Inside Lancaster County’s biggest new work of art: a labyrinth made of fruit trees [video]

Feathers on the ground.

Corn husks in a fallow field.

Flowers at a roadside rest stop.

In Rhonda Hershey Ike’s hands, these discarded materials become art. She arranges natural elements with care in thankfulness to honor what has passed and what awaits.

She spotted her largest piece yet in March driving by Kauffman’s Orchards where row after row of apple trees had been pushed over.

The trees led to a collaboration, creating a contemplative space at the Bird-in-Hand orchard. “Returning” is an art installation with a labyrinth and an invitation to connect with nature. The trees and branches here change through time and visitors can pick up a stick and leave their mark. In a few months, this will all go up in flames, returning the trees to the earth.

While the trees were newly uprooted, Ike contacted the orchard to learn more. She envisioned creating circles with the trees and then burning them.

“I enjoy taking discarded natural materials and creating beauty with them, creating something different,” she says. “I feel like it honors the cycle of life. It allows people to look at the earth differently, maybe making connections with things that they wouldn’t normally.”

To have a productive farm, the orchard’s constantly renewed with new trees, says orchard manger Clair Kauffman. As new trees come in, older trees need to come out. The rows Ike saw were ginger gold trees, a great addition years ago, but now not as popular.

Before they became art, the trees would have been turned into firewood.

Kauffman already was thinking about creating a prayer labyrinth in his quest to be more contemplative. He and Ike came up with a circle of trees surrounding a labyrinth.

As spring returned, Ike sat among the trees and sketched them, watching them flower even though they were uprooted.

The trees, even removed from production, have meaning to Kauffman as well. Perhaps they could be heard in this space, he says.

What do they say?

“I understand apple trees to be one of the most generous organisms I know,” Kauffman says. “They’re fruitful. When I care for them, they can thrive even more. Sometimes even in less-than-ideal circumstances they don’t fold.”

He pauses and says now he’s speaking for the trees.

“I feel like they can speak for themselves in many ways, if a person just stops and notices long enough. They have a legacy and it’s not even over yet. They’re still giving by the way they’re sitting here.”

Ephemeral nature

“Here” is a grass field that used to be an orchard and will likely become a berry patch for Kauffman’s U-pick business.

In the field, 180 trees encircle a medieval labyrinth, like the one in the Chartres Cathedral in France. Six smaller “circlets” are made from branches pruned from cherry, apple and peach trees. Inside each circle is a waterproof pouch, a book and an invitation: “Feel free to share images, words or doodles of your experience here.”

There also are twig sculptures, some of which Ike has already dismantled and added to the smaller circles.

“Returning” opened June 17. Through the months as the circles came together, the trees and branches have changed color. As the branches lose moisture, they become more brittle.

Some of the freestanding sculptures have fallen over and Ike set them back up. Other sculptures have shifted, which is part of the installation’s ephemeral nature. One of the circlets has a pile of brush to the side for people to add.

“I like to see how things change,” Ike says. “And I like people to be able to interact with the work, not only by walking through it, but actually physically interacting with it.”

In October, this will all go up in flames. In a community event, people will take branches from the small circles, bring them to the ring of trees so they can return to the earth.

Before that happens, the space is open for guided tours from Ike and for self-guided tours during U-pick hours.

In the past weeks, some people have found deep meaning in “Returning,” sharing their thoughts in the journals. Other people have walked past the piles of sticks, oblivious to what’s between the strawberry patch and the cherry trees.

“It’s to evoke something that you wouldn’t maybe notice,” Kauffman says.

“Or encounter,” Ike says.

There’s more to explore if you simply pay attention.