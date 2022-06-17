It’s that time of year again. Just as we revel in the fully unfurled foliage of perennials, trees, brambles and vegetable starts, adult Japanese beetles begin skeletonizing the leaves.

About a half-inch long, metallic green with bronze wings, Japanese beetles (Popillia japonica) can be considered beautiful if you ignore their feeding habits. They appear in late June and do not disappear until late August.

In Lancaster County, we are close to ground zero for Japanese beetles. According to the U.S. Department of Agriculture, they were first discovered in 1916. They were probably accidentally imported with the soil of ornamental plants.

Damage to plants

Although Japanese beetles are known to feed on at least 300 common landscape plants, rose flowers and leaves are favorites. Japanese beetles are also drawn to grapes, perennial hibiscus, raspberries and stone fruit trees but will attack other perennials as well. In my garden, I also find Japanese beetle damage on okra and green beans.

Damage to lawns

Japanese beetles cause unsightly damage to landscape plants but rarely kill them. The greatest threat to your landscape is less obvious. The adult Japanese beetles you see in late June and July lay eggs near the soil surface. These eggs hatch into larvae — grubs, which eat the roots of turf grass from August through fall. This feeding can cause brown patches in the lawn that may masquerade as drought damage, not noticeable until spring. If the grass easily lifts from the soil or you dig around the edges and see grubs, the damage may be caused by Japanese beetles.

What to do (and not do)

Minimizing the population of adult Japanese beetles will help the health of your landscape plants and also help keep the grub population in your lawn under control.

Here are your options:

— Handpicking: Knocking Japanese beetles into a jar of soapy water is still the go-to method for reducing the population. Note: Master Gardener programs never recommend spraying insects with a homemade soap solution, but in this case, you only use soapy water to kill the beetles once they are off the plant.

— Reducing the attraction: Japanese beetles secrete pheromones to attract their friends to feeding areas. In addition to reducing the population, prune off plant material they have already damaged.

— Traps: Not recommended. Although amassing a pile of dead beetles in a trap may be satisfying, traps that attract the beetles with pheromones and floral scents are probably attracting more to your yard. Traps were designed as a monitoring tool.

— Encourage beneficial insects: Several species of wasps prey on beetle larvae (grubs). A particularly beautiful one is the blue-winged wasp (Scolia dubia). If you attract pollinators to your garden, you will attract these insects.

Several kinds of grubs damage lawns, and identification and treatment are beyond what can be covered in this article. (See “Not All Grubs Are Alike,” at lanc.news/NotAllGrubs). For further grub identification and information on treating grub damage in lawns, consult our Master Gardener Hotline at LancaserMG@psu.edu or 717-394-6851.

Lois Miklas is an area coordinator, for several counties including Lancaster, for the Penn State Extension Master Gardener program.