“House Hunters” on HGTV soon will follow a couple’s hunt for the perfect home near Lititz.

Their realtor, Andrew Bartlett, shared a few details before the episode premieres Wednesday, April 13.

Bartlett, a realtor with Keller Williams Elite, was working with the couple last year when he was approached to be on the show, he says.

His two clients are intensive care unit nurses at Lancaster General Hospital. One is a Warwick graduate who wanted to live close to family in the Lititz area. His girlfriend was more detail-oriented when considering their options.

Bartlett showed them more than five homes, including one a few houses from a family member. In this tight housing market, one of their offers wasn’t the only proposal above the listing price.

While he’s not allowed to talk about much more, Bartlett says the filming didn’t take much time and the production crews were friendly. Things moved much faster than the time he was an extra in a restaurant scene on “Chicago Fire.”

The episode will air on HGTV at 10:30 p.m., Wednesday, April 13 and 1:30 a.m., Thursday, April 14. Bartlett’s planning a watch party Thursday in the office for clients and friends.

“It was definitely a once-in-a-lifetime experience,” he says. “It’s cool because everybody watches that show.”

This isn’t the first time the show’s highlighted a local house search. In 2016, Michael and Victoria Miville debated buying a move-in-ready Colonial or a split-level home.