When you consider the design elements that define your home’s style, your thoughts might linger on items that fill out most rooms, like sofas, tables and rugs.

Naturally, this makes it easy to overlook the incorporation of houseplants into your design – and even easier to underestimate the impact that they can have on your space. In addition to looking nice and smelling good, decorating with houseplants brings us closer to nature, which has proven benefits on our health and wellness.

Here are a few reasons why you should incorporate plants into your home, as well as ideas for pairing them with your interior design style.

Caring for plants can be therapeutic

Learning how to care for different plant species and cultivating new growth can be an incredibly rewarding and therapeutic hobby.

Many plant lovers derive a sense of pride from watching their houseplants flourish. For experienced gardeners and novices alike, the process of watering, pruning and maintaining plants can be a reward unto itself. It represents an escape from the hustle and bustle of everyday life.

The quintessential bonsai caretaker epitomizes this style of gardening, which is regarded in many cultures as a distinguished art form. If you are someone who is looking for a relaxing hobby, or maybe you just love to create, the art of bonsai could be the perfect choice for introducing a new houseplant — and a new element of tranquility — into your life.

Plants can boost your mood

Adding plants to your living space is one of the many ways that you can boost your mood through exposure to nature. Of course, nothing is better than being fully immersed in the outside world. However, if you are stuck inside due to work or weather, having a houseplant nearby could offer some surprising benefits.

According to a study published in the Journal of Physiological Anthropology, interacting with houseplants can reduce psychological and physiological stress.

Another study showed that people who introduced houseplants into their workspace experienced a 37 percent reduction in tension and anxiety.

So the next time you’re feeling stressed, some retail therapy at your local garden center could be exactly what you need to soothe your mood.

Plants can encourage healthier eating

Have you skipped over a recipe because the ingredients called for fresh herbs that you didn’t have on hand? If so, you can probably appreciate the convenience that an indoor herb garden offers to the home chef.

Growing your own herbs is a fun way to embrace nature while enjoying the practical advantages of maintaining an edible garden, like saving money and time at the grocery store. Additionally, an all-access pass to a variety of your own fresh, homegrown herbs could make the routine of cooking more fun – and each bite more meaningful.

Houseplants can help your health

There are myriad ways plants can improve your physical well-being as well as your mental state, according to WebMD. While plants with a lot of pollen or spores can make your allergies worse, other types of plants can actually help filter allergens from the air.

Plants with textured leaves, such as violets, can trap allergens and mold spores. The same is true for Chinese evergreens and peace lilys. In the winter, you can combat the dry air in your home with spider plants, which can raise the humidity in your home by up to 10 percent.

Of course, plants also give off oxygen, which is good for you in a variety of ways – for example, gerbera daisies continue to exude oxygen even overnight, so putting some in your bedroom may help you sleep better.

Your Plant Style Guide Decorating your home with plants that match your style is the ultimate way to define a space. Here are some pairing suggestions to help you nail your look. Traditional: Bonsai Transitional: Orchid Modern Country: Asparagus fern Shabby chic: Kalanchoes Coastal: Sago Palm French Country: Lemon Cypress Topiary Bohemian: Pencil Cactus Mid Century Modern: Mostera Deliciosa