Sept. 3, 10 a.m.-noon. Take a foraging walk at Horn Farm Center, 4945 Horn Road, Hallam. $25. Register online.

Watersheds and Rain Barrels Webinar. Wednesday, Sept. 6, 6-7 p.m. In this webinar from Pennsylvania Resources Council, learn how to harvest rainwater for your garden. $20 ($80 for webinar and a rain barrel). Register online.

Herb Festival. Saturday, Sept. 9, 8 a.m.-2 p.m. Conestoga Herb Guild hosts a festival with presentations on herbs plus vendors. At VFW, 219 Walnut Hill Road, Millersville. Free.

Ceramic Pumpkins. Saturday, Sept. 9, 10 a.m.-1 p.m. (and 2-4:30 p.m.) In this class from Pennsylvania Guild of Craftsmen, Lancaster, make a clay slab pumpkin. $60. Register online.

Pumpkin Succulent Planter Workshop. Saturday, Sept. 9, 5-6 p.m. In this class from Terrarium Therapy, make a succulent-topped pumpkin at Trellis Marketplace, 153 E. High St., Elizabethtown. $60. Register online.

Mushroom Wind Chimes. Sunday, Sept. 10, 1-3:30 p.m. In this class from Pennsylvania Guild of Craftsmen, Lancaster, make ceramic mushroom-shaped wind chimes. $65. Register online.