Marge Jesberger says heirloom dishes aren’t meant to be tucked away.

Her grandmother once told her life is breakable, but dishes can be replaced. She wrote about that in an essay she called, “If Grandma’s Dishes Could Talk” — an homage to a collection with names like Nippon, Noritake and Limoges, which came largely from her mother, grandmother and great-grandmother.

“You might think that I store these heirlooms in a cabinet, to be admired, but I use them regularly. I use them despite the fact that they are fragile,” she wrote. “These dishes, like my family, are survivors. Our cherished dinnerware survived many moving trucks and clumsy users. They have endured for many decades, and I trust they will continue to.”

Jesberger paints a picture of cut-glass bowls filled with handpicked berries, Bavarian china brimming with soup and homegrown lettuce, and coin dot pitchers filled with lemonade. She talks about how in today’s “fast food lifestyle, it would be nice to sip from a long stemmed crystal flute ... (and eat) a sandwich served atop an elegant gold etched plate.”

Jesberger wrote that essay while living in Massachusetts. She moved two years ago to Lancaster’s The Farmstead at Homestead Village and passed many — though not all — of her dishes on to her daughter and others. She hopes they help their new owners feel the connection she does to her ancestors.

“Meals were an important social function, and the place settings accentuated a sense of belonging,” she wrote.

And she hopes they — like herself — never worry about breaking a thing.

As she says in her closing: “If my grandmother’s dishes could talk, they would say, ‘Life cannot be replaced, but dishes can!’ ”

She dished a bit more for LNP | LancasterOnline.

You wrote: “If your wine glasses could reminisce, they would talk about the elegant parties they were at and the fascinating stories they could tell.” Which of your pieces do you think knows the most interesting story?

Probably the cut glass. There’s nothing like it. Of course, a lot of that cut glass has lead in it, and I don’t think you really ought to use that. Especially the American brilliant cut glass. But I love it. ... Of course, even the antique dealers say dishes are dead. I even had trouble giving some of it away. The younger generation is more interested in practical stuff that can go from the microwave to the table.

You also mentioned your family being survivors. Could you share a bit about that?

They came over from Germany. ... I would imagine for work. One was the first streetcar driver in Milwaukee. They were farmers. My grandpa was a painter.

Do you think about which plate something will end up on when you’re making a dish or drink?

Sure. The really fancy set of dishes came out on holidays. But then I would see something like this pretty mustard thing. And it’s just absolutely gorgeous. So I would just put mustard in it and use it all the time.

Do people get nervous when you plop one of these fancy dishes in front of them?

I don’t think so. But you had to hand wash everything. Like with the crystal, you had to make sure it was not water spotted. So there was a lot of cleanup.

Any advice for folks on how to get rid of those spots or other proper care?

I just used regular soap and water. You have to be really careful though. Because the little gold-specked things? You put them in the microwave and boom. Even cold, they’re very touchy.

Has a guest ever broken one? Have you?

I’m sure. But I don’t remember. But it’s like when I’d go to the tag sales. A lot of times sets would be missing pieces. I’d buy it anyway because ... that’s part of the charm of it. You can mix and match. Cup from one. Saucer from another. Who cares? There’s just something about it. You can’t get that in any store.

Which piece in your collection is your favorite?

I have a vase that’s from my great-grandmother. It has a cross on it. I can’t believe it survived ... (a boat trip from Germany and the years after that.) It’s so fragile.

Do you actually use it for flowers?

Of course.

Which flowers look best in it?

Probably tulips.

Do you miss the dishes you gave away?

Not really. ... We had to downsize when we moved here. … We started out in Wisconsin. Then we went to Buffalo, New York. My husband worked for Oscar Mayer. He drove the Wienermobile a couple of times. ... We were in Buffalo for 25 years. Then we were near Springfield, Massachusetts, for probably 27 years. And now we’re here because my son lives here. He wants to keep an eye on us. ... My nieces (took dishes). And my daughter. Though I have a feeling that she’s got them boxed up.

Where’s she at?

St. Augustine, Florida.

You know what you need to do? Cut this out and send this to her as a little nudge that you want her to use them.

Right. They want to move back here. Her husband is from near New Holland, up in there. He’s border control. You can retire at 50, and I think that’s the plan.

Wow. So you’ll maybe have everybody together for meals.

I know. Won’t that be nice?