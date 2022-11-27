Out on a Sunday stroll, Becky and I came upon a smattering of softball-sized, citrus green balls lying on a carpet of fallen foliage. They looked like something you could buy at Five Below. We were on the Schuylkill River trail near Pottstown in November.

I looked up and saw a few fruits hanging from gnarly, medium-sized trees that from a distance might look like tall shrubbery.

I picked up one of the fruits (botanically a “composite drupe”) and immediately noticed its aroma: mild, floral, and, sure enough, citrus-y. I thought it was delightful, so I gathered a half dozen of the ones that had not yet browned in spots.

The curious fruits went into a crystal bowl in our dining room, a tradition I’ve kept up ever since. It’s my version of the Yankee Candle effect without the pungency or the urge to don a country craft vest.

A quick search revealed what you may already know: I had made friends with the Osage orange tree.

I found there were two books dedicated to it on Amazon, one fictional and one descriptive. I dedicated myself, having purchased the latter, to learn all I could about this intriguing tree.

About that time, my father-in-law Frank was in and out of a convalescent home near Salem, New Jersey. I took the book with me on a visit and, as I’m prone to do, left it behind.

I had only gotten thirdway into the book, but it was enough to teach me that this tree was treasured by Native Americans and white settlers. Its dense wood was perfect for making arrows and posts.

When you see a gnarled, weathered, and stalwart fence post in the countryside, it’s probably made of Osage orange.

My father-in-law died soon after I lost my copy at his rehab hospital. At his memorial service, I eulogized Frank W. Johnson by comparing him to the Osage orange and quoting a verse from Psalms. He was a blessed man, “like a tree planted by streams of water that yields its fruit in season.”

Now when I see those gnarly guys, dwelling near bodies of water, I see family. I’ve become familiar with them. Each October I go looking for the green spheres. You may still see some on the ground deep into November.

(I know a good spot. For a tip, buy me a beer at The Fridge, and I’ll point you in the right direction).

As a native of Penn’s Woods, I feel I owe it to the trees to know their names, though I must admit their ubiquity and variety intimate me. So, I just take it one tree at a time.

If you feel the same way, there’s some consolation in knowing the trees don’t seem to mind. Many of them predate us and will outlive us. They give off valuable oxygen and take in carbon dioxide, doing their work whether or not any of us recognize them.

As Wendell Berry puts it in his collection of poems, “A Timbered Choir:”

What do the tall trees say

To the late havocs in the sky?

They sigh.

The air moves, and they sway.

When the breeze on the hill

Is still, then they stand still.

They wait.

They have no fear. Their fate

is faith. Birdsong

Is all they’ve wanted, all along.

Lancaster city, it turns out, is indeed a choir of timber, a favored spot for meeting, recognizing, and loving trees.

According to Cody Kiefer, a new human friend of mine who also happens to be Lancaster city’s urban forester, Lancaster is one of the longest-running Tree City

USA communities, at 45 straight years. Over a hundred towns in Pennsylvania have earned the award by the Arbor Day Foundation.

Cody shares some tips for befriending trees:

“Take it slow and focus first on natural history — dive into a tree species’s ecological function and relevance to human history. Learning fun facts about a tree’s utility, edibility, or history helps you read the environment around you, opening your eyes in ways that few other ventures allow.

“Be sure to touch and explore all aspects of a tree: bark, leaves, fruit, and even consider giving one a hug. In an increasingly digital society, a little tangible connection to our physical world is grounding in the best of ways.

“Finally, find a friend who is willing to take you under their tree tutelage; there is nothing like exploring with a friend.”

As an example of such tree tutelage I’m reminded of a whimsical incident Barbara Brown Taylor recounts in her book, “An Altar in the World.” She once asked a group of graduate students to read Wendell Berry’s tree poems as part of a theology class. Some students balked at what seemed like an irrelevant assignment.

Being an older and wiser professor, she took an even bigger risk: The scholars were required to go out onto campus and read a poem to a tree. Then they knew she was off her nut!

But one of the students came back saying she had read the poems earlier, but only heard the “inside” of them before reading them back to a tree.

Another said, “I felt completely stupid standing there in the quadrangle reading to a tree, but after a couple of lines I realized that the tree was really liking it. I am going to try reading to a bird next.”

Tom Becker captures slice-of-life stories from around Lancaster County, and occasionally beyond; he also writes regularly at tombecker.substack.com. He founded the Row House Inc. in 2010 as a forum for “engaging current culture with ancient faith.” He tells that story in his book, “Good Posture” (Square Halo Books: Baltimore, 2017). Becky and Tom have five grown children and live in Lancaster’s West End where he can be seen daily walking Rue the dog or riding Frodo, the gravel bike.