Curtains can make or break a room, says Chad Newcomer of Grauer Paint & Decorating. There are many possibilities for materials, and depending on how much light you want to let in or keep out, these materials have different characteristics and affect the way you measure for curtains.

He offers these step-by-step tips:

Step 1: Measure your window

You will need to measure the height and width of the window. Measure from the top of the frame to the window sill, then measure the widest part of the window frame, from the outside of the trim. This is a starting point to determine the size you need for the curtains.

Curtain sizes are labeled as width, from side to side, and length, from top to bottom. As a general rule of thumb, you will need a curtain width that is at least double the width of the window, maybe even triple, depending on the fabric. For example, if your window measures 36 inches wide, you will need curtains that are at least 72 inches wide. If you want extra fullness, aim for three times that, or around 100 inches.

Step 2: Determine where to place the curtain rod

Generally, the curtain rod is mounted at the top of the window frame. You can also mount the curtain rod above the window, which will add more length to the look of the curtains. The outside mount is the most common mounting style for hanging curtains. When curtains are mounted outside, the rod is secured to the wall outside of the window frame. You can also do an inside-mounted curtain rod that is secured inside the window frame.

For a larger room, you can mount the curtain rod close to the ceiling. If you have antique or historic molding at the window, you might want to mount the rod lower to show off the architectural features.

Step 3: Determine the size of the curtains

Where you mount the curtain rod will help to determine the length of the curtains. The curtains should always be longer than the window length. Generally they should fall at least 12 inches longer than the window frame. You might even want your curtains to fall all the way to the floor or to puddle at the bottom. This gives the curtains a more elegant look.

Measure from the point where the curtain rod will be placed to the point where you want the curtains to fall. The length will be 10 to 12 inches longer than the window or even longer. The only exception might be kitchen or bathroom curtains, which might fall just to the window sill.