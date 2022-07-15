Lawn care can be a controversial topic.

Many dedicated gardeners have traded expansive lawns for beds of native plants that support wildlife, particularly pollinating insects. This is an admirable practice, yet lawns are still a fact of life in suburban, and even urban, neighborhoods.

Let’s take a look at some DIY, environmentally friendly lawn care best practices.

Why lawns?

In his book “Nature’s Best Hope,” Doug Tallamy sums up humans’ fondness for lawns: “Perhaps modern humans prefer landscapes dominated by large expanses of short grass because ancient humans felt safest in such settings.”

Many historians have pointed to lawns as a status symbol originating in 18th-century Europe, since they indicated that the owners had land to spare. But lawns do serve a purpose in modern gardens — they tolerate foot traffic and provide an area for outdoor activities. Compared to surfaces without vegetation, lawns reduce runoff and erosion and provide a cooling effect in summer.

Eco-friendly lawn care

To keep your lawn looking good with methods that are easiest on the environment, consider the following.

Develop a tolerance for some weeds.

Common lawn weeds, such as clover, will nurture bees and may distract munching rabbits from your vegetable garden.

Fertilizer is necessary for a healthy lawn.

Organic fertilizers are available, but determining the correct amount of fertilizer to apply is most important. If you apply soil amendments by guesswork, an excess may run off into the water system. Too much fertilizer may also encourage disease and weeds.

A soil test will give you specific recommendations for nitrogen, phosphorus, and potassium (N, P, K, with percentages written as three numbers on the fertilizer bag) and also the amount of lime to adjust soil pH. To obtain a soil test, visit the Penn State Extension office at 1383 Arcadia Road, Lancaster or visit lanc.news/PSUSoilTest.

Water only when you see signs of wilting, and water deeply.

Infrequent, shallow watering encourages shallow root growth and disease and insect susceptibility. Observe how the water is being absorbed when you irrigate. Any water running off the soil is wasted.

Mow high and mow often.

Setting the mower height at 3 inches will help the grass maintain enough leaf surface to sustain itself and helps overshadow weeds. Removing more than one half of the leaf surface at a time may damage lawn grass, so if the grass is growing quickly, you may have to mow frequently — probably more than once a week in spring. Mow often enough so that you can leave clippings on the lawn to return nitrogen to the soil.

Plan now for late-season improvements

Late summer or early fall is a good time for a fertilizer application as recommended by a soil test. Seeding a new lawn and overseeding an established one can be done late August through early October in the Lancaster area.

For more timely advice, check out Penn State’s publication “Lawn Management Through the Seasons,” at lanc.news/PSULawnSeasons. For specific lawn questions or help with soil test results, contact Master Gardeners of Lancaster County at LancasterMG@psu.edu or 717-394-6851.

Lois Miklas is a Penn State Master Gardener for Lancaster County, and a former area Master Gardener coordinator.