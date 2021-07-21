There’s a farm in Lancaster County with rows of flowering plants aiming for Best in Show.

In one corner, volunteers test which plants pollinators prefer. In the fields, hemp trials are underway.

And in another space are gardens filled with native plants and vegetables.

After a COVID-19 shutdown, Southeast Agricultural Research and Extension Center near Manheim has re-opened to the public. The site’s free and open daily for home gardeners to get ideas and learn more about which plants are top performers in our climate. Here’s a guide to what you’ll find at the center.

How to visit

Penn State’s Southeast Agricultural Research and Extension Center, 1446 Auction Road, Manheim, is open daily, dawn to dusk, through Aug. 31.

The site usually hosts the Summer Garden Experience, a day with tours, speakers and food. This year, the site is offering free guided tours, at 11:30 a.m., Wednesday, July 21; 8:30 a.m. and 11:30 a.m. Thursday, July 22; 8:30 a.m. and 11:30 a.m., Wednesday, July 28; and 8:30 a.m. and 11:30 a.m., Wednesday, Aug. 4. Register online at lanc.news/FieldDay. The trials are closed to the public from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. during tour days.

Flower and Perennial Trials

Ag scientists grow and evaluate hundreds of varieties of plants at the gardens near Spooky Nook Sports. They figure out which plants perform the best in the local climate, from achillea to zinnias.

Last year, the site was closed to the public, but staff continued the trials, says Sinclair Adam, flower trials director and horticulture extension educator. They didn’t have the help of more than 100 volunteers, but they managed to rate the plants on growth and uniformity, flowers and foliage. The information on which performed best is online at lanc.news/FlowerTrial.

Companies from around the world send plants to the trials. A few dropped out during the pandemic. One sold so many plants to new gardeners, it couldn’t spare a few for the trials, Adams says. Still, the farm has nearly 1,000 entries in the flower trials plus a hundred new entries in the perennial trials.

At the center, look for plants and container combinations with blue flags. These scored an excellent rating in the summer’s first evaluation. There’s also rating information online and in print, in a thick book under the pergola at the center, intern Abby Horst says. Or you can find one that catches your eye, regardless of the rating.

Idea gardens

Master Gardeners have several demonstration gardens at the site to share tips to try at home. There’s a butterfly garden, a native plant garden, a raised bed garden and more, including compost bins, green roofs and a hugelkultur raised bed built on logs and branches.

With the site closed to volunteers for more than a year, some plants died, some spread and the weeds took over. Volunteers were welcomed back in May, enough time to clean up but not enough time to grow everything as planned, says Michele Pique, a volunteer with the vegetable and herb garden.

Still, her group planted gardens with themes from countries around the world. In the Irish garden, potatoes grow in painted five-gallon buckets and hops (used in brewing beer) climb a trellis. In a Turkish garden, morning glory and nasturtium vines grow next to a loom made from twigs, so visitors can weave a living textile.

“Perfect activity for families,” Pique says. “Kids can help.”

They also took the time to create the first phase of a keyhole garden, with compost in the center, plants surrounding the bin and a stone wall to keep the garden contained in a small space.

Pollinator plants

Pollinators help plants create flowers and fruit.

Which plants help pollinators?

Volunteers with Penn State Master Gardeners monitor plants in a garden at the center to see which ones are the most popular with pollinators.

They found the MVP plants are: clustered mountain mint (pycnanthemum muticum) attracted the most insect diversity. Other top performers are boneset (eupatorium perfoliatum), coastal plain Joe Pye (euthrochium dubium), swamp milkweed (asclepias incarnata) and stiff goldenrod (solidago rigida).

All of these plants and more are in the pollinator garden, near the site’s parking lot.

Even on a hot day last week, pollinators were clustered on tall plants like Joe Pye and smooth oxeye and short plants like threadless tickseed.

You can see what plants pollinators like and notice when they’ll bloom in your garden.

Farm Trials

Aside from the flowers and plants near the entrance, the center has more than 150 acres for trials on a wide range of crops, with a focus on farming, not gardening. Data from the experiments might be helpful for the agriculture industry, it’s also shared with teachers so students can do their own research.

These experiments explore grains, soybeans and hemp.

Usually, these trials are off-limits to the public except during special events such as Farming for Success Field Day, Sept. 21. Two can be seen in high tunnels near the flower trials: strawberries in containers and a tomatoes trial. Visitors aren’t allowed inside buildings, but they can see the crops from outside the tunnels, Adam says.