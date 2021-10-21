How to avoid hitchhiking pests on plants

If your houseplants have been vacationing outdoors for the summer, it is now time to bring them indoors for protection against dipping nighttime temperatures. Insect pests are usually kept in check by natural predators outdoors, but they may become a concern in your protected home environment. Here are steps to take to avoid unsightly and damaging insect infestations on indoor plants.

Inspect to protect

Place your plants in an isolated, brightly lit indoor spot for a week or two. This provides an opportunity to observe any pests tagging along and also help them adjust to lower light levels indoors. Observe your plants daily, especially new growth, undersides of leaves and stems. If you are able to remove the plant from its container, do so to inspect the soil. Some experts recommend soaking the entire pot in lukewarm water for 15 minutes to bring any pests to the surface.

The usual suspects

— Aphids: These tiny bugs hang tight to the plant and produce noticeable sticky “honeydew” secretions.

— Mealy bugs: These bugs look like bits of white cotton clinging to cacti, succulents, African violets, coleus, gardenia and poinsettias.

— Scale Insects: Look for the hard, waxy covering of sucking insects, which appear as small brown or green bumps on leaves and stems. These especially affect ficus, ferns and ivy.

— Whiteflies: These small insects are easy to recognize, because they rise like a cloud when you move the plant. Hibiscus, ivy and poinsettia are among their favorites.

— Spider mites: These arachnids are so tiny that you may see only their effects on plants — fine webbing and stippling or bronzing where they have been feeding on the underside of leaves.

Wash away your troubles

A spray of clean water from the hose or a rinse under the faucet will remove many of the insects mentioned above. Handpicking is another good option, especially in the case of scale insects. You may also remove pests with a swab dipped in isopropyl alcohol or prune off sections of the plant that are affected. Clean the pruner with isopropyl alcohol or a 10% bleach solution between cuts.

If these methods do not seem to work, apply an insecticidal soap (not home dish soap) or horticultural oil that is labeled indoor plant use. Always follow label instructions.

The fungus gnat nuisance

My worst indoor plant nemesis is the fungus gnat. These small, mosquito-like insects fly a few inches above the soil, particularly after watering. The larvae of these adult flies are in the soil, feeding on the plants’ roots. To overcome a fungus gnat infestation:

— Use yellow sticky cards to trap flying adults.

— Keep the top inch or two of soil dry to keep eggs from hatching.

— Cultivate the top of the soil to expose eggs and larvae to air.

— Repotting may eliminate fungus gnats, as well as any other hitchhiking pests.

For questions about indoor plant care or other garden questions, contact Penn State Extension Master Gardeners of Lancaster County: LancasterMG@psu.edu or 717-394-6851.

Lois Miklas is an area coordinator, for several counties including Lancaster, for the Penn State Extension Master Gardener program.