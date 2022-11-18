Though not on the menu at the first Thanksgiving, sweet potatoes have certainly become part of our American Thanksgiving tradition. Whether served mashed, roasted, as pie filling or candied with marshmallows, for many of us Thanksgiving would not be complete without sweet potatoes. With some planning, you could grow your own for next year’s holiday season.

New World roots

The cultivation of sweet potatoes began in the tropical regions of South America. Spanish explorers brought them back from Central America in the 16th century. However, sweet potatoes didn’t really catch on in Europe — especially north of Spain — because of their long-season growing requirements.

North American cultivation of sweet potatoes has been traced to the Virginia colony in the mid-1600s.

Sweet potato or yam?

Most of the vegetables that are labeled “yams” in our grocery stores are actually sweet potatoes. Sweet potatoes are root vegetables in the Convolvulaceae (morning glory) family. Yams are tubers native to Africa, are in the Dioscoreaceae (yam) family, have starchy white flesh and rough, scaly skin.

The “yam” label for sweet potatoes came from the African word “nyami” and was used to distinguish sweet potatoes from white potatoes. Sweet potatoes are available in various colors, including cream-colored and purple. Those with orange flesh are mostly like to be labeled “yams.”

Growing sweet potatoes in Lancaster County

Sweet potatoes are a warm-weather crop associated with the southern United States, yet they can be grown successfully in Lancaster County.

Lancaster County Master Gardener Michele Pique, an expert vegetable grower, finds sweet potatoes to be quite productive and will easily store until Thanksgiving.

Here is a brief overview of how to grow sweet potatoes:

— Choose a spot with full sun and plenty of room for lush foliage.

— Buy sweet potato “slips” (sprouts) from a reputable mail order company or nursery. Although sweet potatoes from the grocery store may have sprouts, they have probably been treated with a growth inhibiter.

— Sweet potatoes take 90 to 120 days to mature. Wait to plant slips until the soil has warmed to 65 F in late May or early June. Get a head start by placing the slips in moist potting soil or sand at 75 F about six weeks before planting outside.

— Plant in a raised bed, hill, or ridge that is about 8 inches high.

— Foliage from sweet potatoes will quickly cover the ground and keep down weeds.

— Check for edible-sized roots at about 85 days.

— Harvest when frost slightly burns the foliage. Pull or dig carefully, so as not to cut or bruise them.

— Do not wash. Cure for about two weeks in a humid, warm environment. Then store in a cool, dry space. They should keep for up to a year.

For detailed instructions, consult The University of Maryland growing guide: lanc.news/GrowSweetPotatoes.

Next month, this Master Gardener column will discuss another popular holiday vegetable — the white potato.

Until then, if you have questions as you put your garden to bed, contact a Lancaster County Master Gardener: LancasterMG@psu.edu or 717-394-6851.

Lois Miklas is a Penn State Master Gardener for Lancaster County, and a former area Master Gardener coordinator.