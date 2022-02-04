Lititz has a way of bringing history into the here and now. The conversion of the old Wilbur Chocolate Factory is just one example of the town’s love of antique structures.

But smaller historic properties are also brought into the present day, like a late 1800s or early 1900s schoolhouse on Newport Road. Originally a one-room structure, it is now a comfortable, up-to-date home, well-loved by a family of five.

Architect Dana Clark of Tippetts Weaver Architects, Lancaster, calls the remodeling a labor of love.

“I am a staunch advocate for the restoration of historical structures,” he says. “They are a tangible part of history that can be experienced today. There are very few ways to step back in time. Historic buildings are one of them.”

For Clark, the Newport Road renovation helps him step back into his own family history. His family’s farm adjoins the property, and at one point, his great-grandparents Florence Moore Brubaker and J. Clayton Brubaker were the owners.

“When the house became available in 2017, I bought it and started the reconstruction,” Clark says. “It took three years of painstaking work, but I loved every minute of it.”

History and lore

Newport Road was a significant commercial area in past centuries. A 63-mile stretch from Mount Hope to Newport, Delaware, an important seaport back then, many taverns sprung up there, including the Jacob Huber Tavern, built circa 1730. Clark tells that the founder of Lititz and many other Lancaster County towns, Count Nicolaus von Zinzendorf, preached there in 1742. The tavern is now the Forgotten Seasons Bed & Breakfast.

The school house was used for more than educating young minds. Evenings it would open its doors for recitals and debates, but in the 1920s, it was converted to a bungalow. Later it became a retirement home for widows. At that point, a second story was added.

Ned Pelger grew up in the house. His dad bought it at auction in 1964 for $6,000 and then renovated it. “It was a mess,” tells Pelger.

A former tenant left it in deplorable condition; every floor was covered with 18 inches of cat droppings, Pelger says, and there was extensive water damage to the staircase.

Pelger says his father and a carpenter friend, Bob Derr, worked together to restore the home.

“They repaired floors, stairs, walls and so much more,” Pelger says. “I enjoyed living there as a boy. Although, sometimes at night I’d rush upstairs from my basement room, spooked by creaky sounds. Ghosts? Well, I never saw any, but old houses, I think, often whisper to you of the past.”

The Pelger family owned the property till 2017, when Clark bought it.

Total restoration

Originally a 30- by 40-foot, one-story structure with an 8-foot porch, the former school house now features five rooms on the first floor, five rooms on the second floor, one room and bath in the basement, a screened porch and a front porch.

The three-year restoration involved updating the house for comfort and function while also paying homage to its history.

“Authenticity was important to me,” says Clark. “We rebuilt the original fireplace, for example, and restored all the remaining historic features from the original school house, including the wood floors, trim, windows and shutters. We even re-installed a portion of the old chalk board. And when the wood floor was repaired, I used rough-sawn lumber milled from the site and our farm next door.”

Among the problems Clark encountered during the restoration was significant water infiltration of a section of the original stone foundation, the floor structure in the rear of the building was beginning to fail, and a portion of the exterior stone retaining walls had collapsed.

“This was tough,” recalls Clark. “Stone masons are rare and very expensive if you can even find them. So, my father (John Clark) stepped in. He removed all the loose and deteriorated mortar in the basement wall and repointed over half of the original stone foundation with a historically appropriate mortar mix. Those walls are now exposed as part of the basement living area.”

A friend of the family restored the retaining walls, Clark says.

Living with history

Andres Haloua and his family live in the old school house now, and they have brought along a bit of their own history: some antique furnishings from Argentina. Originally they belonged to Haloua’s grandparents, and they seem very much at home in a house with a very American past alongside contemporary mainstream furnishings.

Haloua, who was born in Argentina and lived there again after graduating from Michigan State, is now director of sales for a citrus importing company. He says he and his family loves both the house and Lititz.

“Dana Clark did an amazing job restoring this house,” he says. “We particularly enjoy the kitchen. And our kids have adjusted amazingly to Lititz, our daughter enthusiastic about field hockey and our two sons play lacrosse. It’s all good.”