Mama jade plant, her “son,” “grandson” and the rest of the “family” winter inside Dennis Denenberg’s home.

Native to the eastern cape of South Africa, these succulents thrive in sunny, dry weather. So Denenberg gives them plenty of outside time as temperatures warm.

A few years ago, he moved the jade plants outside his Manheim Township home to have their time in the sun. Temperatures quickly hit the mid-80s and gave the plants a sunburn.

“The leaves dried up. It was awful,” he says. “But they recovered.”

Many houseplants appreciate their time outdoors for extra sunlight, warmer temperatures and high humidity. Move them at the wrong time or in the wrong place, though, and their vacation could turn bad, possibly deadly.

Follow these tips to help your plants soak up the sun safely this spring and summer.

Why move plants outside?

At Hershey Gardens, the largest plants in the educational and horticultural wing of the conservatory move outdoors for the entire season to protect them from large crowds and to boost their health. Large plants on the move include calamondin orange tree and a newly donated cacao tree.

“We can get them outside where it’s healthier for them,” says Jody Davey, manager of conservatory habitats. “They’ll put on some good growth outside.”

The jade family at Denenberg’s home, along with plumeria, calla lilies, bird of paradise, aloe and cacti, go outside.

“This is where they want to be,” says Denenberg, who gives tours of his garden. “It really is to rejuvenate the plant.”

If a plant grows too much, consider taking cuttings. At Conestoga House and Gardens (which opens for the season May 3), some of the tropical and subtropical plants grow so much they’re too big to go back inside in the fall. Growing cuttings means a smaller version can be saved.

At Hershey Gardens, smaller plants move outside to a covered area for a morning or two about every two to three weeks for a shower and drink. For example, a Mexican tree fern has a fuzzy trunk that traps dust indoors, she says.

“It really helps, for those indoor plants, to take them out,” Davey says. “If we have any pest issues, it helps to blast them off the leaves. It helps to really hydrate all the way down into the cracks of the plant, all of the little grooves and nooks and crannies.”

Crotons’ leaf color will brighten with more sunlight outdoors.

A new banana plant will benefit from a breeze to strengthen its stem. But a windy day might be too much for more delicate plants or pots that may tip over, Davey says.

Inside Hershey’s butterfly conservatory, humidity usually is 75% to 80%, a level the tropical plants love, she says. The education horticultural wing of the conservatory has high ceilings and an HVAC system circulating air, making it more difficult to have such high humidity levels. During cold months, staff wet leaves, water a few times a week and for pitcher plants, mist twice a week. In warmer months, the plants can get more humidity outdoors.

When should you move plants outside?

As this spring has proved, temperatures can fluctuate. To be safe, wait until the threat of frost has passed. Instead of picking a date on the calendar, watch the weather.

Denenberg looks for daytime temperatures above 50 and nighttime temperatures above freezing. In case of a cold snap, he covers plants with sheets or bamboo stalks cut from the garden.

Davey waits to start until morning temperatures are consistently 55 degrees. She starts by moving the plant into a sheltered area, out of direct sunlight, for an hour. On the fourth day, the plants spend two hours outside for a few days. After three hours a day, the plants should be used to their new environment.

Wait until temperatures are 60 degrees at night for plants to stay outdoors around the clock, Davey says.

Mistakes to avoid

Don’t put a plant in direct sunlight.

“Tropical plants that you keep in your house are from the understory environment in nature,” Davey says. “They’re not used to direct sun.”

Instead, place them in a covered area or hang them from a tree with lots of leaves. Sheltering a plant on a covered porch or patio also helps prevent them from heavy rains or high winds that can shred leaves and dry out soil.

Don’t let plants dry out.

Even in shade, plants will have more light than indoors. Outside brings more air flow, too, so plants may need to be watered daily or more than once a day, especially at the beginning of their time outdoors.

“Check it and check it often,” Davey says. “Don’t just say ‘OK, I watered it for the week’ because you might have a dead plant.”

When should you bring them back inside?

Bring plants in before temperatures reach the 40s in the fall. Fall is also a good time to repot, especially if the plant and its roots have grown during the summer. For more tips on the transition indoors, visit lanc.news/MovingPlants21.