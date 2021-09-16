Sun streams through the canopy of tropical leaves on the Turkey Hill Trail.

Look closer and you’ll see clusters of green fruit, hidden in plain sight.

This is peak pawpaw time, a season that lasts only a few weeks. While the focus usually is on the tropical-tasting fruit, there’s a lot more to this native tree.

Keith Williams, community engagement coordinator with Lancaster County Conservancy, led a team from LNP | LancasterOnline on a hike to see a few pawpaw groves. Here are some highlights from our conversation. The full interview is below. The story continues below the video.

Why pawpaws matter

Pawpaws are native to Eastern coast of the U.S. and the Midwest.

“They are a natural part of this ecosystem that that's been part of this this ecological fabric for eons,” Williams says. “Pawpaws and any other native species for that matter are part of that whole system. When we lose one of those species then the system becomes weak.

“It's kind of like rivets on a plane. How many rivets can be missing from an airplane before it falls out of the sky, right? Each one of these species is a rivet.”

It’s also important to protect areas where pawpaws grow for our own benefits: physical, spiritual and mental.

Tropical taste

Many people like pawpaws for their taste. They have different flavors, from banana to custard. Food historian William Woys Weaver has picked out hints of caramel, rosewater and orchids in pawpaws he’s sampled.

They have texture like custard or a mango, and some simply eat them with a spoon. Cooks make pawpaw ice cream and brewers make pawpaw beer. Lancaster Distilleries created an apple brandy infused with pawpaw.

Bug buddies

Pawpaws have insect fans too.

The tree’s deep burgundy flowers attract flies and carrion beetles.

“Rather than using a very brightly colored flower that smells really, really good, that produces nectar ... they use a deep maroon flower that looks like rotting meat and faintly smells like rotting meat to be pollinated by flies.”

The flowers can be seen in April and May.

Pawpaws are essential for zebra swallowtail butterflies. The caterpillars only eat young pawpaw leaves.

How animals react

Pawpaws are so aromatic, deer stay away. This is one of the reasons why they’re so abundant in the woods.

Small mammals, like foxes, raccoons and possums, eat the fruit. Birds eat pawpaws and help spread the seeds.

Finding pawpaws

Pawpaws have been growing in Lancaster County for years.

In 1879, someone found a pawpaw branch from the Turkey Hill area. The branch had 15 pawpaws packed onto the foot-long branch, enough to bring it to a Lancaster tavern to show off, according to LNP archives.

Pawpaws grow in several spaces managed by Lancaster Conservancy, especially riverlands preserves such as Kelly’s Run Nature Preserve, Shenks Ferry Wildflower Preserve and the new Clark Nature Preserve.

Another area, Turkey Hill Nature Preserve, has several pawpaw thickets. One is a short walk from the parking lot. Another patch, about two miles up the trail, is larger and has been called the largest pawpaw patch north of the 39th latitude.

On conservancy properties, visitors are asked to not take pawpaws home.

“If one person comes on a preserve and gathers half a dozen pawpaws, it's not a big deal,” Williams says. “Multiply that by the hundreds of thousands of visitors that we see annually in our preserves and all of a sudden, the vegetation off of the trail becomes trampled. There's no pawpaws left for wildlife to eat.”

Pawpaws grow on Pennsylvania state game lands but gathering them is not allowed, says Travis Lau, communications director for the Pennsylvania Game Commission.

If you do find a place where pawpaw picking is allowed, shake the tree but don’t break the branches.

“If the pawpaw’s ripe, it will fall,” Williams says. “If it’s not ripe and you break it off, chances are, it’s not going to ripen off of the tree.”

Identifying pawpaws

Pawpaws are an understory tree that’s often found on steep slopes. The tree has smooth bark.

“It's hard to confuse these with anything else,” Williams says. “They've got these ginormous paddle-shaped leaves.”

Pawpaws don’t have many look-a-like trees, at least in Lancaster County.

When to look

The pawpaw season shifts depending on the weather.

In general, Williams spots small unripe fruit in the middle of August.

Mature fruit starts dropping around Labor Day with the season lasting a few weeks.

Pawpaws don’t store well, another reason why people are excited to see them.

During pawpaw season, as temperatures drop, ground-nesting yellow jackets get agitated. If you see them hovering during your hike, leave them alone, Williams says.

The same goes with snakes.

“They really don't want anything to do with us,” he says. “And so if you just give them space, they’re going to leave you alone.”

Otherwise, check the weather and the difficulty of the trail before you head out down yonder to a pawpaw patch.