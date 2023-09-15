Inside the years-long restoration of C. Emlen Urban's Roslyn Mansion [photos]

When the iron gates of Roslyn Mansion opened Saturday night, the open house was a long time coming.

Designed by C. Emlen Urban, Roslyn was built in 1896 for Watt & Shand co-founder Peter T. Watt.

The Chateauesque mansion sat on the market for more than five years, waiting for the right buyer.

Once Dr. Gaspare Polizzi and Barbara O’Neill had the keys, they spent six years renovating the 9,320-square-foot home.

Saturday, they opened the big wooden door to dozens of people who paid $100 for the chance to look around. What started as a possible site for a board meeting of the Historic Preservation Trust of Lancaster County, became a fundraiser for the nonprofit.

“It’s a great pairing of a landmark historic house and our mission and what can happen if people are willing to invest,” says Danielle Keperling, the trust’s executive director.

Finding Roslyn Roslyn’s new owners found it by accident, says Barbara O’Neill. They came to Lancaster from New York to stay while look into buying Brooke Mansion in Birdsboro, Berks County. The 1888 home was filled with fine woodwork, yet 14,000 square feet was too big for what they wanted in a retirement home, she says. While still in Lancaster, they mentioned they were looking for an old home. A tip lead them to Roslyn, a much more manageable home with 33 rooms. The property’s carriage house was subdivided and the couple purchased the main house.

The investment for Polizzi and O’Neill began in 2016 when they bought Roslyn, a manor in disrepair. Leaks caused extensive damage to walls and floors. Only one toilet worked and another had partially fallen into the floor. Outside, the large pond was failing and vegetation damaged the massive porch.

“Despite this massive undertaking to return it to its former glory, this is a commanding, powerful, undeniably finely designed and very, very well constructed building,” O’Neill said to the crowd. “Roslyn refused to succumb to time and neglect.”

During the tours, she and Polizzi asked for no photos to be taken inside with one exception: a designated spot on the grand staircase, surrounded by original woodwork. Still, they answered questions throughout the night from the curious crowd.

The couple personally removed debris from the home along with “miles and miles and miles” of carpeting and plenty of plants covering the brick patio outside, O’Neill says. Then they handed the work over to general contractor J.R. Fulmer & Sons, New Providence, led by Ryan Fulmer.

While Fulmer called the house a beast with ongoing challenges, Roslyn has its charms.

“Overall, it’s just an amazing property,” he says.

Here’s more about a few parts of this epic restoration.

Parquet floor

New air conditioning replaces an outdated cooling system, which was appreciated on the humid night of the fundraiser. The old system was powered by a large compressor placed on a third-floor balcony, O’Neill says. When the old machinery was removed, workers discovered the extent of the damage from the failing balcony roof.

Over years, the leak damaged the wall in the bedroom on the floor below and the parquet floor. The wall had to be rebuilt from the stone wall.

Fulmer tapped Stephen Meyers to fix the damaged portion of the original parquet floor piece by piece, by hand, using mahogany, maple and oak. Even more difficult was finding the right finish and aging the stain to match the rest of the nearly 130-year-old floor, he says.

Antique bathrooms

This original tile in one of the bathrooms was in great condition and only needed to be cleaned and sealed. It’s not uncommon to find tile that old but the material still stood out, Fulmer says.

“It’s rare to find it in that good of shape,” he says. “This house was built so well. None of those tiles were loose or falling off the wall after 130 years.”

Learn more about Roslyn “Urban Legend, The Life & Legacy of C. Emlen Urban” is a look at 25 of Urban’s designs, including Roslyn Mansion. Written by architect (and LNP columnist) Gregory Scott, the book will be released Nov. 14. Signed copies ($95) are available for preorder at eggandartbooks.com.

Only one room in the entire house was beyond restoration. While there are modern updates throughout Roslyn, that bathroom now is the only fully modernized room.

The gardener’s bathroom near a back entrance is one of the smallest rooms in the house, about 10 square feet. The room’s tile was replaced, the original wainscoting was repaired and the toilet was replaced.

The tiny coachman’s bathroom near the porte-cochère entrance on North President Avenue has an original toilet, which is cool, Fulmer says, yet challenging.

“R.E. Walton Plumbing (in Willow Street) did all of the plumbing work in here,” Fulmer says. “They rebuilt that toilet, got it working, which I didn’t think was possible.”

Antique storage

In the kitchen, cabinets go all the way to the ceiling. At one point, there was a track and a ladder, similar to a library ladder, to access the highest shelves. The ladder’s gone and the new owners only regularly use the first two shelves, O’Neill says. Next to the kitchen, the U-shaped butler’s pantry has similar cabinets. The space only needed a new counter top and a fresh coat of paint.

In a house full of surprises, a favorite was finding someone able to rebuild a space repurposed for storage. The small service lift was added around the 1920s. After the antique hydraulics broke, the lift’s upstairs door was nailed in place and used as a closet.

On the tour The people attending the fundraiser wanted to support the work of Historic Preservation Trust of Lancaster County. They also wanted to see inside Roslyn Mansion. It’s important to local history, they said, and a place for passers-by to look and dream. Here are a few thoughts from attendees on the tour: “It’s an iconic building,” says Martha Besecker, Manheim Township.

“We’re parents of two little girls that always said they wanted to live here,” says John Boyer, East Hempfield Township. He and his wife Lynn thought it would be fun to take a tour. They also have fond memories of Watt & Shand.

This property is beautiful and important not just to the neighborhood but the city and beyond, says Suzanne Besecker, East Hempfield Township. “History has a way of anchoring everybody,” she says.

“One of the biggest challenges to this whole project was, certain things, you just can’t Google somebody to fix these things,” Fulmer says.

He found someone with the skills to rehab the 100-year old parts. Now the lift holds up to 500 pounds, plenty of leeway when bringing luggage and more upstairs.

“Boy when I’m putting Christmas decorations up and down, I am madly in love with this butler,” O’Neill says.

Fireplaces and woodwork

Roslyn’s original woodwork, which includes chestnut, maple and mahogany, didn’t need much work aside from cleaning and some refinishing.

In the keeping room, the mantel’s inscribed with “East West Hame’s Best,” a tribute to Watt’s roots in Scotland. The Scottish phrase means no matter how far one roams, home is the best.

The fireplace underneath needed work. The cast iron insert was in pieces, Fulmer says. Luckily, a blacksmith made a replacement.

Now the house’s seven fireplaces work. Four, including this one, were converted to gas.

Stained glass

The house has original stained glass inside and outside designed by Rudy Brothers, Pittsburgh. Most of the stained glass, including the large piece in the grand staircase, didn’t need any restoration, Fulmer says. However, one stained glass skylight on the third floor was damaged during construction. Red Rose Stained Glass restored it seamlessly.

Landscaping

Outside, changes had to be made, including removing tall trees and an unsustainable pond, Fulmer says.

Destructive ivy climbing the walls was freeze-dried and power washed away. Many of the handrails on the porch were rebuilt.

While working outside, the crew discovered one of the oddest finds: a tombstone for one of Watt’s horses.

“So one of P.T. Watt’s horses is buried here somewhere,” Fulmer says.

Share your renovation LNP | LancasterOnline wants to know about your renovation for future coverage. Contact reporter Erin Negley at enegley@lnpnews.com and share why your renovation is special.

Want seasonal gardening articles and tips sent to your inbox weekly? Sign up for our Gardening newsletter here.