“House Hunters” highlighted another Lancaster County couple’s search for a home.

In April, HGTV aired two episodes featuring local real estate. The latest episode, “Style vs. Spreadsheet in Pennsylvania” is episode 10 of season 214.

The episode follows Eve Harbison-Ricciutti and Josh Guevin, newlyweds from the Philadelphia area who moved to Lancaster a few months before searching for a home.

Harbison-Ricciutti’s an interior designer for a home building company. She wanted an old home with character, hardwood floors and a big kitchen with green cabinets. She preferred a neighborhood close to downtown. Her budget was $400,000.

Guevin wanted a modern home that’s not flashy and had a parking space. His budget was $300,000.

They worked with John Stauffer, a real estate agent of Re/Max Pinnacle, Lancaster.

(This story contains details about the couple’s search for a home. Read on about the hunt. You’ll see another warning before learning which home they picked.)

The first house was built in 1890 and near Lancaster General Hospital. The 1,946-square-foot rowhome has three bedrooms, two and half bathrooms and was listed at $359,900.

Harbison-Ricciutti liked the green paint, the hardwood heart pine floors and the new kitchen. In the primary suite, she was not a fan of a pair of barn doors but loved the bathroom with vintage-style tile and a claw-foot tub.

Guevin wasn’t happy that an L-shaped desk couldn’t fit into a home office. He also didn’t like the lack of off-street parking or the fact that the house was on the higher end of their budget.

The second house, a rowhome built in 1910, was in the same neighborhood. The 2,300-square-foot home (including the finished basement) has three bedrooms, 1.5 bathrooms and was listed at $274,900.

This newly renovated home had some original features like a transom window. However, Harbison-Ricciutti didn’t like the new flooring.

The new kitchen was not over the top but the couple were split on the tile backsplash’s mirror detail.

Quick flips This episode of House Hunters had three homes in Lancaster city, each one which had been renovated recently. The first home was purchased in September 2018 for $105,000 and sold in December 2021 for $371,000.

The second home was purchased in May 2021 for $155,000 and sold in in January 2022 for $268,000.

The third home was p urchased in November 2020 for $161,000 and sold in November 2021 for $375,000.

The backyard is dominated by a parking space, which Guevin liked but Harbison-Ricciutti said she’d prefer space to entertain.

“It’s got everything we need in a house,” he says.

“It’s great for the two of us and our cats but not really for anyone else,” she says.

The third house was built in 1868. The 2,300-square-foot rowhome in the Chestnut Hill neighborhood has three bedrooms, two and a half bathrooms and listed at $375,000.

The renovated home had modern features Guevin wanted while keeping the character Harbison-Ricciutti wanted.

The bedrooms and bathrooms are big and the yard is small enough to be low-maintenance.

However the price is at the top of their budget, Guevin pointed out.

Did they pick the designer rowhome, the house with the best price or the most expensive option?

(Stop now if you haven’t watched the show and want to be surprised.)

They picked house #3, paying the asking price of $375,000.

“It was a good blend between Eve’s desire to have a vintage, old home but also something that was a little bit more modern looking,” Guevin says. “It’s definitely the closest home to downtown.”

