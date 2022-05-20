Garden centers are bursting with blooms, and most of us are itching to shop and plant. Here are some tips to get the most out of your plant purchases.

Annual versus perennial

When you set your sights on a blooming plant in a garden center, determine whether it is an annual or a perennial. As their name implies, perennial plants will regrow every year after you plant them. However, most will not bloom all season long (although some have longer bloom times than others). A garden center is likely to feature plants blooming during the onslaught of spring shoppers. These plants will probably finish blooming early in the season.

Annuals are plants that will only grow for one year and will rarely come back after a Lancaster County winter. But annuals have the benefit of typically blooming all summer in our region. These are good choices for summer color, as long as you don’t mind replanting every year.

Look it up

When pondering plant choices, most of us need look no further than our smartphone to check the name of a plant and find out whether it is the right choice for our landscape. Some information, such as height, spread, and amount of sun required is on the tag, but sometimes there are other considerations, such as drought tolerance or rabbit resistance, or whether the plant is native. Also, make sure to check the botanical name, not just the common name. Common names can be misleading; for example, Bellis perennis, Chrysanthemum and Leucanthemum are all called “daisy.”

How many plants?

If you desire to fill a landscape bed with either annuals or perennials, it is usually best to plant in “drifts” — groupings of three or more plants of the same species. This is both pleasing to the eye and helps pollinating insects find flowers that sustain them. To determine how many plants will fill a bed, divide the total square footage of the bed by the number of feet spacing that the plant requires squared. In other words, let’s say your bed is 16 square feet and the plant you want use needs 18-inch (1 1/2-foot) spacing. First, square your plant spacing: 1.5 feet squared equals 2.25. Next, 16 divided by 2.25 equals about seven plants. (You can also find plant spacing calculators online.)

Color all summer

As noted earlier, garden centers tend to stock plants that are in bloom so that customers can see them at their best. Most of us are enthusiastic about gardening in spring, but perhaps have moved on to other interests (or the hammock) in the heart of summer. If you would like to develop a perennial garden that provides a panoply of changing color and texture all season, seek out plants that bloom in mid and late summer. You may have to revisit the garden center, make special requests, or shop from a catalog.

For more information on place choices, planting and caring for your plant purchases, consult the Garden Hotline at LancasterMG@psu.edu or 717-394-6851.

Lois Miklas is an area coordinator, for several counties including Lancaster, for the Penn State Extension Master Gardener program.