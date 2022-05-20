Jenni Leister of Bunyaad Marketplace says one of the goals of running a business that offers fair trade items at varying price points is to show consumers “how easy it is to be more intentional” in their shopping choices for home decor and garden items.

“We are huge proponents of voting, but each day we are voting by choosing how we want to spend our dollar,” Leister says.

You can spend those dollars on home items from a big corporation, or you can buy a unique, handmade item that allows artisans in other countries to support their families.

And, in addition to retail outlets like Bunyaad and Ten Thousand Villages, which has a local store at Kitchen Kettle Village in Intercourse, there are other resources people can use to support artisans around the world while refreshing their interior decor or outdoor spaces with one-of-a-kind items.

The Fair Trade Federation, which has been located at the Candy Factory co-working space in Lancaster since December of 2019, can help consumers find fair trade companies from which to buy items for which their makers have been paid a living wage.

“We are a trade association of fair trade enterprises in the U.S. and Canada,” says Chris Solt, executive director of the Fair Trade Federation. “What we do is different (than individual product certification, which other groups do) in that we verify the entire organization — everything they do. ... There are nine principles that indicate how the Fair Trade Federation wants its members to behave, and how they agree to behave as a fair trade enterprise.”

Those principles include creating business opportunities for for economically and socially marginalized producers, paying the makers fairly and promptly, ensuring children’s rights and safe working conditions, respecting cultural identity and building strong relationships with the makers and artisans.

“We have about 130 wholesale brands and about 100 retail operations,” Solt says, including Bunyaad and Ten Thousand Villages — the latter for which he formerly worked.

Solt notes the companies and organizations that have been verified as as ethical fair trade businesses are listed on the federation’s website, so that those who want to find home decorating or garden items or gifts can search for companies, stores and cafes that sell or serve fair trade items.

“The goal is a living wage,” Solt says, “wherever anyone is involved in a supply chain. ... When you think about why this exists, it’s because of global inequality. It comes from our colonialist history.”

Another goal is “to include everyone in the supply chain not only to make a living wage but also to know that the products they are making are not going at the cost of their dignity or their livelihood or their environment,” Solt says.

“There is quite a lot of demand at this point for products that are seen as an extension of someone’s values,” he says. “They want to express their values in the purchases that they make. That has a profound impact. Because of global inequality ... those that are in the first world and have some disposable income have a tremendous amount of power. Most people don’t really realize that.”

Popular products

The roots of the fair trade movement run deep in Lancaster County.

Ten Thousand Villages, the fair trade company that has its headquarters in Akron, was one of the catalysts of the fair trade movement more than 75 years ago.

According to the company’s website, in 1946, while doing mission work for the Mennonite Central Committee, Edna Ruth Byler of Akron met women in Puerto Rico who created beautiful embroidery but who struggled to feed their families.

Byler bought some pieces at a fair price, and brought them back to Lancaster County to sell them to friends and family. And, in doing so, she founded Ten Thousand Villages.

”Fair Trade items from us are naturally a conversation piece – for the gifter and when shopping for a home refresh,” Lauren Wennell, director of brand and marketing for Ten Thousand Villages, writes in an email.

“We have 75 years of artisan relationships – with 60% of women makers, and artisan groups we’ve had partnerships with for 20-plus years,” Wennell writes. “Each item has a built-in story and history besides a functional element.

“When shopping on our website or in our stores, our staff is incredibly knowledgeable about the craftspeople behind the product, and our website provides expanded information about the maker,” she adds.

Some of the most popular products sold by Ten Thousand Villages these days, Wennell says, include a $30 white-washed terra cotta planter shaped like an owl and made in Bangladesh; a $40 doormat bearing a picture of a red bicycle with flowers in the basket, made in the area of Mumbai, India; and metal wind chimes made in India and the Philippines and selling at various price points.

“It’s wonderful that ‘going green’ and being more sustainable have become much more trendy,” Wennell writes in her email. “It’s important to conduct thorough research into how products are made, and who makes the products in your home. We’re proud to present job opportunities in under-served areas of the world to elevate their socio-economic status.

“Child labor is strictly prohibited, and fair wages help parents afford education, food and healthcare for their families,” she writes. “...We utilize recycled materials and sustainable production processes as a priority. Environmental responsibility reduces our carbon footprint and keeps useful materials our of landfills.”

Information: fairtradefederation.org and tenthousandvillages.com.