Editor's Note In this occasional series, we ask experts who design or improve our living spaces about a favorite room in their own home and how it all came together.

When Sheri Bare purchased the former Koser Jeweler’s store on East Main Street in Mount Joy, she found more than a new location for her longtime interior design business, Room With a View.

She also found a new home.

Like the previous owners, Bare and her husband, Jeff, decided to make the two-story brick building a true old-fashioned work-from-home endeavor, with a kitchen and family room behind the first-floor storefront and additional living space on the second floor.

But while the owners of Koser’s, Randy and Betsy Wolgemuth, had raised four children in the home, the Bares’ children were already grown when they purchased the building in 2009. It was time to do a little redesigning of their own.

“We redid the storefront and then slowly redid the house,” Bare says.

Part of that redesign involved moving the washer and dryer upstairs, going from five bedrooms to two, and adding another bathroom.

The couple lived on the second floor for three years while renovating the main floor, using a tiny room as a pseudo-kitchen and pantry, and cooking with a hot plate and a toaster oven.

Little did Bare know that her little second-floor “kitchen” would turn into so much more.

“I ended up with a bonus room that I just love,” she says.

Her favorite room: The sitting room

Bare calls it her “leftover” room.

“It just happened,” she says. “There wasn’t a lot we could do with it. It couldn’t be a bedroom. There was no closet.”

And they no longer needed a makeshift kitchen on the second floor.

“I wanted a room that was intimate because we have such high ceilings and the rooms are big,” she says. “There wasn’t an intimate space. It just became that room that came together.”

Bringing the room together, however, involved more than just decor. The Bares opened up what was once an entry to the attic as well as a walk-in closet at the end of the hallway to create a wet bar area outside the room.

The handy nook includes a granite countertop with a tiny sink, a mini fridge and microwave. Combined with the sitting room, it’s a perfect place for houseguests to enjoy a little privacy in their own space, Bare says. But with every treasured piece of decor, it’s clear Bare and her husband are the ones who enjoy this personal haven the most.

Bare also jokingly refers to it as the leftover room because it’s the place where they put everything that didn’t fit anywhere else in the house. In truth, the room is really a carefully curated collection of all of their favorite things — whether it’s art or coin collecting, memorable travels, family, Mount Joy history or Bare’s 30-year-old design business.

While some may advise a more minimalist approach for making a small room look larger, Bare did the exact opposite. Her goal was coziness, not space. And it works.

Furniture takes up much of the room’s floor space, and there’s nothing simple about it — from the cozy loveseat piled with patterned pillows to the chair and ottoman covered in fringed Ralph Lauren paisley cushions to the cheetah-print carpet.

“This room wouldn’t be the same if it didn’t have the patterned carpet and multiple patterns with the pillows and chairs,” Bare says. “Nothing really matches. I think you can get away with it with this space. If you put this in a room twice the size, it would be way too much.”

The walls are an eclectic mix as well, and almost every inch is filled.

There are framed maps of Mount Joy from an old map book, one of which includes a sketch of a home at 20 E. Main St., the previous location for Bare’s design business. A pair of mounted cigar molds serve as a reminder of where she first opened up shop — in a small carriage house on Wood Street that was once used to make cigars.

Family times spent at the Chesapeake and in Maine get their due in this room, too. Gallery pieces from Portland and Kennebunkport hang next to small framed crabs created by an artistic daughter-in-law. A model of a schooner sits on the window sill and a large glass fish, mouth open wide, holds driftwood, feathers and granite rocks — tangible memories of past trips.

Jeff’s numismatic hobby also claims some wall space with several pieces on display, including a framed set of Liberty Head nickels.

There are antique shop and flea market finds tucked in there as well: a pair of polo mallets propped by the doorway and an antique Columbia flour bin and sifter to name a few.

One of Bare’s favorites is a large oil painting of an alchemist.

“I love his face, the detail in his clothes, the thoughtfulness in his face,” she says.

She has similar affection for a painting of a soulful rabbi that hangs on an exposed brick wall next to the wet bar. However, the most meaningful painting may be the one of Mount Joy’s Central Hotel, the historic 19th-century hotel next to Bube’s Brewery. The piece by local artist Dennis Martin, hanging above the wet bar, depicts a nighttime scene of the hotel with colorful patrons visible through the windows.

As a girl, Bare would frequently visit both sets of grandparents, all of whom lived within a block of the hotel. When she went outside to play, they told her not to go down to Bube’s Brewery.

“The characters in these windows (are) what I envisioned as a child,” she says.

There’s more family history in the sitting room bookcase, where modern fiction shares shelf space with hardbound National Geographic magazines from 1914, treasures of a great-uncle who was once a book dealer at Central Market.

“It really is a collected room,” Bare says, noting she loves to spend time in there, surrounded by her favorite things.

“I like to come up here with a magazine and a cup of coffee,” she says. “It brings back very fond memories. It’s like a big hug.”