Jim and Charlene Siewert pared down their belongings when they moved to the Tel Hai retirement community near Honey Brook.

They tossed Jim’s baby book. He says his weight during the first three years of life didn’t seem particularly necessary to preserve for posterity.

But they filed away a few notes and kept a few items that had been tucked inside, including a doily. Jim’s mother had written a note explaining its history.

Jim’s great-great-grandmother was given a handful of flax seeds which she planted — probably between 1860 and 1870. She pounded fiber out of those plants. A woman called Mrs. Bliss spun that fiber into thread, which Jim’s great-great-grandmother then wove into a cloth called bird’s eye linen. From that she made things like towels. Some of the linen was given to Jim’s great-aunt by her aunt and she made a doily, using that flax material in the center.

The doily is now framed. The Siewerts fielded some questions.

What do you know about your great-great-grandmother, Jim? Where did she live?

These were all my mother’s maternal family. They were Irish immigrants who originally settled in New York then moved to Wisconsin around 1850. Roughly. There was a town in Wisconsin called Berlin ... and that’s where my mother had grown up. Her various aunts and uncles lived there and in surrounding towns. And this goes back a ways because my mother was born in 1906 and she had me kind of late.

And who was this Mrs. Bliss? Do we know anything about her?

Jim: I’m assuming it’s a neighbor.

Charlene: It says, “old woman.”

Jim: Notes about the family written back then tend to be a bit — I don’t want to say vague — but they sort of assume that you know who these people are. ... The great-aunt she refers to there is, I believe, the aunt my mother called Aunt Allie, who owned a farm outside that town. And in 1958 or 1959 I remember going to her 50th wedding anniversary. It was a big to-do out in the yard of their old farm. I haven’t seen anything like that again. Although when I see some of the Amish stuff going on around here it reminds me of that a little bit.

From talking to you, I would say it’s a safe guess you grew up out there, too?

Jim: Yes, I grew up out there. I hear that a lot. We moved out here as part of my job back in the ’70s.

Charlene: I met him at Marquette University in Milwaukee.

Jim: She’s from Atlanta.

You didn’t keep your Southern accent, Charlene?

Charlene: I can turn it on.

Interesting to hear that’s where you are from, Jim, because in doing some quick flax research, I learned that the bulk of the flax that’s grown in the United States is grown out that way. (North Dakota — separated only by Minnesota from Wisconsin — today grows more than 90% of the U.S. flax crop, according to that state’s department of agriculture.) Maybe something about the climate is ideal?

Jim: I wouldn’t be surprised.

Charlene: It will grow here, though, because it grew in our yard in Blue Bell.

Jim: The climate is not too different from here ... But, of course, they’re out there near the Plains so the winters are more severe. I love to tell people one of the reasons we moved in here (to Honey Brook) ... is that it looks like the part of Wisconsin where I grew up and where these people would have lived.

So you have grown flax?

Jim: We think we have.

Charlene: We think it was a weed in the garden.

Jim: We think. We’re not experts on that kind of thing.

Fashion magazines write about modern flax every so often. Last year Vogue wrote that ‘cotton poplin, hemp and flax are among the top natural fibers for heat-proof style.’ Have you ever worn flax?

Jim: I don’t think ... My mother talked about it from time to time but I’m not sure we’ve ever encountered it.

There are some neat YouTube videos out there showing the old-fashioned way of making flax into linen. (George Washington’s Mount Vernon, for example, filmed one.) But those make the fiber look so wispy and delicate that it’s almost hard to imagine that doily holding up for so long. Is it showing any signs of deterioration?

Jim: It looks a little gray. I had to handle it to get it into the frame and out of the book and it was not that delicate, really. I got it in safely and that kind of surprised me. Maybe flax really has some good, long-lasting qualities.

Where would you like the doily to end up one day?

Jim: That’s a good question. I’d love to give it to the children.

Are they going to fight over it?

Charlene: No. They don’t want anything right now.

Jim: It’s one of the few things we kept. We don’t tend to keep tons of stuff. That’s not in our nature anyway. I do have a couple of really old photographs. ... It would be nice if somebody took it. It’s not exactly an artifact like ... a watch. But I’d love it if they’d pay attention to our ancestry.