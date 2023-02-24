Farmers can add solar panels to bring in more income, learn why to restore hedgerows and how to mix trees with grazing livestock.

These were among the dozens of sessions at Pasa’s annual conference, held earlier this month at the Lancaster County Convention Center. The group formerly known as Pennsylvania Association for Sustainable Agriculture brought more than 1,000 farmers and folks in the region’s food system together for discussions on algae farming to veteran farmers.

Even if your garden’s not big enough to practice forest farming, here are helpful tips from the conference, for growing and fermenting the harvest.

Plant breeding

Breeding your own plants can lead to new varieties with different tastes, looks and growth patterns. And it can diversify your garden, making your plants less susceptible to a pest or disease that might otherwise wipe out a uniform crop.

You don’t need a degree in plant biology to start. Sarah Dohle, with the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Agricultural Research Service, suggests start experimenting with breeding and learn the genetics later.

Squash is a great plant for beginner breeding because the flowers are large and easily identified as male/female, says Rebecca Kluempen, a Delaware Valley University graduate.

Find a male squash flower that is about to open and tie the top shut with a rubber band the night before you plan to pollinate (to prevent insects or pollen from meddling). Check for insects before tying.

Check for insects before tying. Find a female flower about to open and tie the top shut. Female flowers have tiny fruit at the base.

In the morning, take pollen from the male, add to the female flower and tie shut.

In a day or two, a fertilized flower will grow into a squash.

Collect the seeds from the mature squash and repeat next year.

Try breeding tomatoes and peppers next, then level up with beans.

It’s good practice to pollinate on a sunny day but stop if the flowers become brittle. It’s also a good idea to not be too caffeinated when working with delicate plant parts.

Hand-pollination may be awkward at first, Dohle says, but it gets easier after about 10 hours of practice.

Cordyceps

In “The Last of Us” video game and the HBO series, the cordyceps fungus infects not just insects but people, turning them into killer zombies.

The fungus has been part of Chinese medicine for centuries and is sought out today as an immunity and energy booster. Mycologist William Padilla-Brown tried to cultivate his own but imported mushrooms arrived in the mail with the wrong kind of mold. Luckily, cordyceps militaris was found growing on a cicada in the Pennsylvania woods at a mushroom festival organized by his business, Mycosymbiotics.

Padilla-Brown has spent eight years learning about the fungus, through videos from Thailand, international farmers on Facebook and his own evolving method of growing large amounts indoors.

In the woods, cordyceps militaris has been found in high altitude of North Carolina and low altitude of Maine, Padilla-Brown says. It’s often found in forests with lots of hemlocks, perhaps because the evergreen trees protect the ground from too much light in the winter. They also are connected to areas with an understory of oak and the orange-tipped oakworm moth. They’re most often found in the summer.

Just as farming helped change the way we interact with plants, we’re just starting to learn how to interact with fungi, Padilla-Brown says. He’s written an e-book on cordyceps cultivation and has in-person and virtual classes to spread the word.

Fermentation

Sandor Katz’s personal fermentation journey started as a pickle-loving kid. As an adult, he turned to fermentation to preserve a garden filled with too many cabbages. His exploration and writing about food earned him a title (“the godfather of fermentation”) and a James Beard Foundation award. His latest book, “Sandor Katz’s Fermentation Journeys,” presents ferments from his travels around the world.

Throughout the conference, Katz described making pulque, fermented agave sap, in Mexico and pao cai, a Sichuan pickle. He connected bacteria culture to cultural change among people. He also answered lots of questions and shared tips for home fermentation, such as:

Use a halved onion as a weight to hold ferments into the brine. Or use rocks, but not limestone, which will dissolve in acidic water. A bag of brine also works. In case there’s a leak, the water won’t dilute the brine.

Leave your sourdough starter on the kitchen counter and don’t forget to feed it. If you’re traveling or not baking a lot, put it in the fridge.

The greatest flavors of fermentation are acquired. If you don’t like something the first time, give it another chance.

Don’t force every fermented item to stand on its own in large amounts. Add a bit to a recipe to layer complexity.

Ba-Tampte pickles are the best commercial pickles. “But you can make ones that are routinely better,” he says.

Cover crops

King’s AgriSeeds creates cover crop blends to enhance soil health and biology for farmers. The information collected at the Ronks company’s research farm in Christiana is also helpful for people growing on a smaller scale.

There are specific changes for each cover crop and the crop that follows. Planting a diversity of cover crops is an opportunity to foster multiple beneficial microorganisms, says Sarah Mitchell, hemp specialist.

The changes aren’t glacial. They’ve noticed differences in just one season, says Tim Fritz, president and agronomist, showing photos of a compacted field improved by mustard greens.

Other cover crops include clover, field peas, sorghum, daikon radish, rye and grasses. King’s is studying how crops help soil become more resilient to drought, which crops control weeds and which improve crop yields. The company shares the results in a free email newsletter.