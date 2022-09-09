Editor's Note In this occasional series, we ask experts who design or improve our living spaces about a favorite room in their own home and how it all came together.

Working as a nanny in 2008, Mara Clements had an aha moment while cleaning out and reorganizing the family’s utility closet — a task she thoroughly enjoyed. She decided her true calling was taking care of other people’s clutter, not their children.

“I wanted to make money doing something I love and I’m really good at,” she says.

Clements had long had a natural penchant for organizing homes and offices, so she began doing it for family and friends, and started building her business by word of mouth.

After happily devoting the bulk of her time to the care of her own sons, now 13 and 11, Clements worked with a SCORE mentor and more officially launched her business, MoreSPACE Organizing, in 2015, once they were in school full time.

What Clements has discovered over the years is that caring for others is still a big part of what she does. MoreSPACE is about more than simply decluttering people’s homes, she says.

“It’s almost like a mindset change that I’m trying to invite people to consider,” she says.

An uncluttered home can help people live and work more efficiently and creatively. It can also help relationships. Perhaps more importantly, styling a room in a way that maximizes space can not only inspire, but also create a sense of peace and calm, says Clements, who has a naturally calming demeanor.

Most clients who contact Clements are at the end of their rope.

“I only work with the people who are willing to let go of things that aren’t serving them anymore,” she says. “We only keep what fits in with the function, and what they need or love.”

Letting go isn’t always easy. Everyone has their issues when it comes to clutter — and their homes. Clements is the first to acknowledge she hates housecleaning and loves clothes. At times, she says, she has struggled letting go of her own stuff.

“I’m a sentimentalist, so I always had a lot of things that meant a lot to me,” she says. “It’s not easy to invite people into your clutter. I’m not going to judge them.”

When Clements works with a client, she often suggests starting with the bedroom. It’s not a room others are likely to see, but when it comes to organizing, decluttering and simplifying our spaces and our lives, there’s something deeper at play than just making a home more presentable to others.

“Your environment is a reflection of what’s inside,” Clements says. “The bedroom should be your sanctuary, your refuge.”

Her favorite room: The bedroom

Considering her advice to clients, it may come as no surprise that Clements’ favorite room in her own home is her bedroom. But creating that sanctuary didn’t happen overnight.

Like many homes in the city, Clements’ 1880s Chestnut Street row home is big on charm but not storage space. She and her husband have the second floor, which includes a small bedroom with French doors, an open office area at the top of the stairs, a bathroom and a walk-in closet.

Before its transformation, the bedroom was filled with cherry furniture. Although it was beautiful, it made everything feel “dark and trapped,” Clements says. So, the first step was removing all the furniture — except the bed, of course. In its place, Clements has captured the Danish concept of hygge — a feeling of cozy contentment that embraces simplicity.

“I like mixing natural wood, iron and soft things,” she says.

A tiny live-edge table with iron legs sits next to one side of the bed, holding a desk lamp that casts a warm glow. On the other side, a diffuser sits atop a soft white pouf stool.

Of the diffuser, Clements says, “If you’re taking care of all your senses, you get a better sleep.”

Stacks of books line the wall across from the bed, creating colorful pedestals for a variety of organic elements, like a rounded wooden vase filled with greenery, a glass vase with white blooms and a wooden sculpture of a woman in a meditative yoga pose. On a practical side, one stack holds an alarm clock.

“I love reading and I love learning, so I have books everywhere,” she says, adding they make her feel happy.

The color-coordinated stacks reflect a range of interests, from self-help titles to the New Testament in Greek to classics like “To Kill a Mockingbird.”

Another meaningful piece hangs over the bed: a watercolor landscape in muted blues, purples and grays painted by Clements’ grandmother.

Clements finds gray to be a calming color, which is why she also chose it in varying tones for her walls as well as the textured bedspread, blanket and throw pillows on the bed.

A large, full-length mirror adds the illusion of space to the room. Sheer white curtains keep things light and bright, especially since the lighting from the sun is always perfect in this room, she says.

While not everyone’s vision of a bedroom sanctuary will be the same, Clements says creating one is important.

“It’s good to prioritize yourself,” she says. “Once you start to believe you have that value, it will bleed out to the rest of the house.”