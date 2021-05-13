Earlier this month, Natalia Latsios listed a two-bedroom condo at 6 p.m. on a Sunday night.

By early Monday afternoon, the Realtor with Century 21 Home Advisors in Lancaster had a cash offer at the full asking price of $178,500. She says it was from buyers who wanted the condo for a second home and were willing to waive inspection on a dwelling they’d only seen online.

They had never stepped foot inside.

“If that doesn’t show you what the market is like, then I don’t know what will,” Latsios says.

At a time when demand for homes is far outpacing supply — not to mention one in which the pandemic is still a presence — buying sight-un(physically)seen is putting buyers, sellers and the professionals working with them in somewhat unfamiliar territory.

“I never expected we’d ever do something like this,” Suzanne Black says.

She and her husband made an offer this month on a house that they had never seen in person. It’s in Lititz — about three hours from their current home in Hollidaysburg, Blair County. Black says they need to relocate for her husband’s job.

“We knew that the real estate market was a little out of hand. So we did have an idea what we were walking into,” she says.

But it was even tougher than anticipated, and getting an apartment for her husband and seeing him on weekends was starting to look like a possibility.

When this house hit the market the Blacks’ Realtor locked in a tour for a Tuesday. Offers had to be in by Friday. Work and sports made it tough to hop in the car — again — to spend a few minutes in a house that might not pan out, Black says. They decided to take their Realtor up on her offer to do the walk-through and show it to them by smartphone. That’s Jennifer King, associate broker at Re/Max of Reading and former president of the Lancaster County Association of Realtors.

Black watched on her phone as King walked around offering detailed commentary. Her husband viewed from his office. King also drove around the neighborhood showing the Blacks nearby homes. Black had already checked out the area on Google Maps, but wanted to be sure there were kids for her youngest to play with.

The house is only 9 years old. Black says that helped, given that they were planning to waive inspection in order to stay competitive.

“And it helped that (King) knew what was important to us because we’d actually walked through other houses with her before,” Black says. King knew, for example, that noise level was a factor.

“When she held up the phone, all we heard was birds,” she says.

The Blacks decided to pull the trigger. They were at a First Communion picnic about an hour away from Lititz when they got the call from King saying they got the house.

“My husband said, ‘You know what? I’m going to call and ask if we can actually go see it in person,’ ” Black says.

They did, and loved it even more once they got there. Now they’re putting their Hollidaysburg home on the market and plan to roll into Lititz in June.

“The market is moving so quickly that sometimes you just don’t have time to get there,” Black says. “If you see something you really like, you don’t want to miss that opportunity.”

A growing trend

About 63% of people who bought a home last year made an offer on a property that they hadn’t seen in person — up from 32% a year earlier and 45% in July, according to Redfin, which works on an iBuyer real estate model. That’s based on a survey of 1,900 homebuyers in November and December across 32 major markets.

Several Lancaster County Realtors say they didn’t do any sight-unseen deals last year. But others say they’re getting used to working with them.

Leah Davis, with the Craig Hartranft Team of Berkshire Hathaway, helped a client in Texas buy a house last month after giving only a virtual tour. A local relative of the buyer tagged along for a second opinion. But these days, it’s sometimes just Davis and her technology at a scheduled showing.

“I have my iPhone. My earbuds are in. I call them on FaceTime and we just start right at the front door,” she says.

It’s been a few years since Davis did her first deal with buyers who made an offer before setting foot in their future home. They were from Ohio and were under contract when they drove in for the final walk-through. Davis was nervous that day. She’d told the buyers the backyard was very steep. She showed them pictures. But they’d never physically stood on the slope.

“I remember thinking, ‘What if they don’t actually like this house?’ ” she says.

Fortunately, Davis adds, they did.

“When buyers purchase a property relying only on photos and online tours, problems can arise if the home doesn’t meet their expectations in real life,” wrote Deanne Rymarowicz for the December issue of Realtor Magazine. “Disappointed purchasers may bring claims against the listing broker, the buyer’s broker, or both when they discover a previously unidentified defect or other undesirable feature.”

Rymarowicz, associate counsel at National Association of Realtors, reminded professionals to avoid exaggeration or misrepresentation in photos and to point out in writing any red flags that pop up during virtual walk-throughs.

“Observe and report objectively, but don’t make the decisions or assume something ‘isn’t a big deal,’ ” Rymarowicz writes.

She notes that long before the pandemic, sight-unseen deals were common among real estate investors and military buyers.

“Our market has really, for a long time, been a global market,” says David Sattelmeyer, president of the Longleaf Pine Realtors, a trade association based in Fayetteville, North Carolina, near the Army’s Fort Bragg. Sattelmeyer says offering tours on his YouTube channel has worked wonders for buyers who can’t easily get to town.

His been-there-done-that advice for sight-unseen newbies includes embracing every bit of technology available — be it getting a good closet view via cellphone or using a Matterport tour.

Matterport is a technology that offers a 3-D view of a home. People click around as they would on Google StreetView and can zoom in on anything from light fixtures to electrical sockets.

Virtual reality headsets can even be used with Matterport, says Jason Burkholder with Weichert Realtors in Lancaster.

“It feels like you’re moving through a three-dimensional space … you walk around and objects move past you just like they would if you were there,” he says.

Such technology can work to a seller’s advantage, Burkholder says. Another set of eyeballs — in person or otherwise — is always another potential bid, he says.

Lancaster County’s Vivid Home Real Estate Photography invested in Matterport technology in 2019 and gained some experience with it in time for the pandemic.

Rebecca Durling, who with her husband owns Vivid, says that unlike in-person tours, prospective homebuyers can linger at their leisure with Matterport while trying to figure out who and what would go where.

Vivid charges $189 to create a Matterport tour of a 2,500-square-foot-or-smaller home.

That doesn’t make sense for every listing, says Pamela Young with Re/Max Smarthub Realty in Lancaster. But she taps Vivid for Matterport tours of properties likely to attract out-of-state eyes — like a historic farmhouse in Lititz.

“I was thinking there about buyers from New York who really wanted some more clarity before making that … 3 1/2-hour drive to come look at it,” she says.

Matterport was helpful during the height of the pandemic for people who still had to move and had no choice but to buy without being there, Young says.

Not for everyone

Debra Burke thought maybe sight-unseen buying would slow down as pandemic restrictions eased. Far from it, says Burke, a Realtor with The Patrick Trimble Team of Berkshire Hathaway.

For some, fear of missing out is a bigger motivator than anything related to COVID-19.

Burke recently listed two Mount Joy homes within a week of each other. Her typical marketing plan involves a “coming soon” period where people can browse online before any in-person showings are scheduled. Before the coming-soon periods were over, both Mount Joy homes had offers considerably over asking price.

She was obligated to present those to the sellers. Both decided to accept them rather than bother with showings. Burke says if the sellers had moved forward with showings, they may have had even higher offers — especially since both had taken the time and invested the money toward making their homes show well.

Sight-unseen takers can simply be tempting for sellers, she says. As for buyers, sight unseen makes her uneasy.

Sure, Burke has done her best to describe a strange musty smell during a virtual tour. But she’d rather buyers sniff for themselves. That can’t happen when a buyer opts for sight unseen.

“I understand why they’re doing it,” she says. “I just don’t recommend it.”

David Wissler of Shepherd Real Estate is in a similar boat.

“It’s such a major, important investment,” he says.

Wissler has helped an out-of-town buyer secure an investment property without an in-person tour. That worked well, he says. But the time he worked with an out-of-town buyer on a house she herself planned to inhabit was another story.

Wissler says he did a video tour of the Lancaster city home, approached a friendly neighbor who was willing to chat on the phone, and walked up and down the street showing his client panoramic views. The client made an offer. The house was under contract by the time she flew in, changed her mind about the neighborhood and wanted out, he says.

“It got a little messy,” Wissler says. “But the whole moral of the story is if someone intends to actually live in a house, I will not (make an offer for them) sight unseen.”

Wissler says sounds, smells and the overall feeling of a home is something buyers need to experience in person. And he prefers to see their reaction.

“There’s a lot you can pick up on from nonverbal expressions,” he says.

King says she’s glad to schedule a second showing when the first, virtual one isn’t enough. Sight unseen is not for everyone, says King, who estimates that roughly six of the 96 deals her team handled last year were done that way.

“It’s out of the box,” King says. “But this is an out-of-the-box market.”