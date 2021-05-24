Looking for help with your plants?

This June, there are dozens of talks and classes to learn about plants and make something beautiful.

Some are in-person. Some are virtual. Some are free.

Wednesday, June 2, 10-11 a.m. Caring for Roses in Your Garden. This online lecture from Morris Arboretum includes an overview of rose care and explore the arboretum’s roses. $15. Register online.

(Starts) Thursday, June 3. Beginning Bonsai. This online, self-paced course from Longwood Gardens is an introduction to the world of bonsai. $39. Class continues through Dec. 1. Register online.

Thursday, June 3, noon-1 p.m. Gardens and Tonic: The Solstice Garden: The International Garden Festival: Chaumont-sur-Loire. In this virtual talk from Scott Arboretum, learn about designing an award-winning garden. Free. Register online.

Thursday, June 3, 6-7:30 p.m. Top 10 Sun-Loving Summer Perennials. In this online class from Mt. Cuba Center, learn about easy-to-grow summer-blooming plants to liven up your garden. $24. Register online.

June 4-12. Water Week. Lancaster Conservancy has a week filled with activities connected to clean water.

Saturday, June 5, 8 a.m.-2:30 p.m. Plant Sale from Hospice and Community Care and the Gilded Lily at 685 Good Drive, Lancaster. Proceeds benefit the nonprofit.

Saturday, June 5, 9-11 a.m. Home Food Preservation Can-Along: Strawberry Jam. This virtual webinar from Penn State Extension will show how to make strawberry jam and jelly. $15. Register online.

Saturday, June 5, 10-11 a.m. Guided Nature Walk through Hershey Gardens. Join a walking adventure through the gardens. Free with admission. Continues every Saturday in June.

Saturday, June 5, 10:30 a.m.-noon. Instant Pollinator Garden. In this online class from Mt. Cuba Center, learn about transforming your garden into an ecologically-diverse paradise for pollinators. $24. Register online.

Saturday, June 5, 11 a.m.-noon. Good Bug Tub workshop at Ken’s Gardens, 2467 Old Philadelphia Pike, Smoketown. Make a planter filled with plants that attract beneficial insects. $45, includes a 13-inch container, plants and soil. Register at 717-392-4875 or online.

Saturday, June 5, 2-4 p.m. Knowing Native Plants: Focus on Ferns. This online talk from Bowman’s Hill Wildflower Preserve will teach how to identify many native ferns. $25. Register online.

Sunday, June 6, 10-11:30 a.m. Deep Forest Bathing from Lancaster County Parks. This program at Theodore A. Parker III Natural Area will indroduce the practice of deep listening. Meet at the streamside lower parking lot located at 244 Wesley Road, Quarryville. Register online or 717-295-2055.

Sunday, June 6, 1-3 p.m. The Living Landscape at Horn Farm Center in Hellam, York County. Learn about the land by looking for species growing in wild spaces. $15. Register online.

(Starts) Monday, June 7. Understanding Plants. This online, self-paced course from Longwood Gardens teaches plant identification skills through a study of leaves, stems, flowers and fruit. $189. Class continues through July 12. Register online.

Tuesday, June 8, 6-8 p.m. Natural Landscape Design: Meadows, Shrublands and Woods. In this online class from Mt. Cuba Center, learn about designing ecologically-based gardens. $29. Register online.

Wednesday, June 9, 1 p.m. Home Food Preservation: Introduction to Drying. This virtual webinar from Penn State Extension will share safe ways to dry food and dispel myths. $5. Register online.

Wednesday, June 9, 7-8:15 p.m. Replacing the Dirty Dozen. This webinar from Community Conservation Committee covers invasive garden plants and replacement plants. Free. Register online.

Thursday, June 10, 6-7:30 p.m. Pondscaping with Native Plants. In this online class from Mt. Cuba Center, learn about plants that grow in and near water. $24. Register online.

Friday, June 11, 11 a.m.-noon. Virtual Gentle Flow Yoga in the Garden. Join a virtual garden-themed yoga class from Scott Arboretum. Free. Register online.

Friday, June 11, noon-1 p.m. Garden Hotline Live: Spring Nightmares and Summer Dreams. In this virtual webinar from Penn State Extension, master gardeners will answer questions from gardeners throughout the state. Free. Register online.

Saturday, June 12, 10-11 a.m. Guided Nature Walk through Hershey Gardens. Join a walking adventure through the gardens. Free with admission. Continues every Saturday in June.

Saturday, June 12, 10-11 a.m. Creating a Small Bog Garden for Carnivorous Plants. In this virtual webinar from Penn State Extension, learn how to make a mini bog for gardens and containers. $5. Register online.

Saturday, June 12, 10 a.m.-noon. Introduction to scything at Horn Farm Center in Hellam, York County. Learn how to manage grass and grain without using fossil fuel. $45. Register online.

Saturday, June 12, 11 a.m.-noon. Moon Garden workshop at Ken’s Gardens, 2467 Old Philadelphia Pike, Smoketown. Make a moon garden planter filled with white, silver and gray plants visible in moonlight. $45, includes a 13-inch container, plants and soil. Register at 717-392-4875 or online.

Monday, June 14, 6:30 p.m. Photography in the Flower Gardens with Flourish Flowers in East Earl. Learn from professional photographer Angie Kauffman how to take great flower photos. $125. Register online.

Tuesday, June 15, 6:30-8 p.m. Underappreciated Native Plants. In this online class from Mt. Cuba Center, learn about plants that are not common but are worth attention. $24. Register online.

Tuesday, June 15, 7 p.m. The Monarch Butterfly’s Journey. In this virtual webinar from Penn State Extension, follow the journey of the monarch butterfly and learn how to create a way station for them. $5. Register online.

Tuesday, June 15, 7-8:30 p.m. Foraging, Food and Myth: Edible Weeds. This webinar from Atlas Obscura will explore the history, myth and uses of plants often considered weeds. $25. Register online.

Wednesday, June 16, noon. Urban Tree Pest Update: Insects that Harm Trees. In this virtual webinar from Penn State Extension, learn the best management practices when dealing with urban tree insect pests, such as spotted lanternfly and emerald ash borer. Free. Register online.

Wednesday, June 16, 1-2 p.m. Native Orchid Conservation: Efforts at Longwood Gardens. This online lecture from Morris Arboretum explores how Longwood Gardens’ native orchid conservation program. $15. Register online.

Wednesday, June 16, 6-7:30 p.m. Fabulous Phlox. In this online class from Mt. Cuba Center, learn about the top performers from a three-year trial. $29. Register online.

Thursday, June 17, 1-3 p.m. The Secret Lives of Caterpillars. This virtual webinar from Penn State Extension will show how to identify common caterpillars and share more about their environmental importance. Free. Register online.

Thursday, June 17, 4-5 p.m. Gardens and Tonic: How to Print Your Garden. In this virtual talk from Scott Arboretum, learn how to create prints with plants and fruit. Free. Register online.

Thursday, June 17, 6-7:30 p.m. Intro to Foraging. Elizabeth Davidson of Forage Culture leads this in-person class at Horn Farm Center, 4945 Horn Road, Hallam. $20. Register online.

Thursday, June 17 (starts). Pot to Pan: Container Gardening and Growing Food with Gastro Obscura. This virtual three-part course covers the fundamentals of container gardening. $210. Register online.

Saturday, June 19, 10 a.m.-noon. Foundations of plant medicine: Tincture Making at Horn Farm Center in Hellam, York County. Learn how to make your own tinctures. $30. Register online.

Saturday, June 19, 10-11 a.m. Guided Nature Walk through Hershey Gardens. Join a walking adventure through the gardens. Free with admission. Continues every Saturday in June.

Saturday, June 19, 10 a.m.-noon. Knowing Native Plants: Invasive Species Identification and Management. This online talk from Bowman’s Hill Wildflower Preserve will teach how to identify common and troublesome invasive species. $25. Register online.

Saturday, June 19, 11 a.m.-noon. Beilers Bug Hotel workshop at Ken’s Gardens, 2467 Old Philadelphia Pike, Smoketown. Make a bug hotel for beneficial insects like ladybugs and mason bees. $40, includes materials to make one box. Register at 717-392-4875 or online.

Tuesday, June 22, 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Wedding Flower workshop with Flourish Flowers in East Earl. Learn how to design wedding flowers, including an arbor, bouquet and corsage. $395, includes lunch. Register online.

Tuesday, June 22, 1 p.m. Home Food Preservation: Pressure Canning. This virtual webinar from Penn State Extension will share safe ways to preserve food by pressure canning. $5. Register online.

Tuesday, June 22, 5-6:30 p.m. Growing Organics: Basics to Backyard Chickens. In this online lecture from Pennsylvania Horticultural Society, learn the basics of raising chickens. $15 for non-members. Register online.

Tuesday, June 22, 6-7 p.m. Art in the Garden: Summer J. Hart. In this online lecture from Pennsylvania Horticultural Society, learn more about the Meadowbrook Farm artist in residence, whose work includes a series of ink, salt, air and thread drawings on paper in response to the flora and fauna of the garden. Free. Register online.

Wednesday, June 23, 6:30-8 p.m. Making Meadows: From Start to Finish. In this online class from Mt. Cuba Center, learn about how to make the right choices when creating a meadow. $24. Register online.

Thursday, June 24, 4-5 p.m. Gardens and Tonic: A Garden Remembered and Reimagined. In this virtual talk from Scott Arboretum (part one of a two-part webinar), learn how a gardener re-built her garden after Hurricane Sandy. Free. Register online.

Thursday, June 24, 6-7:30 p.m. In the Field: The Connection Between People, Plants, and Culture. In this online lecture from Longwood Gardens, National Geographic Explorer Maria Fadiman and Longwood’s global plant explorer Peter Zale will talk about how plants reflect the ecological identity and ethnobotany of the regions where they originate. $29. Register online.

Thursday, June 24, 7 p.m. Pruning is a Necessity, Not an Option. This virtual webinar from Penn State Extension will share how to properly prune plants. $5. Register online.

Friday, June 25, 11 a.m.-noon. Virtual Gentle Flow Yoga in the Garden. Join a virtual garden-themed yoga class from Scott Arboretum. Free. Register online.

Saturday, June 26, 10 a.m.-1:30 p.m. Pop-up Plant Bar at Moon Dancer Vineyards and Winery, Wrightsville. Build your own planter filled with succulents, tropical plants and cacti. Reserve a 30-minute session online.

Saturday, June 26, 10-11 a.m. Guided Nature Walk through Hershey Gardens. Join a walking adventure through the gardens. Free with admission. Continues every Saturday in June.

Saturday, June 26, 11 a.m.-noon. Butterfly Puddler workshop at Ken’s Gardens, 2467 Old Philadelphia Pike, Smoketown. Make a butterfly puddling pool for your garden. $20, includes materials to make one box. Register at 717-392-4875 or online.

Monday, June 28, noon. Home Food Preservation: Ask the Experts. In this virtual webinar from Penn State Extension, educators will answer common home food preservation questions. Free. Register online.

Tuesday, June 29, 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Flower Farming workshop with Flourish Flowers in East Earl. Learn how to run a successful flower farm. $295, includes lunch. Register online.

Wednesday, June 30, 1 p.m. Home Food Preservation: Atmospheric Steam Canning. This virtual webinar from Penn State Extension will share the basics of atmospheric steam canning. $5. Register online.

Wednesday, June 30, 6-7:30 p.m. Great Native Plants for Difficult Sites. In this online class from Mt. Cuba Center, learn about native plants that can tolerate wet areas, clay soil, full sun or deep shade. $24. Register online.

Ongoing. The World of Plants: Exploring Horticulture. This online course from Longwood Gardens covers topics like evolution and diversity of plants, pruning bonsai and Longwood’s plant acquisitions. Free. Register online through July 9.

Ongoing. Floral Design Basics. This self-paced online course from Longwood Gardens covers the foundational skills needed to create floral arrangements. $99. Register online through Dec. 2.

Ongoing. Everything About Orchids Essentials. This self-paced online course from Longwood Gardens focuses on orchids. $29.99. Register online through Aug. 25.

And looking into July:

Thursday, July 1 (time not set). History of Black Horticulture. This online presentation (from the Friends of Hershey Public Library, Manada Conservancy and Hershey Gardens) will follow Longwood Gardens’ community read, “The Home Place: Memoirs of a Colored Man’s Love Affair with Nature.” Writer Abra Lee will discuss the book and the history and significance of Black horticulture and conservation.

Wednesday, July 7, 7-8:30 p.m. Foraging Fungi: Virtual Fungi ID. In this online class from Fox Haven Farm and Forage Culture, learn how to identify mushrooms and navigate online forums. $35. Register online.

Thursday, July 8, 4-5 p.m. Gardens and Tonic: Lost Horizons, Redefined Boundaries. In this virtual talk from Scott Arboretum (part two of a two-part webinar), learn how a gardener re-built her garden after Hurricane Sandy. Free. Register online.

Friday, July 9, 11 a.m.-noon. Virtual Gentle Flow Yoga in the Garden. Join a virtual garden-themed yoga class from Scott Arboretum. Free. Register online.

Sunday, July 11, 1-3 p.m. The Living Landscape at Horn Farm Center in Hellam, York County. Learn about the land by looking for species growing in wild spaces. $15. Register online.