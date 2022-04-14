“House Hunters” came to Lancaster County in an episode that aired on HGTV Wednesday night.

Blair Duscha wanted a two-story home with character and not a lot of DIY projects. Her budget was $300,000.

Brady Willis wanted a one-story home in a quiet neighborhood in the Lititz area. He doesn’t mind a few home projects. His budget was $375,000.

(This story contains details about the couple’s search for a home. Read about the hunt. You’ll see another warning before learning which one they picked.)

Willis and Duscha are intensive care unit nurses at Lancaster General Hospital. Andrew Bartlett, a Realtor with Keller Williams Elite, showed them several houses, three of which made the cut for the episode.

The first house was a colonial-style house in the Hempfield area. The 2,700-square-foot home had four bedrooms, two full and two half bathrooms and a $399,900 price.

They liked the beautiful neighborhood and how close it was to Duscha’s parents and Lancaster General Hospital, where they work. They also liked the hardwood floors and basement bar.

They didn’t like carpet in the living room and said the primary bedroom’s bathroom was small and disappointing.

The second house was in New Holland. The 2,800-square-foot home had five bedrooms, two and a half bathrooms and a $299,900 price.

Bartlett called this home the seven-layer house because of its seven levels. The couple liked the office next to the dining room but didn’t like the small yard. A pink-tiled bathroom was too retro.

The third house in Lititz was close to Willis’ parents. The 2,000-square-foot split-level home had three bedrooms, two bathrooms and a $265,000 price.

The couple loved the large yard and the deck. Inside, the cons added up: old carpeting, a shared laundry room-bathroom and a lack of counter space in the kitchen.

Willis wanted home projects but this might be too many.

Don't read below the photos if you haven’t watched the show and want to be surprised.

Each house had its merits.

Ultimately, the first house was too expensive.

The second house had a lot of space for the price but it was too old for their tastes and a long commute to work.

The third house had a lot of projects but not too many to tackle. The couple’s already started working with a contractor on the first renovations.