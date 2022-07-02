“House Hunters” highlighted another Lancaster County couple’s search for a home.

The HGTV show has aired three episodes featuring local real estate. Two episodes focused on the suburbs. One followed a search in Lancaster city.

The latest episode, “Hoping for a Home Before Getting Hitched” is episode 1 of season 217. The episode follows Jade Wuttke, a nanny, and Tyler Wackley, who works in sales at an electrical manufacturer. They moved to Ephrata because it’s close to Philadelphia, airports and things to do.

As they approach their wedding, the couple said they’d like to find more space than their two-bedroom apartment.

Wackley wanted a unique single-family home with two sinks in the bathroom and a yard for a dog. His budget was $270,000.

Wuttke, who grew up in a home constantly under renovation, wanted a cookie-cutter home filled with white and gray, possibly a townhouse. Her budget was $250,000.

They worked with John Stauffer, a real estate agent of Re/Max Pinnacle, Lancaster.

(This story contains details about the couple’s search for a home. Read on about the hunt. You’ll see another warning before learning which home they picked.)

The first house was in Manheim and built in 1947. The 1,000-square-foot townhouse has three bedrooms,one bathroom, a detached garage and was listed at $229,900.

Wuttke liked the newly renovated kitchen and living room.

They both liked the backyard patio. But they didn’t like the fact that the only bathroom was so small and the house had tiny closets.

Quick flips and financing issues This episode of House Hunters had two homes that had been renovated recently and one that went back on the market after financing issues. The first home was purchased in July 2021 for $107,550 and sold in March 2022 for $235,000.

The second home was purchased in February 2021 for $131,000 and sold in February 2022 for $250,000.

The third home was not a flip but showed another issue in the local housing market. The home went on the market in June 2021 at $279,900 and had three price drops before a sale that did not go forward because the financing fell through.

The second house, a single-family home built in 1930, has a Reinholds address in Spring Township, Berks County. The 1,800-square-foot home has three bedrooms, two bathrooms and was listed at $239,000.

Wuttke liked how the home was updated, open and modern, exactly what she wanted.

Wackley liked the backyard.

But they didn’t like the lack of central air conditioning or the toddler-sized sink in one bathroom. They also don’t like the basement, which had a garage that couldn’t fit either of their vehicles.

They balked at needing to make an offer quickly because of the hot housing market.

The third house was built in 2007. The 1,918-square-foot townhouse home in Clay Township has four bedrooms, three and a half bathrooms and listed at $259,900. Wuttke hated the kitchen and Wackley wanted a garage.

The house had more space than the other options but was on the higher end of their budget.

Their realtor cautioned if they waited for the open house, there would be multiple offers.

Did they pick the budget row home, the single-family house or the most expensive option?

(Stop now if you haven’t watched the show and want to be surprised.)

They picked house #3 and paid $265,000, more than the asking price.

“I would have rather waited a couple of days to make a decision but we knew if this was the house we wanted, we had to jump on putting an offer in,” Wuttke says.

Ultimately, they liked having multiple bathrooms and enough space for their new puppy, Luna.

If you want to watch the episode, your options are limited. There are no upcoming airings of the episode and it's not on demand for cable subscribers or on streaming services.