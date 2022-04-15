How does a family of city dwellers transition to living on a historic farm deep in Lancaster County’s Amish country?

If you pose that question to the father-son team of David and Jonathan Denlinger, they’ll say that sometimes the learning curve has seemed steep, but neither one of them has ever regretted the move. On the contrary, they speak of the joy of having lots of open space for Jonathan’s children to play, a large garden and the pursuit of other interesting things, such as raising animals.

The farm in Ronks dates back to 1733, and David Denlinger refers to it as the Esbenshade Farm because that was the name of his great-great-grandfather, who bought the farm in 1855. It now represents seven generations of his family. Currently, 60 of its 93 acres are rented out to two neighboring farmers, who use them to grow corn and hay. The remaining acreage is used for pastures, orchards, gardens and a stream buffer to help protect the Chesapeake Bay.

Jonathan Denlinger grew up in a Columbus, Ohio, suburb. After graduate school, he worked for the Ohio State Department of Natural Resources as a research biologist and helped oversee fisheries for all of the state’s waterways. After his wife, Dr. Rebecca Sieber, completed medical school at Ohio State, her residency took them to Philadelphia, and Jonathan became a full-time, stay-at-home dad/household manager.

“Our home was a row house with a 14-by-20-foot backyard,” Jonathan Denlinger says. “When we moved there, we had only a 3-month-old baby, so the space was fine, and we enjoyed being able to walk everywhere, but two more children came along, so in 2014 we decided to move to the family farm. Then, when my dad retired — he was a professor of entomology at Ohio State — he and my mom decided to join us.”

Intergenerational living

But extensive remodeling had to happen before any of them could move in. Jonathan, Rebecca and the kids would settle in the farmhouse, but it had been rented out for almost 100 years to Amish families, so few updates had been made during that time.

Then when David and Judith Denlinger decided to move to the farm as well, the other buildings were scrutinized for possibilities, and the decision came down to the corn barn. It was gutted completely and became a unique, beautiful and comfortable residence.

Denlinger raves about the way Gary Weaver of Tippets/Weaver and contractors Jesse Pullman and Mike Stoner of Longview Structures updated the house and corn barn while still respecting their history.

“We love having my parents live on the same property, just across the yard from us,” he says. “I’d never have thought it possible to pull off intergenerational living, but that’s the advantage of the extra space and multiple structures found on a farm. Interestingly enough, Sieber’s parents have moved to Lancaster, too, after retiring from their jobs in central Kansas. They live about 10 minutes away so we see them often.”

Denlinger is still an at-home dad who recently started working part time for Lancaster Farmland Trust. He and his father run the farm together. Sieber is an OB-GYN in Lancaster, and the family’s dream of raising animals has come true. There’s a small herd of Katahdin sheep, some grass-fed Angus cattle, goats, chickens, a dog called Jack, numerous barn cats that help keep the mice and rats at bay, an indoor cat named Mollie, and Splash, a miniature horse.

Denlinger notes in a follow-up email, though, that he doesn’t think his family’s living situation — multiple generations cohabitating on a family farm — is all that unusual, “given many of the Amish and plain sect families who live in Lancaster County have been doing what we are doing (multi generational living on a family farm) for many many years.”

Remodeling spree

The oldest part of the farmhouse, constructed of stone, is believed to date back to the mid-1700s, with two brick additions added during the next 100 years. Several other stone buildings were also built over time, including a still house, a carriage house that may have been been a stagecoach stop, barns and stone rooms encased by hills. Some of these rooms were used by the Underground Railroad, and David Denlinger, who has researched the farm’s almost 300-year history, says that the stone cistern was most likely the place where the silver and blankets were hidden when the burning of the Wrightsville Bridge signaled the possible advance of troops during the Civil War.

Early records show that a large flock of sheep were kept in the 1880s. Denlinger thinks this may have been because Henry Cassel, an in-law living nearby, was a well-known maker of coverlets recognized by the Smithsonian.

To bring the farmhouse into the 21st century, Denlinger and Sieber updated the wiring and plumbing; added geothermal heating and cooling, a new kitchen and baths; and reorganized the floor plan. The original wood floors were refinished and reclaimed hardwood flooring was installed in rooms previously covered by vinyl or carpeting.

The corn barn offered a footprint of 55 by 40 feet with a main floor and a basement, which were reconfigured to provide a large living/dining/kitchen area, a master bedroom, master bath, laundry, pantry and glass-enclosed breakfast nook on the first floor. The new upper floor includes a studio space, two guest bedrooms and two baths.

Making it a suitable home for David and Judith Denlinger meant major work, Weaver says. The heavy timber elements were still sound, but much of the building needed reconstruction for the new use and for adding a second floor.

There was also a lower level with very shallow height and an earth floor. That area was excavated to create adequate height and a finished floor. It had a string of south-facing windows providing nice light, so it became a studio with storage in the rear part of the space.

“It was a challenge,” Weaver says. “It always is dealing with older structures. There’s the balance of providing a new, modern, comfortable space while not losing the character and charm of the existing structure.”

Cherished moments

Denlinger doesn’t want anybody to think farm life is all glamorous, especially not when it involves centuries-old outbuildings. But it’s nevertheless a life of beautiful moments, he says.

At the top of his list of happiest moments are Sunday mornings.

“Biking from our house through the farmland on an early Sunday morning when there’s little traffic other than carriages on their way to church (is) wonderful,” he says. “For miles of miles of gently rolling hills. When I visited Lancaster as a young boy, I always thought riding around these mostly deserted roads would be amazing. Now I get to do it on a regular basis and it’s as great as I imagined it. And introducing our kids to bike riding has been fun.”

In winter, after the evening chores are done, he loves to relax with his family by the wood-burning stove. But he also loves stepping outside first thing in the morning during the winter to take care of the animals.

“The sky is still dark, it’s quiet, and the whole day is before me,” he says.

And then there are summer evenings.

“Then we love sitting on the back patio,” he says. “We’ll watch the sunset as the bats come out for their evening breakfast of insects, and the fireflies create the most magical light show over the alfalfa fields.”

And considering the Denlinger family’s thoughtful approach to their new life, it should not come as a surprise that those alfalfa fields are organically managed.