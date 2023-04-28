During the height of the COVID-19 pandemic, some people took up a new hobby, learned a foreign language or baked sourdough bread. Lititz couple Kathy and Peter Poneros, however, took quarantine to the next level: They decided to create a space melding their passions of vintage cars, stogies, artwork and an old-fashioned soda fountain. They now have a perfect gathering place for friends and family.

The couple started out looking for land to build on, Kathy says, but “kept getting shot down,” and with lumber so expensive, they decided to renovate an existing structure. In June 2021, they acquired the perfect spot.

What began as a “man cave for three or four cars” wound up being multiple renovated buildings sheltering 14 classic cars in mint condition; an elegant, well-ventilated cigar lounge; a functional soda fountain; and plenty of party space that is playful, tasteful and comfortable.

“We went to tons of antique shops, re-use it and consignment shops,” Kathy says, noting one place they found items was Next to New Fine Furniture. “We bought slowly so we didn’t make mistakes.”

The artwork is compelling and authentic, from the huge Cuban car pictures, to a post-vacation Route 66 vignette, to the license plate fabric covering the cornice board window treatments. It is on point and on theme.

“Kathy is a self-professed shopper that scouts out and selects her treasures, and together we decided what will work and where,” says interior designer Sheri Bare, owner of the Mount Joy business A Room with a View.

This is the fourth project Bare has worked on with the Poneros over the past 30 years.

“Any time she calls, I’m interested,” Bare says. “Kathy is awesome to work with.”

Making a living

Peter and Kathy Poneros met on the job in Harrisburg and got married in 1991. They still work together running their financial consulting firm located in East Hempfield.

“I’m not sure who works for who,” Kathy says, chuckling.

Peter has lived in Lancaster County for all his 82 years — still working full time — and shares yarns from back in the day, like lying about his age when he was 10 1/2 so he could sell newspapers on the corner of Vine and Prince streets.

“You had to be 12 to sell newspapers back then, but I was a big kid,” Peter says. He was making $14 a week — a princely sum in 1950.

Peter’s dad ran the Alva Grill in downtown Lancaster. Decades later, Peter has emulated the restaurant — from the vintage cash register to the nostalgic Beeman’s gum and cigar box next to it — in the Coke-themed soda fountain area of the man cave.

“I tried to remember the prices when my Dad had the restaurant,” he says, pointing at the menu, where a hamburger goes for 25 cents.

Cars that stop traffic

In the early 1960s, Peter purchased his first car: a Studebaker. Since then, he has always had a “love affair with Studebakers.” He says he had looked all over the country for the right one, then discovered his dream car: a 1957 Golden Hawk 400 in the “corral” (where cars are for sale) at the Hershey Car Show. He bought it and learned it had been stored at Michael’s Garage in downtown Lancaster for years.

“There’s more antique cars in Lancaster County than many places in the U.S.,” Peter says.

Among the couple’s fleet is Peter’s starter car, a 1959 red Cadillac convertible. “I started at the top,” he says, grinning. Another charmer is the tiny red Crosley. This 40-horsepower microcar was sold in department stores in the 1950s, Peter says. No collection is complete without a Rolls Royce, and Peter has a 1969 he picked up in Sioux City, Iowa. Kathy sports a 1957 lemon-yellow Thunderbird and a strawberry-red 1965 Mustang.

Peter and Kathy attended live and online auto auctions with feelers out for cars they wanted. Kathy notes that Peter bought his 1965 Buick Riviera Gran Sport behind the Sheetz on Old Philadelphia Pike. The auction was in Florida, she says, and early on, before the reception was good at their new space, they drove to the gas station to not miss anything. Soon, the phone rang and the auctioneer’s gavel thumped: “Sold on the phone!”

Their collection includes “show-worthy cars only,” Peter says. “Reconditioned cars are often painted bright red.”

Creating and designing

Kathy has an eye for creating and decorating.

“I can tell you if something is an eighth or a 16th of an inch off,” she says.

She got a lot practice hanging the 370 pictures and art pieces throughout the rooms. She says she traced each piece onto newspaper — LNP to be precise — and cut it out and hung it up to test the look and pattern. “It’s got to be balanced,” she says.

“Each piece was hung with care and vision,” Bare says of Kathy’s technique.

Kathy’s first picture vignette was in the cigar lounge. “I like assembling things,” she says. “I’m creative.”

She made a one-of-a-kind cigar lamp for Peter’s office, using stacked cigar boxes for the base and a glass tube artfully filled with cigar wrappers leading to the bulb and switch.

Bare made the window treatments, selected paint colors, ensured Peter’s desk was the right proportion for the space, and found the eye-catching “mushroom board” (a type of reclaimed wood) used in his office.

After working together for so long, “Sheri has sharpened me on how to do these things,” Kathy says. “The eye you have to have.”

“She has fun with it,” Bare says. “You can tell they embrace life from that entertaining space.”