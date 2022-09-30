The house on Golf Road was so sprawling, every time Ken and Anya Stoltzfus walked through, they found new rooms and extra decks.

“It was a puzzle,” Anya Stoltzfus says. “And there were spaces we discovered after we bought it.”

The couple has spent the last four years shoring up the building in West Lampeter Township and turning the space from a workplace to a house. The heart of the home, the kitchen, is a new space to gather and share.

The Stoltzfuses first saw the 8.5-acre property by Meadia Heights Golf Club and Lancaster County Central Park in 2016. Both had worked in construction. Friends said here was a place they could sink their teeth into. The couple first called the nearly 8,000-square-foot home a wild joke.

Then they started considering the space because it had a guest house perfect for Ken’s mother.

Just after they put in an offer, Ken’s mother got engaged. The in-law space was no longer necessary. Yet, they submitted offers every month for the property, which was part of a court case for the estate of the former owner. They saw a bigger vision for the site.

“We feel called to it to use it as a refuge,” Anya says. “We have a lot of social impact pieces in our lives. We felt called to serve pastors and missionaries and adoption and foster families that are in the neighborhood and community.”

It took nearly a year for their offer to be accepted. They bought the house in 2018.

Clever subtraction

“We knew when we bought it that it was a 10-year plan to get this renovated and fixed up the way we wanted it,” Ken says.

The couple and their four children still at home needed space, but not 8,000 square feet. They’d like to share the house but are still trying to figure out how that will work.

Anya has a background in commercial construction. Ken focused on residential carpentry and millwork. During the pandemic shutdown, the couple decided to use the time to create a new company, Gate Beautiful Construction. They aim to serve mainly the residential market as well as make a social impact through projects in neighborhoods in need or hiring employees who need a second chance.

While they have construction background, they brought in help for their new home, which most recently housed an architecture company.

The Stoltzfuses needed variances to get the house and its many additions into compliance with modern building codes. Foundation work to shore up the layers of additions required some creative engineering by structural engineer Jack McSherry.

Hammel Associates Architects helped them realize the potential of the buildings.

“We could have worked within the limitations of it, but it would have it never would have fixed the real problems,” Anya says. “They helped to kind of elevate our vision and our expectation for it.”

In what they called a clever process of subtraction, about 2,000 square feet of space was removed from the main building along with a new floor plan and a flow that was less of a puzzle.

A comfortable, collected kitchen

For example, to create the main kitchen, two bathrooms and three closets needed to go. Once the demolition was complete, D.R. Landis Plumbing, Lancaster repaired plumbing. Andrew Jones Hardwood Flooring, from Darby, Delaware County, patched together the spaces in the hardwood floors made of white and red oak.

Ken did much of the work, including matching millwork in the surrounding rooms. He also made the range hood from walnut trees that fell on the property, and built the island.

The Stoltzfuses wanted a collected feel for the items big and small in the kitchen, to fit their French provincial style. Instead of only using modern cabinets, a vintage china hutch found online stores dishes and more.

With materials still difficult to find and deliver on time, Anya found plenty online within pickup distance.

The zellige tiles (found on Facebook Marketplace) have uneven surfaces, perfect for a collected look. However, it took a good amount of time laying out the tiles so the color variation and uneven corners and width weren’t too mismatched.

Anya found most of the kitchen appliances in and around New York City on Facebook Marketplace. A new Miele warming drawer didn’t work but Ken fixed it. A six-burner Viking stove with a griddle was just what they wanted, along with a Sub-Zero fridge.

“The package for these appliances would probably run $100,000,” she says. “But by buying used appliances and making the space around them, when this appliance goes or when we’re ready, we can upgrade and splurge on a $40,000 fridge then.”

Divine Arterior Design in Manheim limewashed the walls, which is durable and brings old-world charm, Anya says. Designer Ambiance by Adair helped with details like color in the pantry and lighting.

The work started January 2021 and finished in plenty of time to host Thanksgiving.

Anya loves how she can hide her catering and canning supplies in the cabinets under the island. More importantly, she likes how it’s a comfortable space that isn’t too much.

Ken’s proud of the millwork and the walnut from the yard he was able to bring into the kitchen.

If you’re working together on a renovation, “Give yourself grace and give each other grace,” Ken advises.

Anya suggests not trying to fit every idea into one space. Perhaps some elements can move to another room or made smaller to fit your budget.

The Stoltzfuses are busy with their business and work continues at home, in the dining room and primary suite.

In the kitchen, the sink overlooks a two-story office space. In the spring, that will be removed, making way for a deck.

“Right now it feels a little bit closed off in here,” Ken says. “I’m really excited to see the back of the house and that view is just going to be so distracting.”

House history In the late 1920s through the late 1930s, the property the Stoltzfuses now own was called Barrose Terrace. After the Stoltzfuses moved in, a man stopped by with photos and stories of his mother working at the gardens. LNP archives fill in more details. People could come here from Lancaster city often by trolley to see the terraced gardens and fountain or the neighboring golf course. The garden had petunias, pansies, primroses, portulaca, rambling roses and 32,000 evergreens on the hillside down to Mill Creek. Once the garden closed, banker John Frey and four full-time gardeners maintained the place through the 1960s. He improved the cottage with stonework, millwork and other details. Most recently, David Lynch operated his architecture firm in the space, building several additions.