Watching “Daisy Jones and the Six” is a bit like doing a #midcenturymodern Instagram search.

The show about a California rock band — the season finale of which Amazon Prime releases today — is set in the ’70s. But many of the spaces its characters inhabit include decor from the decade prior. Stereos with shiny buttons and wooden consoles abound. So do records. Lots of vinyl records.

“There’s a world where I can go and tell my secrets to. In my room. In my room,” croon The Beach Boys while the show’s leads, Daisy and Billy, bond over their mutual love of music. “In this world I lock out all my worries and my fears. In my room. In my room.”

Those fictional characters — like their real-life inspirations, Stevie Nicks and Lindsey Buckingham of Fleetwood Mac — would today be in their 70s. And they’d be perfect contenders for listening rooms, a design trend that’s lately garnered increasing attention.

“I think I saw it in Architectural Digest. They were sort of the first mainstream publication where I saw this mentioned,” says Aaron Sherrick, co-owner of Now Listen Here, which was once on Queen Street in Lancaster but is now based in Harrisburg. “From my perspective, it’s nothing new. ... But I do think the trend has been pushed to maybe a little more mainstream.”

The 2022 magazine piece he’s referencing noted a “heightened interest towards creating dedicated listening rooms to reset moods, quell anxiety, and get lost in an atmosphere of sound.”

Architectural Digest offers tips like incorporating soft surfaces to minimize sound reflection in listening rooms and setting them up in a triangle — i.e. making sure a listener is as far from the speakers as the speakers are from each other. Accompanying artwork shows a record-themed mural made of colors that echo those in the carpet, the swivel chairs and even coffee table flowers.

Sherrick says his customers aren’t always thinking about such things.

“In our world, when somebody builds a purpose-built listening room, it’s usually not something you’d ever want to feature in a magazine,” he says. “It’s usually not terribly attractive. Usually.”

Sometimes there’s just a single chair and not much else, he says.

“Most younger people have no idea that this world even exists. Even people my age — and I’m just over 40,” he says. “I think I have maybe one friend who has a real stereo where everybody else has Bluetooth speakers. ... That level of realism versus what a real stereo system can do? I mean, they’re worlds apart.”

Sherrick says he picked up an appreciation for good listening from his father.

“In the ’70s, when he got into it, that was a common thing,” he says. “You didn’t have all these other forms of entertainment that we have now, all clamoring for our attention.”

The art of listening

Professor Jeffrey Snyder, director of the music business program at Lebanon Valley College, doesn’t have a listening room nor does he know anyone who does. But they make a certain amount of sense.

“Obviously a baby boomer fad since they (we) used to sit and listen to albums from beginning to end, pre-internet, pre-streaming, pre-games, pre-VR,” Snyder said in an email.

He says his generation also tends to have disposable income and time for things like buying expensive guitars to remind people of when they played in bands. Snyder teaches a class about famous records during which pupils together listen to Pink Floyd’s “Dark Side of the Moon.”

“Lights off. From beginning to end,” Snyder says. He typically asks students how many have ever sat still for 45-plus minutes listening to an album with no phones, texts or tablets involved.

“Very rarely a student will raise his (or) her hand,” he says. “But even then, I doubt it.”

Earbuds and computer speakers are the new standard, he says.

“Even students who brag about vinyl albums rarely sit and actually listen to them,” he says. “Too much trouble having to get up and flip them over, blow off the dust, etc.”

Ben Hartranft, owner of Lititz Music Co., doesn’t like hearing that.

“I hope that’s not true,” says Hartranft, who sells plenty of vinyl. “But I don’t follow my customers home.”

He’s in his 30s and does enjoy albums in their entirety during his off hours. His listening room is more like a listening area that he set up in his finished basement. Elvis Presley plays there often. Lately, so does the indie-pop duo called Tennis.

“Sometimes it’s classic rock. Sometimes it’s hard rock,” he says. “And sometimes you just want to throw on The Platters.”

He enjoys sharing his listening space, especially when he gets new equipment.

“My dad and I are really into Neil Young,” Hartranft says. “I’ll put on an album we’ve both heard a million times and it’s like: ‘But have we listened to it through this set of speakers?’ ”

Transformations

His setup was a matter of trial and error. It basically came down to moving speakers and seating around until it all worked.

“And as your collection grows, you’ll see a little space that needs filled and you fill it,” he says. “Then you need bigger storage. So you go with bigger storage.”

IKEA offers several wall units that album collectors seek out. Amazon has dozens of vinyl-designed containers. Even Pottery Barn Teen’s newest offerings include a media console with racks that hold 75 records.

Large, sound-absorbing, album-filled cubbies can help with acoustics. Hartranft says that works out because installing a professional acoustic panel at home isn’t in the cards for many,

“Not everyone can build on a room for a hobby,” he says.

Transforming guest bedrooms can work, even though the proliferation of home offices is competing for that real estate, says Bryan Stanley, owner of EdgeUp Technology in Lancaster, who says he’s installed equipment in several listening rooms.

“But we deal with high-end clients who have a lot of rooms, so they have the space,” he says. “Maybe if your kids move out maybe you take over their bedrooms (although) I’m sure they’re not very happy about that when they come home.”

EdgeUp, which for years has been on Richmond Drive, will soon be opening a new showroom off Lititz Pike. Stanley hired Cecilia Zagas, lead designer at Lancaster’s Cecilia Interior Design, to develops showroom looks that will inspire customers for their homes.

Zagas says she incorporated components like hardwoods, gray hair on hide, leather and metals.

“Not everyone is able to have a music room and music is an art just like design — so have your space reflect that,” she says.

Consider a custom mural or an “insane wool rug” with comfortable furniture that aids in the experience, Zagas suggests, adding that “the space should feel inspirational and inspirational is different for each person.”

Stanley describes how he feels at the end of the day when he changes out of work clothes inside his master closet. He will sit down on the closet bench and, for a few minutes, will tune out the day. Lines of hanging clothes in a confined space just works, he says.

“That feeling it kind of creates is really why people like listening rooms,” he says. “It’s more about the calm environment. A place you can go and relax and you don’t have to do anything. You just get disconnected.”

Consider adjustable lighting to accommodate other uses like reading, Stanley suggests.

“I know I’m kind of speaking against my industry. But it’s not just about the speakers. It’s more about the environment,” Stanley says. “And then, if you do add some really great speakers and music, it’s just a great place to chill out.”