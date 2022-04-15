“House Hunters” 213th season featured two Lancaster County couples.

One home search aired on HGTV Wednesday. Another one started the season.

Episode 1 follows Brock and Emily Lasko, a young couple looking for a new home before Emily has a baby. She was looking for a new two-story home with tall ceilings and a fireplace. Her budget was $350,000.

Brock wanted a one-story home with character. He doesn’t mind a few home projects, but preferred a budget of $300,000.

(This story contains details about the couple’s search for a home. Read on about the hunt. You’ll see another warning before learning which home they picked.)

At the time of filming in the fall, Brock (a hydraulic technician) is 22 and Emily (in digital marketing) is 24. They managed to save more than $70,000 for their first home. Ian Hey, a real estate agent with RE/MAX Pinnacle, Lancaster, showed them three homes throughout Lancaster County.

The first house was built in 1948 and has two stories. The 2,076-square-foot home has three bedrooms, two and half bathrooms and was listed at $280,000.

Brock liked the hardwood floors but Emily didn’t. They both liked the deck but Emily said she’d like a fourth bedroom. The home also didn’t have a garage.

The second house was a rancher. The 1,712-square-foot home had four bedrooms, two bathrooms and was listed at $315,000.

The home has a fireplace, a garage and a covered patio, but Emily didn’t like the exterior. The dated kitchen needed an overhaul and the two bedrooms upstairs had just 8-foot-tall ceilings. Brock said he liked how they could make the home their own with renovations.

The third house was built in 2004. The 2,273-square-foot two-story home has four bedrooms, two and a half bathrooms and listed at $350,000.

Emily loved the large, updated kitchen. Brock liked the swing set in the backyard. However, the couple didn’t like how two of the bedrooms were close to the road and noisy.

(Stop now if you haven’t watched the show and want to be surprised.)

The Laskos picked the first home in West Lampeter Township. They offered more than the listing price and bought the home for $307,000.

“I think this house is a really good mix of what we both wanted,” Brock said on the episode.

They were happy to move in well before their baby boy was born.