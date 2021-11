COVID-19 sent many people to the garden.

Whether it was vegetables or flowers, there was a resurgence in growing your own.

If seeds and plants sold out, that's because more than 18 million people around the country started gardening for the first time, according to National Gardening Association's annual survey. Veteran gardeners also dug in, with two-thirds trying something new.

As the warm weather plant season winds down, how did your 2021 garden grow?